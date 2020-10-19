Steve Kerr is Bringing His Insights to Houston Event With Mr. H-E-B

TEACH co-founder Susan Sarofim joined NFL stars Spencer Tillman and Peyton Manning on stage at the Touchdown for TEACH fundraiser at River Oaks Country Club in 2017. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

As has been recent tradition with the annual Touchdown for TEACH (To Educate All Children) fundraiser, the 2021 evening will feature a sports world giant — Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors head coach and eight-time NBA champion. Kerr won five titles as a player and three with the Warriors as a head coach. He will be interviewed by Scott McClelland, president of H-E-B Food/Drug Stores. But this year, there is a catch: COVID-19.

Rather than filling the ballroom of River Oaks Country Club, benefit chairs Carol and Mike Linn and McClelland and his wife, Soraya, are hoping to fill homes across the city with the virtual presentation on November 10.

The special program will honor Joanne King Herring and Paul Somerville, both generous supporters of the nonprofit that works with area schools in conflict resolution and training educators on the means of restoring classroom calm and creating a safe environment for students.

In order to tempt you to sign up, tune in and support TEACH, PaperCity has a sneak peak at some of the questions that McClelland tossed Kerr‘s way in the interview conducted before the NBA championship concluded.

McClelland: Who do you think will win the NBA championship this year? (You can make friendly bets on who he named winner and if he was correct.)

MC: Who is Steve Kerr’s all time NBA starting five by position? (He’s going to name his dream team.)

MC: What’s one thing that is unanticipated that could happen that the average NBA fan hasn’t thought about?

MC: You had the chance to play for two of the greatest coaches in NBA history: Phil Jackson when you were with the Chicago Bulls and Greg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs. How different were their styles and what have you incorporated from them into your own coaching approach?

MC: Your childhood was atypical of most NBA players. Being born in Lebanon, you spent a couple of school years in Cairo, and summers in Beirut and Tunisia, with much of your childhood spent in the Middle East. Your backstory stands out as different from most. What was life like growing up, and how did these experiences shape the person you are today? (Kerr’s father was president of American University in Beirut when he was assassinated by the Islamic Jihad.)

With McClelland asking the questions, this will be another highly entertaining evening just as last year’s revealing interview with Astros owner Jim Crane, and 2018’s with former Texan Vince Wilfork were.

Details on the November evening can be found here.