Texas Ballet Theater’s Tutu Chic Puts A Unique Spin On the Traditional Luncheon and Fashion Show in Dallas

Texas Ballet Theater dancers took a break from The Nutcracker to dance down the runway at Tutu Chic. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

In May, during my ritualistic nightly scroll of The Real Real, I found a vintage Moschino dress that featured a charming print of Degas’ iconic ballerinas. I immediately purchased the dress, which I intentionally squirreled away for winter, and one of my all-time favorite fundraising events in Dallas — Texas Ballet Theater’s (TBT) “Tutu Chic.”

In early December, impeccably dressed women (and a few good men!) arrived at the light-flooded Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House for the cherished fundraiser, many taking their minks out of hibernation for the first time this season. Touches of ballet slipper pink, an organza trench here, a fur-trimmed stole there. Rogers and Hammerstein’s “I Enjoy Being a Girl” echoed in my head as I admired patrons’ commitment to the balletcore aesthetic.

Tutu Chic takes a spin, or rather a pirouette, on the traditional pairing of luncheon and fashion show by utilizing TBT’s dancers (in the midst of The Nutcracker performances) as the models. Dancing up the runway dressed in the latest and greatest looks from longtime partner Neiman Marcus, the ballerinas imbued a joie de vivre to the runway show that elevated the entire experience.

An appreciation for the art of dance permeated every choice, from the luncheon’s tablescape design to the thoughtfully curated fashion selections that showcased the dancers’ graceful athleticism. The runway music felt particularly tongue-in-cheek; fellow audience members shared in my delight when Usher’s “Yeah!” unexpectedly began to play. (Nothing like the words “Peace up, A-town down” to send a jolt of electricity through a tired Millennial’s system.)

Marjon Henderson, Neiman Marcus’ Vice President of Brand Experience, said, “Tutu Chic is an event that blends community and the arts in a unique and magical way. Neiman Marcus was honored to both support the event and also be able to showcase the best of holiday fashions to get everyone dressed to impress this season and year-round.”

Co-chairs Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Kate Marie Grinold Sigfusson channeled their passion for the ballet company into a picture-perfect afternoon that honored the art of ballet and fashion.

“Texas Ballet Theater is an incredibly important piece of our arts community, and what’s so special about Tutu Chic is how it brings the artists and audience together in a modern and fun setting. This has always been my favorite event to attend, and co-chairing with my best friend was a dream come true,” Sigfusson said.

For the event, Jorba paired a sculptural velvet dress by Efrain Mogollon (featuring a magnificent rose) with a ballet book clutch from Olympia Le-Tan. Former ballerina Sigfusson wore a sleek silk dress by Self-Portrait that featured delicate floral appliquéd straps.

When asked why she loves Tutu Chic, Jorba said, “You get to experience the dancers from a whole different artistic perspective. They feel more fluid, comfortable, and super joyful. They look like they are loving that moment, wearing beautiful outfits and expressing through dance the excitement of the moment.”

Between bites of a decadent dulce de leche cheesecake, I admired the blush, burgundy, and sage green tablescape, which featured stunning floral arrangements by Bottega de Flores. I noticed that Sigfusson invited the dancers to sit at her table; they radiated joy throughout lunch. The table cape’s pièce de résistance, though, was an acrylic box at the center of each table that housed a signed pair of ballet slippers available for purchase. Based on the number I saw in the valet line afterward, I anticipate that many little boys and girls will find the elegant display under the Christmas tree this year.

A beautiful waltz of the flowers, Tutu Chic continues to sparkle year after year.

Guests in attendance included Nancy Carlson, Haylee Edwards, Dr. Adare Robinson, Meredith Abbott, Sally Pretorius Hodge, Erika Burton, Madison Strode, Lindsay Billingsley, Missy Rogers Peck, Maria Quiroz, Kim Hext, Annika Cail, Stephanie Seay, Lara Pryor, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Whitney Cameron, Katy Brooks, Lisa Sadoughi, and Calvert Collins-Bratton.