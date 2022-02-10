Style / Shopping / Home Stores

5 Floral Sources in Dallas That Prove Flowers for Valentine’s Day Can Still Be Cool

Think Outside the Bouquet

BY // 02.10.22
best unique flower shops dallas

A custom arrangement ($200) by Patricio Rivera of Twelve Thirty Four. (courtesy) / Graphic by PaperCity

It’s that time of year when the world both relies on — and disparages — flowers. Here’s ET, showcasing “The Best Valentine’s Gifts For Her (That Aren’t Flowers)”, or The Cut, rounding up a selection of V-Day gifts that “aren’t just another bouquet of flowers.”

To all that botanical trash talk we say, they’ve clearly never seen a cool floral bouquet. Anyone who’s laid eyes on one of Patricio Rivera’s architectural arrangements or Billie Ball Co.’s dried monochromatic masterpieces would never dare speak so unfavorably about flowers for Valentine’s Day. Nor would anyone who’s paid a visit to Knox Street’s Urban Flower Grange Hall, where turkey feathers and taxidermy butterflies are as common as babys breath.

Valentine’s Day florals don’t have to be a low-effort affair. Discover our favorite flower sources and the best shops in Dallas for unique bouquets and arrangements that think outside the traditional bouquet for this holiday and all your special occasions.

 

avant garden
Avant Garden’s Highland Park spot resembles a sumptuous aristocratic dining room. (courtesy)

Avant Garden

In Todd Fiscus we trust, which is why we’ve followed the sought-after event planner’s floral design shop since he took over a small Highland Park Village space in 2008. Now, Avant Garden occupies a pretty spot in the Shop at Highland Park, fashioned to look like sumptuous aristocratic dining rooms of years past — the flower arrangements also happen to be a sculptural thing of beauty.

For Valentine’s Day, consider a twist on the traditional bouquet with Avant Garden’s Roses and Rosé — complete with Dallas’ Rose Gold.

Shop Valentine's Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022

4254 A Oak Lawn Avenue. avantgarden.com.

 

best unique flower shops dallas
A custom arrangement ($200) by Patricio Rivera of Twelve Thirty Four. (courtesy)

Patricio Rivera x Twelve Thirty Four

Though Rivera initially studied fashion, the young talent found he was most happy expressing himself through botanicals. You can spot his Twelve Thirty Four designs bringing gorgeous life to events or brand activations around Dallas, but Rivera can also be tapped for custom work for those who wish to branch out.

bypatriciorivera.com

 

Grange Hall restaurant Dallas
Grange Hall in Knox Street is many things — including one of the best flowers shops in Dallas.

Urban Flower Grange Hall

The gorgeous and somewhat mysterious shop on Travis Street is a multifaceted gem. The store has long been a source for striking jewelry, sweet-smelling incense, and all manner of unique gifts. It’s also arguably the ultimate ladies-who-lunch spot in Dallas (snob sandwich, anyone?).

For this story’s purpose, however, we’ll focus on Grange Hall’s floral section, where roses and hydrangeas can be dotted with painted succulents, quartz geodes, and sea fan, then wrapped together in a velvet ribbon. They’re the sexiest bouquets you’ll find in Dallas.

4445 Travis Street (Knox). ufgrangehall.com

 

best unique flower shops dallas
A colorful dried arrangement ($75) from Billie Ball Co. (courtesy)

Billie Ball Co.

Weddings and special events are Billie Ball’s bread and butter, but the lovely, Fairview-based floral shop led by designer Katie Arani does offer earthy, eye-catching arrangements for the home. Though Arani is no longer accepting Valentine’s Day orders this year, you can find her natural works of art at The Coop in East Dallas through February 14.

billieballco.com

 

The Botanical Mix in Thompson Dallas is home to Shane Friesenhahn’s natural wonders. (courtesy)

The Botanical Mix

Last summer, artist and designer Shane Friesenhahn finally settled into a permanent space to create his natural wonders: Thompson Dallas. Holding regular hours within the downtown hotel, The Botanical Mix offers stunning modern arrangements that add life and movement wherever they’re placed. For a more hands-on floral experience, The Botanical Mix is hosting a Valentine’s Day Floral Arrangement Class at The National on February 10 (6 to 8 pm).

The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Valobra Master Jewelers

Houston's Diamond Duos

Valobra Master Jewelers honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples.
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Post Oak Lane Condo
FOR SALE

361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Houston, TX

$188,500 Learn More about this property
Eileen Hartman
This property is listed by: Eileen Hartman (713) 305-5036 Email Realtor
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
6521 Mercer St
West University
FOR SALE

6521 Mercer St
West University, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Cancelmo
This property is listed by: Kate Cancelmo (713) 907-3883 Email Realtor
6521 Mercer St
3 Lana Lane
West Lane
FOR SALE

3 Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,690,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
3 Lana Lane
5038 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5038 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
5038 Tangle Lane
4028 Byron
West University
FOR SALE

4028 Byron
West University, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
4028 Byron
3014 Lake St
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3014 Lake St
Houston, TX

$1,349,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3014 Lake St
7713 Janak Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7713 Janak Dr
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
7713 Janak Dr
11719 Greenbay Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11719 Greenbay Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11719 Greenbay Dr
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X