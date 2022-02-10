5 Floral Sources in Dallas That Prove Flowers for Valentine’s Day Can Still Be Cool

It’s that time of year when the world both relies on — and disparages — flowers. Here’s ET, showcasing “The Best Valentine’s Gifts For Her (That Aren’t Flowers)”, or The Cut, rounding up a selection of V-Day gifts that “aren’t just another bouquet of flowers.”

To all that botanical trash talk we say, they’ve clearly never seen a cool floral bouquet. Anyone who’s laid eyes on one of Patricio Rivera’s architectural arrangements or Billie Ball Co.’s dried monochromatic masterpieces would never dare speak so unfavorably about flowers for Valentine’s Day. Nor would anyone who’s paid a visit to Knox Street’s Urban Flower Grange Hall, where turkey feathers and taxidermy butterflies are as common as babys breath.

Valentine’s Day florals don’t have to be a low-effort affair. Discover our favorite flower sources and the best shops in Dallas for unique bouquets and arrangements that think outside the traditional bouquet for this holiday and all your special occasions.

Avant Garden

In Todd Fiscus we trust, which is why we’ve followed the sought-after event planner’s floral design shop since he took over a small Highland Park Village space in 2008. Now, Avant Garden occupies a pretty spot in the Shop at Highland Park, fashioned to look like sumptuous aristocratic dining rooms of years past — the flower arrangements also happen to be a sculptural thing of beauty.

For Valentine’s Day, consider a twist on the traditional bouquet with Avant Garden’s Roses and Rosé — complete with Dallas’ Rose Gold.

4254 A Oak Lawn Avenue. avantgarden.com.

Patricio Rivera x Twelve Thirty Four

Though Rivera initially studied fashion, the young talent found he was most happy expressing himself through botanicals. You can spot his Twelve Thirty Four designs bringing gorgeous life to events or brand activations around Dallas, but Rivera can also be tapped for custom work for those who wish to branch out.

bypatriciorivera.com

Urban Flower Grange Hall

The gorgeous and somewhat mysterious shop on Travis Street is a multifaceted gem. The store has long been a source for striking jewelry, sweet-smelling incense, and all manner of unique gifts. It’s also arguably the ultimate ladies-who-lunch spot in Dallas (snob sandwich, anyone?).

For this story’s purpose, however, we’ll focus on Grange Hall’s floral section, where roses and hydrangeas can be dotted with painted succulents, quartz geodes, and sea fan, then wrapped together in a velvet ribbon. They’re the sexiest bouquets you’ll find in Dallas.

4445 Travis Street (Knox). ufgrangehall.com.

Billie Ball Co.

Weddings and special events are Billie Ball’s bread and butter, but the lovely, Fairview-based floral shop led by designer Katie Arani does offer earthy, eye-catching arrangements for the home. Though Arani is no longer accepting Valentine’s Day orders this year, you can find her natural works of art at The Coop in East Dallas through February 14.

billieballco.com

The Botanical Mix

Last summer, artist and designer Shane Friesenhahn finally settled into a permanent space to create his natural wonders: Thompson Dallas. Holding regular hours within the downtown hotel, The Botanical Mix offers stunning modern arrangements that add life and movement wherever they’re placed. For a more hands-on floral experience, The Botanical Mix is hosting a Valentine’s Day Floral Arrangement Class at The National on February 10 (6 to 8 pm).