The Bell Tower on 34th Hosts a Jaw-Dropping “It’s A Jungle Out There” Soirée

The evening of the year unfolded at the iconic Bell Tower on 34th, where eight young men about to embark on their college journeys were celebrated in an unforgettable way. The atmosphere was electric, as the renowned Event Producer Roger Igo, brought the theme “It’s a jungle out there” to life with incredible attention to detail.

Guests arrived at the exquisite venue to find the urban jungle in full force, conjuring the spirit of Louisiana’s French Quarter, New York City, Las Vegas, and everywhere in between. Welcomed with “jungle juice,” the attendees were transported into a fantastical world of towering greenery and live exotic animals. Twenty-foot palm trees loomed overhead, while crocodiles, snakes, and even a family of lemurs mingled among the crowd.

The enchanting scene that greeted partygoers beyond the entrance was truly awe-inspiring, featuring a life-sized zebra, an appearance from Tarzan‘s Jane dressed in leopard, and a sushi chef tucked between a live lobster tank and a jungle king’s throne made of swords. An on-site tattoo artist provided guests with semi-permanent ink, as a giant ape presided over the festivities from its lofty perch.

The graduates themselves were celebrated in style, with 12-foot-tall banners hanging from the rafters to honor them. The venue transformed into an urban jungle, complete with casinos, New Orleans, a New York subway, a towering Statue of Liberty, and even a 10-foot-tall football.

Delightful oddities were scattered throughout the space, from two giant dinosaurs overseeing the upper balcony to 11-foot-tall corndogs and life-sized goats surrounding the party. The adult guests were also treated to an extravagant celebration of their own, with dueling pianos playing as lobster bites and caviar was passed around in the adjacent ballroom with a scenic view of The Bell Tower’s famous waterwall.

The evening was filled with surprises and magical moments, as colorful costumes, wigs, and hats were donned by guests. Strange characters appeared to mingle with the 400-person crowd, including the Pope, the Wicked Witch of the West, a shady watch salesman, a flasher, Little Bo Peep, a Playboy Bunny, and more. One daring individual even sprinted headlong into a 10-foot-tall mirror, while actual lobsters joined in the dancing.

The Bell Tower on 34th’s legendary “Magic Dance Floor” and trademark “Crazy Walls” added to the wild atmosphere, as guests embraced their inner Tarzans and Janes. The evening culminated in a spectacular countdown, with endless confetti soaring up to the high ceilings and a giant robot with lasers shooting out of its eyes taking center stage.

The energy of the night was palpable, and as the clock struck the witching hour, not one guest wanted to leave. This truly was another epic event at The Bell Tower on 34th, where the urban jungle came alive to celebrate the next chapter for these eight young men. As the graduates prepare to face the real jungle of life, this “Band of Brothers” will always have the memories of this fantastical night to remind them of their wild beginnings.

