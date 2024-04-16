THE BIG GOOD Raises $1.3 Million To Better The Fort Worth Community

Leon Bridges is dedicated to philanthropy in his home town of Fort Worth. (Photo by Olaf Growold)

Gary Patterson joins Olivia Harms on stage to greet guests to the party. (Photo by Olaf Growold)

When Leon Bridges is one of the founders of The Big Good, he's also the headliner. (Photo by Olaf Growold)

When the charity known as THE BIG GOOD first arrived on the scene in 2020, its organizers ― musician Leon Bridges and former TCU football coach Gary Patterson ― appeared to be the ultimate odd couple. But, shared passions bring good people together. During its first three years, the annual fundraiser has championed worthy organizations focused on educational and workforce development within the Fort Worth community.

The 2024 event alone raised over $1.3 million for its three chosen beneficiaries — The Tarrant To & Through Partnership, United Community Centers, and UpSpire — who are committed to child education development programs, student career pathway training, and employment for homeless members of the community.

While THE BIG GOOD raises funds throughout the year, The Big Night is its largest annual event. Through this event, these organizations are able to share their stories, work together, and expand their reach.

The Big Night

Western vocalist Olivia Harms along with Coach P himself, greeted guests as they entered Tannahill’s Tavern on the evening of April 4.

“The two sang on a stage built to resemble Magnolia Motor Lounge, a venue recognizable to most Fort Worthians as where Leon Bridges found his beginnings as an up-and-coming artist,” according to a statement.

Of course, Coach P was not the only musical artist in the room. Leon Bridges took to the stage and invited his long-time friend, and former backup singer Abraham Alexander to join him at this year’s event.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe ASSAEL OLYMPIA LE-TAN EMILY P. WHEELER EMILY P. WHEELER MARIA OLIVER KATHERINE JETTER MEREDITH YOUNG LEIGH MAXWELL MEREDITH YOUNG















Next

Silent auction packages included M.L. Leddy’s western wear, Bachendorf’s jewelry, Don Artemio restaurant, and Canyon Ranch club and spa in Fort Worth. The live auction included experiences ranging from seeing Coldplay live in Dublin, Ireland, to visiting Palmaz Vineyard’s underground winery in Napa, California.

The funds raised were matched thanks to support from the Rainwater Foundation, which is well-known in town for funding areas including North Texas education and family economic security.

“We are thrilled to be kicking off a community-wide match opportunity with Rainwater, who will commit a dollar-to-dollar match for every dollar raised up to $500,000,” Gary Patterson explained to attendees. For those who could not attend, but would still like to support THE BIG GOOD ― the match will continue to run over the next several months.

Underwriting sponsors included Alliance Texas Foundation, Gilchrist Automotive, Luther King Capital Management, and Standard Meat who helped supply the evening’s meal.