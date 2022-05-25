Fort Worth Odd Couple Leon Bridges and Gary Patterson Do Big Good For the City They Love — Celebs Raise More Than $1 Million

Fort Worth native Leon Bridges treated the audience to a show at the first ever THE BIG GOOD fundraiser. And got a major assist from former TCU football coach Gary Patterson.

What do you get when the winningest coach in TCU history teams up with a Grammy Award-winning recording artist? A whole lotta good, that’s what. At first, the pairing of former TCU head football coach Gary Patterson with music star Leon Bridges might seem a bit like Felix Unger and Oscar Madison sharing an apartment ― the ultimate odd couple.

But Bridges and Patterson’s shared passion for Fort Worth and philanthropy make them a winning team.

Patterson and Bridges recently hosted the inaugural fundraising event for their charitable effort dubbed THE BIG GOOD.

The event, held in the Fort Worth Stockyards area, saw Leon Bridges take to the stage, but he was not the only celebrity in attendance. Former world No.1 tennis player (and Austin resident) Andy Roddick, singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander and Tony Award-winning actor Eric Nelsen, who has been riding high since his starring role in the Taylor Sheridan‘s 1883 TV series also showed.

The star-studded event raised more than $1-million for THE BIG GOOD’S charity beneficiaries. The inaugural fundraising event was sponsored by Luther King Capital Management, Sue Parrish, Gilchrist Automotive, the North Texas Community Foundation, Higginbotham Insurance, Sewell Automotive and the Dallas Mavericks.

“We didn’t know what to expect coming into the first year, but we certainly didn’t expect this,” Patterson, says. “I am constantly humbled and amazed by the generosity in this community.

“Our supporters love their city and that is what makes this work. None of it would be possible without them.”

Gary Patterson and Leon Bridges came together to do good for Fort Worth.

The 2022 beneficiaries of THE BIG GOOD are The Tarrant To & Through Partnership, United Community Centers and UpSpire. The three organizations are committed to leaving a positive impact for generations to come through child education development programs, student career pathway training and employment for homeless members of the community.

“Working through these three organizations helps us reach every corner of the community,” Leon Bridges says. “Growing up in Fort Worth and even being a kid in the UCC program was hugely impactful in deciding where to focus our efforts.

“Coming home and being able to give back to the place that raised me, well that is just the biggest privilege for me. I am just excited to continue this work.”