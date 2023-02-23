The 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards Honored Miranda Lambert, Taylor Sheridan, Luke Wilson, and More

Steve LaMantia, Linda LaMantia, Ray Benson,
Scene
Don Ward, Leslie Ward
Commodore Perry
Ernest Butler, Sarah Butler
Heidi Marquez Smith, Ray Benson
TS1_0375
Lutie Butler, Luke Wilson, Lela Rose
TS1_0461
TS1_0324
Lance Avery Morgan, Juan Miro, Rob Giardinelli
Luke Wilson, Heidi Marquez Smith, Laura Wilson
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Miranda Lambert
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Taylor Sheridan
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Benjamin Alire Sáenz
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Septime Webre
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Miguel Rivera, Juan Miro
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Luke Wilson
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Lela Rose
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Judy Robison
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Heidi Marquez Smith
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Family of Carole Cook
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Deborah Roberts
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Christopher Cross
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Center for Performing Arts Medicine – Houston Methodist
01
25

Steve LaMantia, co-chair Linda LaMantia, and Grammy Award-winning musician Ray Benson at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.

02
25

The 2023 Texas Medal of Arts awards kicked off with the Arts Alive! cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry in Austin.

03
25

Don Ward, Leslie Ward

04
25

The historic Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection in Austin, Texas

05
25

Ernest Butler, Sarah Butler

06
25

Heidi Marquez Smith, executive director of the Texas Cultural Trust, and Grammy award-winning musician Ray Benson at the Commodore Perry.

07
25

Ray Benson at the Arts Alive! cocktail reception.

08
25

Lutie Butler, Luke Wilson, Lela Rose

09
25

Guests at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.

10
25

Guests at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.

11
25

Lance Avery Morgan, Juan Miro, Rob Giardinelli

12
25

Luke Wilson, Heidi Marquez Smith, Laura Wilson

13
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Miranda Lambert. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

14
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Taylor Sheridan. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

15
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Benjamin Alire Sáenz. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

16
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Septime Webre. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

17
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipients Miguel Rivera and Juan Miro. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

18
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Luke Wilson. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

19
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Lela Rose. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

20
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards co-chair Judy Robinson. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

21
25

Heidi Marquez Smith, executive director of the Texas Cultural Trust. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

22
25

The family of Carole Cook at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts awards. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

23
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Deborah Roberts. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

24
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Christopher Cross. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

25
25

Representatives from the Center for Performing Arts Medicine - Houston Methodist. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

Steve LaMantia, Linda LaMantia, Ray Benson,
Scene
Don Ward, Leslie Ward
Commodore Perry
Ernest Butler, Sarah Butler
Heidi Marquez Smith, Ray Benson
TS1_0375
Lutie Butler, Luke Wilson, Lela Rose
TS1_0461
TS1_0324
Lance Avery Morgan, Juan Miro, Rob Giardinelli
Luke Wilson, Heidi Marquez Smith, Laura Wilson
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Miranda Lambert
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Taylor Sheridan
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Benjamin Alire Sáenz
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Septime Webre
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Miguel Rivera, Juan Miro
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Luke Wilson
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Lela Rose
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Judy Robison
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Heidi Marquez Smith
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Family of Carole Cook
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Deborah Roberts
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Christopher Cross
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Center for Performing Arts Medicine – Houston Methodist
Culture / Arts

The 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards Honored Miranda Lambert, Taylor Sheridan, Luke Wilson, and More

Inside the Two-Day, Biennial Event Celebrating Texas Natives and Organizations

BY // 02.23.23
Steve LaMantia, co-chair Linda LaMantia, and Grammy Award-winning musician Ray Benson at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.
The 2023 Texas Medal of Arts awards kicked off with the Arts Alive! cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry in Austin.
Don Ward, Leslie Ward
The historic Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection in Austin, Texas
Ernest Butler, Sarah Butler
Heidi Marquez Smith, executive director of the Texas Cultural Trust, and Grammy award-winning musician Ray Benson at the Commodore Perry.
Ray Benson at the Arts Alive! cocktail reception.
Lutie Butler, Luke Wilson, Lela Rose
Guests at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.
Guests at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.
Lance Avery Morgan, Juan Miro, Rob Giardinelli
Luke Wilson, Heidi Marquez Smith, Laura Wilson
2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Miranda Lambert. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Taylor Sheridan. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Benjamin Alire Sáenz. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Septime Webre. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipients Miguel Rivera and Juan Miro. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Luke Wilson. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Lela Rose. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards co-chair Judy Robinson. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
Heidi Marquez Smith, executive director of the Texas Cultural Trust. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
The family of Carole Cook at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts awards. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Deborah Roberts. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Christopher Cross. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
Representatives from the Center for Performing Arts Medicine - Houston Methodist. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)
1
25

Steve LaMantia, co-chair Linda LaMantia, and Grammy Award-winning musician Ray Benson at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.

2
25

The 2023 Texas Medal of Arts awards kicked off with the Arts Alive! cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry in Austin.

3
25

Don Ward, Leslie Ward

4
25

The historic Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection in Austin, Texas

5
25

Ernest Butler, Sarah Butler

6
25

Heidi Marquez Smith, executive director of the Texas Cultural Trust, and Grammy award-winning musician Ray Benson at the Commodore Perry.

7
25

Ray Benson at the Arts Alive! cocktail reception.

8
25

Lutie Butler, Luke Wilson, Lela Rose

9
25

Guests at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.

10
25

Guests at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.

11
25

Lance Avery Morgan, Juan Miro, Rob Giardinelli

12
25

Luke Wilson, Heidi Marquez Smith, Laura Wilson

13
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Miranda Lambert. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

14
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Taylor Sheridan. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

15
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Benjamin Alire Sáenz. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

16
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Septime Webre. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

17
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipients Miguel Rivera and Juan Miro. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

18
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Luke Wilson. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

19
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Lela Rose. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

20
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards co-chair Judy Robinson. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

21
25

Heidi Marquez Smith, executive director of the Texas Cultural Trust. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

22
25

The family of Carole Cook at the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts awards. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

23
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Deborah Roberts. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

24
25

2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards recipient Christopher Cross. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

25
25

Representatives from the Center for Performing Arts Medicine - Houston Methodist. (photo by Tyler Schmitt)

What: Held every other year, the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards took place from February 21 to 22, honoring luminaries and organizations from across the state for their contributions to the creative arts. Hosted by the Texas Cultural Trust, the biennial event has honored talents such as Matthew McConaughey, Willie Nelson, Brandon Maxwell, Dan Rather, and Eva Longoria, along with companies such as H-E-B and Neiman Marcus, since its inaugural ceremony in 2001.

Where: The biennial festivities kicked off with the Arts Alive! cocktail reception at the Commodore Perry Estate on Tuesday evening, followed by a  medal ceremony at the Texas Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday morning. The event concluded with a glamorous red carpet reception and awards show at the Long Center for Performing Arts on the evening of February 22nd.

The Scene: Peabody award-winning broadcaster and producer Elliott Forrest, a native of Midland, Texas, hosted the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts awards ceremony on Wednesday evening, which was fueled by live performances. Various artists took the stage between honoree speeches, from Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award-winning musician Christopher Cross (accompanied by conductor Peter Bay and the Barton Strings) to Grammy Award-winning singer Miranda Lambert, who was joined by Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, Grammy Award-winning musician Ray Benson.

Heidi Marquez Smith, Ray Benson
Heidi Marquez Smith, executive director of the Texas Cultural Trust, and Grammy award-winning musician Ray Benson at the Commodore Perry Estate.

The Texas natives and organizations awarded this year’s honors included:

Music/Songwriter: Miranda Lambert (of Lindale, Texas)
Film/Actor: Luke Wilson (of Dallas, Texas)
Film/Product: Taylor Sheridan (of Weatherford, Texas)
Music: Christopher Cross (of San Antonio, Texas)
Arts/Health: The Center of Performing Arts Medicine (in Houston, Texas)
Visual Arts: Deborah Roberts (of Austin, Texas)
Architecture: Miró Rivera Architects (in Austin, Texas)
Design: Lela Rose (of Dallas, Texas)
Literary Arts: Benjamin Alire Sáenz (of El Paso, Texas)
Dance: Septime Webre (of Brownsville, Texas)
Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre: Carole Cook (of Abilene, Texas)

Until 2025!

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines

Steve LaMantia, Linda LaMantia, Ray Benson,
Scene
Don Ward, Leslie Ward
Commodore Perry
Ernest Butler, Sarah Butler
Heidi Marquez Smith, Ray Benson
TS1_0375
Lutie Butler, Luke Wilson, Lela Rose
TS1_0461
TS1_0324
Lance Avery Morgan, Juan Miro, Rob Giardinelli
Luke Wilson, Heidi Marquez Smith, Laura Wilson
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Miranda Lambert
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Taylor Sheridan
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Benjamin Alire Sáenz
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Septime Webre
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Miguel Rivera, Juan Miro
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Luke Wilson
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Lela Rose
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Judy Robison
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Heidi Marquez Smith
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Family of Carole Cook
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Deborah Roberts
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Christopher Cross
2023-texas-medal-of-arts-awards-Center for Performing Arts Medicine – Houston Methodist
Featured Events
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
874 Rosastone Trail
Memorial West | Lease
FOR SALE

874 Rosastone Trail
Houston, TX

$7,900 Learn More about this property
Ida Lopez
This property is listed by: Ida Lopez (832) 454-9139 Email Realtor
874 Rosastone Trail
2629 Cason Street
West University
FOR SALE

2629 Cason Street
Houston, TX

$1,780,000 Learn More about this property
Rhett Ross
This property is listed by: Rhett Ross (832) 483-0756 Email Realtor
2629 Cason Street
3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Claire Wilkins
This property is listed by: Claire Wilkins (713) 817-2402 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
337 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend
FOR SALE

337 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$1,245,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Lance
This property is listed by: Carol Lance (713) 252-4709 Email Realtor
337 Sugarberry Circle
12611 Broken Bough Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

12611 Broken Bough Drive
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Garrison
This property is listed by: Patti Garrison (713) 501-7086 Email Realtor
12611 Broken Bough Drive
14 Greenway Plaza #30H
The Greenway
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #30H
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #30H
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X