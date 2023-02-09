Scenes From The Birthday Party Project’s Out-of-This-World Annual Fundraiser
Dallas Went All Out for the Nonprofit's "Mission to Party"BY Caitlin Clark // 02.09.23
Dondolo founder Catalina Gonzalez flanked by friends at The Birthday Party Project's 11th birthday. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Birthday Party Project founder Paige Chenault (left) with the first recipient of The Birthday Party Project Scholarship, Franchesca Jennings. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Birthday Party Project Founder Paige Chenault. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
An out-of-this-world setting at The Factory in Deep Ellum. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
DJ RomiQ (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Jordan Kahn Music Company at The Birthday Party Project. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
A drumline in action. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Missy Rogers Peck of Missy RSVP. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Founder Paige Chenault and guests at The Birthday Party Project's 2023 fundraiser: Mission to Party. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
VIP guests at The Birthday Party Project's 2023 fundraiser: Mission to Party. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beyond the nonprofit’s joyful cause, there’s one thing all partygoers should know about The Birthday Party Project’s annual fundraiser-slash-costume party: people take their outfits seriously. Whether the theme is “Toyland” or “SNL,” you won’t see a single slapped-together look as you make your way from the dance floor to the open bar at The Factory, the longtime home to TBPP’s annual bash. For the 2023 event, themed “Mission to Party,” there were plenty of fully suited-up astronauts and creative interpretations of aliens.
Simply put, people bring it when it comes to The Birthday Party Project.
The event is a natural social extension of a nonprofit built on the idea of creating joy for every child. Founded in 2012 by Paige Chenault, The Birthday Party Projects has thrown thousands of birthday parties for kids in homeless and transitional living facilities across the country (8,000 children will be celebrated in 2023 alone, according to the nonprofit’s latest release). Funds raised at The Birthday Party Project’s fundraiser also help to fund a four-year college scholarship to a graduating child experiencing homelessness.
The seamless night included a live auction (some of the more notable items included a trip to Aspen and a chance to design a dress with Dallas-based Dondolo), hours of dancing with the always-killer Jordan Kahn Music Company and DJ RomiQ, bites from Melt and Milk Bar, and a special guest: the first recipient of The Birthday Party Project Scholarship, Franchesca Jennings, currently in her Junior year of college and working at ESPN.
Relive the out-of-this-world affair — and costumes — via our slideshow.