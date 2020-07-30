Fancy, Fun and Funky Tablescapes Become the New Stay-at-Home Status Symbol — How You Can Get Yours in a Box

Each box is designed to create a successful dining experience that is stylish enough to make an impact and convenient enough to come in one box.

The Just Add Lime package, complete with Himalayan salt shot glasses is a necessary add on to The Pancho box.

The Pancho has specially sourced, unique tableware and dinnerware that take your fiesta to the next level. (The Pancho Box $65)

The You are my Lobster package is an add on to the Salt n Sea box, offering tools that make it easy to chow down on an authentic seafood feat. (starting at $20)

The boxes come perfectly packed with a mix of reusable and disposable items. (Salt n' Sea Box $95)

The boxes come complete with all essentials needed for a dinner party at home.

Well curated tablescapes have become the new influencer ensemble of choice. Our Instagram feeds are flooded with images of patterned plates paired with funky dinnerware juxtaposed with surprisingly on-theme table decor that somehow all magically come together in one mouthwateringly stylish dining setting.

With everyone’s events calendars all but disappearing, the days of needing new wardrobe items to wear out on the town are all but gone. Attentions and wallets are shifting to home entertaining.

The good news is the party gods are shining on us with new ways to make home table settings not only chic, but easy to create.

Casamia offers curated boxes to elevate your tablescape and remove the stress of hosting. The specially sourced items in each box include unique dinnerware and hard to find table decor. To make set up and breakdown that much easier each box is a mix of both reusable and disposable items.

The perfectly packed boxes are delivered right to your door with all the necessities for a tablescape to remember. Although the boxes do not include food or alcohol, they gives hosts the tools they need to make any home cooked meal or takeout treat feel like an occasion.

Having launched in June, Casamia’s tablescape supply service is already creating buzz. Their curated setups are popping up on social media under the hashtag #getcasamia. Colorful tablescapes are popping up are all over the country.

Casamia was founded in Santa Monica over a casual backyard dinner. Friends Marisa Renfro and Caroline Adams came up with the idea to create beautiful tabelscapes that could be put in one box.

Renfro is an SMU grad with her own line of kaftans, Risa Collection, while Adams, a Dallas Native and Highland Park High School alum, runs business development for rapidly growing menswear brand Knot Standard. These boss ladies have turned their passion project and side hustle into a successful brand.

The innovative duo is merging Renfro’s impressive hosting skills and eye for stylish tableware with Adams’ social savvy and knack for creating fun and memorable moments.

Their charming box options suit a range of different cuisines and dinner party themes. Casamia’s boxes are priced between $50 to $95 and they serve four to eight people.

The Le BBQ box includes blue gingham melamine plates, a red cotton table runner, glass bud vases, bamboo flatware and other essentials, allowing you to take backyard grilling to another level.

The Pancho box — inspired by margarita fueled fiesta favorites — comes complete with a llama piñata, neon colored table runner, margarita glasses and plates along with vases, votive candles, flatware and even taco holders. A popular add-on package sold separately to complement this box includes Himalayan salt shot glasses and a serving tray.

This is not your average party in a box.

The latest box in the collection to debut is the Salt n’ Sea, which takes a page from East Coast entertaining with printed napkins, stemless wine glasses, coastal cool plates, napkins, bud vases, candles and even a darling melamine lobster serving tray. For those using their lobster tray to serve the celebrated shellfish, the You are my Lobster add-on package comes with a lobster cracker, seafood sheller, porcelain ramekin and plastic lobster bibs for an authentic experience.

Casamia’s thoughtful and playful entertaining packages are quickly becoming a not-so-secret weapon for aspiring hostess wishing to achieve party god status. It’s fun to have a table party.