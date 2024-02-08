Where to Take Your Date For Valentine’s Day In The Woodlands — 5 Restaurants Made For Love

Back Table, one of The Woodlands’ better restaurants, is known for its food power and this resort restaurant will be putting on a special evening filled with chef-driven dishes and intimate ambiance. Back Table’s Valentine’s Day dinner menu brings an elaborate three course menu for two.

The special menu features several intriguing options, including lobster bisque, seared scallops and duck two ways, with a cherry filled red velvet cake for dessert.

In addition, there are two Valentine’s cocktails available. You can try the Love Bug or the Cherry Chocolate Kiss.

But the best part of a Back Table Valentine’s Day meal? You can extend things into an entire Valentine’s night by staying at The Woodlands Resort. There is a Date Night Package available, which includes Back Table’s Valentine’s Day dinner.

Cost: $160 per couple, $200 with a bottle of wine

Booking: Open Table or call (281) 364-6520