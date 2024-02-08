Where to Take Your Date For Valentine’s Day In The Woodlands — 5 Restaurants Made For Love
Your Guide to the Special Menus and Super Cocktails You Need to KnowBY Annierose Donnelly // 02.08.24
Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, but it’s not too late to get your plans in order. The best restaurants in The Woodlands are getting ready to cook up something extra special for the day of love this year. We’ve found the tastiest special menus around town, so you can celebrate Valentine’s, Galentine’s, or just a love of great food in style on February 14th.
These are the Best Restaurants in The Woodlands for Valentine’s Day:
Back Table, one of The Woodlands’ better restaurants, is known for its food power and this resort restaurant will be putting on a special evening filled with chef-driven dishes and intimate ambiance. Back Table’s Valentine’s Day dinner menu brings an elaborate three course menu for two.
The special menu features several intriguing options, including lobster bisque, seared scallops and duck two ways, with a cherry filled red velvet cake for dessert.
In addition, there are two Valentine’s cocktails available. You can try the Love Bug or the Cherry Chocolate Kiss.
But the best part of a Back Table Valentine’s Day meal? You can extend things into an entire Valentine’s night by staying at The Woodlands Resort. There is a Date Night Package available, which includes Back Table’s Valentine’s Day dinner.
Cost: $160 per couple, $200 with a bottle of wine
Booking: Open Table or call (281) 364-6520
2. Truluck’s
Special menus available from February 10 through February 15
Truluck’s can be an elegant spot to take a date this Valentine’s Day. Located in Hughes Landing, Truluck’s offers sustainably sourced seafood and romantic lakefront views.
In addition to the regular menu, there will be several specials to enjoy with your love this Valentine’s Day.
This includes two variations on a surf and turf on the Valentine’s Day menu this year. It’s your choice between a filet mignon and cold-water lobster tail for $99, or a 16 ounce prime ribeye and half-pound of prime king crab legs for $130. Both entrees will be served with parmesan mashed potatoes and asparagus and come with a béarnaise sauce.
A TRU love cocktail is available throughout February, with dry ice smoke, vodka, cava, Chambord, pineapple juice and raspberries.
Dessert will be the chocolate cherry cheesecake, made with Callebaut Belgian chocolate mousse and a chocolate cookie crust.
Booking: Open Table or call (281) 465-7000
3. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Menu available now through February 19, opens at 3pm on Valentine’s Day.
A reservation at Fleming’s is one way to impress the special person in your life. This year, The Woodlands’ own Fleming’s has some special Valentine’s Day treats.
The sophisticated steakhouse is offering a three course Prime Surf & Turf menu for two, featuring a 28 ounce USDA Prime Bone-In Surf & Turf, with two crab-stuffed lobster tails, served with a delicious mushroom sauté. Begin your night with a classic starter of oysters or shrimp cocktail. To finish, a dark chocolate torte beckons.
Fleming’s is also offering an additional three course menu that showcases a filet mignon with crab-stuffed shrimp for $105 per person, or a Chilean sea bass for $100 per diner. Both entrees are paired with a strawberry fennel salad to start and a dark chocolate torte for dessert.
The Berry Basil Bliss is The Woodlands Fleming’s Valentine’s Day cocktail, a delightful concoction of gin, sherry, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and strawberry.
Cost: The three course Prime Surf & Turf is $230 for two.
Booking: OpenTable or call (281) 362-0103
4. Azzurro Coastal Cuisine
The newest addition to Hughes Landing’s robust restaurant scene, Azzurro makes for the perfect setting for some Valentine’s Day romance, with lakefront views and a gorgeous interior. If you haven’t been yet, this is a great chance to sample the new restaurant’s coastal cuisine with an Italian twist.
Azzurro’s Valentine’s menu is a prix-fixe treat with four courses to choose from. Appetizer, soup and salad, entree and dessert are all included. Highlights include the creamy lobster soup or crispy kale salad to start. Pistachio crusted salmon, filet mignon or sauteed calamari are tempting options for the main course. To finish things, dessert brings a tricky choice between tiramisu, espresso panna cotta, or gelato.
Cost: $95 per person
Booking: Open Table or call (281) 310-6662
5. Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar
Market Street’s Tommy Bahamas is a fun spot for cocktails on any day of the year, but a visit on Valentine’s Day is extra special, with two unique cocktails to try.
The Smitten pairs tasty cherry and lemon with a base of smooth gin, while the tangy Sweet Tart is made of a dash of lemon, silky vodka and smokey Pineapple Ole. Visit at Island Time (happy hour) from 3 pm to 6pm and you can enjoy the cocktail menu for less.
Why not pair these cocktails with the ultimate aphrodisiac Oysters Rockefeller? or order the Filet Oscar and enjoy a night to remember.
The restaurant’s shop also features a range of island-themed gifts, including fragrances and candles, perfect for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gifting this year.
Booking: Open Table or call (281) 292-8669