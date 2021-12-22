The AT&T Performing Arts Center Turned Up The Lights in One-of-a-Kind Style

Duvall family and friends enjoying the "Turn Up the Lights" custom photo opp

The custom lounge and Stella Photo activation at the AT&T Performing Arts Center's Turn Up the Lights event.

What: The AT&T Performing Arts Center Auxiliary Board’s annual benefit, “Turn Up The Lights”

When and Where: Thursday, November 4, in the Dallas Arts District’s award-winning Annette Strauss Square venue.

The Scene: The AT&T PAC Auxiliary Board, event chair Erin Duvall, and presenting sponsor McDermott Foundation welcomed over 150 guests to the Dallas Arts District for its annual fundraiser benefitting the AT&T Performing Arts Center. This year, the event also celebrated the welcome return of live events.

Attendees sported their best outdoor-friendly cocktail attire for the occasion, hosted in the upper level of the outdoor, Annette Strauss Square. AT&T PAC’s engaging “Turn Up The Lights” experience led guests through a variety of Wolfgang Puck Catering stations, arts-inspired virtual reality experiences that transported guests to new worlds, a Stella lounge area, and one-of-a-kind photo opportunities designed by local technical theater and lighting specialists. The evening wrapped up with late-night snacks and a glow-in-the-dark dance party scored by Elevation (Emerald City’s smaller, high-energy group). Fueled by the joy of in-person gathering and plenty of fluorescents, the event truly did light up the night.

For more on the AT&T Performing Arts Center, the Auxiliary Board, and information on future live events in the Dallas Arts District, visit attpac.org.