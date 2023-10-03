The Sold-Out Dallas Contemporary Gala Was a Sumptuous Ode to the City’s Creatives
Inside the Always-Eventful Annual Art AffairBY Caitlin Clark // 10.03.23
Jordan Jones Munoz, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, William Atkinson, Jacquelin Sewell Atkinson (photo by Celeste Cass)
Nancy Rogers and Brandon Maxwell-Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Tramaine Townsend, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Jordan Jones Munoz, Trevor Paglen, Jerry Jones, Gene Jones (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Francisco Moreno, Chloe Chiasson (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
TK Wonder, Ciprianna Quann (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Dinner at the 2023 Dallas Contemporary Gala. (by Beckley Photography)
Dinner at the 2023 Dallas Contemporary Gala. (by Beckley Photography)
Dinner at the 2023 Dallas Contemporary Gala. (by Beckley Photography)
Dinner at the 2023 Dallas Contemporary Gala. (by Beckley Photography)
Dinner at the 2023 Dallas Contemporary Gala. (by Beckley Photography)
The Midnight Rambler pop up at the 2023 Dallas Contemporary Gala. (by Beckley Photography)
Madison Isner, Nancy Rogers (photo by Celeste Cass)
Zeke Williams, Cynthia Mulcahy, Francisco Moreno (photo by Celeste Cass)
Tanner Moussa, Doniphan Moore (photo by Celeste Cass)
Maxine and Ben Trowbridge (photo by Celeste Cass)
Brian Bolke, Christen Wilson, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Faisal Halum (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Laney Yarber, Vicki Meek (photo by Celeste Cass)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Bach Mai (photo by Celeste Cass)
Haley Anderson, Ashlyn Abbot (photo by Celeste Cass)
William Atkinson, Jacquelin Sewell Atkinson, Peggy Sewell, Carl Sewell Jr, Jordan Jones Munoz, Christian Munoz, Gene Jones, Jerry Jones (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Gowri Sharma, Alex Sharma (photo by Celeste Cass)
Eva Yazhari, Brittney. Solomon (photo by Celeste Cass)
Tanner Ewing, Laura Kovacevich, Capera Ryan, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Bach Mai, Chad Choen (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Jonathan Merla, Michelle Padgett, Robyn Siegel, Michael Siegel (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
William Atkinson, Jaquelin Sewell Atkinson, guest, Max Sinsteden (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Stuart Glass, Joan Davidow-Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Sarah Blagden, Christina Jafar, Kelly Cornell, Emily Edwards-Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Muffin Lemak, Julie Butler-Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Lucia Simek, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Kyle Steed (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Devin Odell, Alora Truesdell (photo by Celeste Cass)
Eve and Blake Wiley (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Eduardo Sarabia, Paulina Barragán (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Gregory Siff, Lisa Faclcone, Jacquelin Sewell Atkinson, William Atkison (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Doniphan Moore, Mark Moussa, Tanner Moussa (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
David Rodriguez, Kyle Steed, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Jim McDermott (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Wyatt Harris, Nancy C. Rogers, John Isner (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Capera Ryan, Melanie Spiegel (photo by Exploredinary for Dallas Contemporary)
Rand Horowitz, Shayna Fontana Horowitz, Annabelle Toole, Robyn Siegel, Michael Siegel (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nile Nussbaumer, Lauren Allday, David Bazner, Anabelle Toole (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nadia Dabbakeh Friedman, Jason Friedman (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
John Lemak, Sarah Calodney, Muffin Lemak (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Hutchens, Carolina Sarria, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Hutchens, Brian Bolke, Carolina Sarria, Faisal Halum (photo by Tamytha Cameron)
There’s a notable lack of pretense at the Dallas Contemporary. It’s a quality that lends itself to the non-collecting institution’s cutting-edge reputation in the art world. It surely helped lure in contemporary artist and activist Shepard Fairey, who hosted his first Texas solo exhibition at the 37,000-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas Design District in 2022. It was also evident throughout every moment of the 2023 Dallas Contemporary Gala, a fabulously unfussy affair where the substance was often intentional style.
Guests were welcomed with shots of chilled LALO tequila into the Design District museum’s deep blue world — a jewel-toned nod to the Contemporary’s sapphire anniversary (45). The good folks from Midnight Rambler slung inventive cocktails as guests perused the pieces up for auction, which included works by Sarah Awad, Nikki Maloof, Trevor Paglen, Pedro Reyes, Sarah Miska, Alex Katz, and Eduardo Sarabia.
Natural floral installations by Jackson Durham dotted the gala landscape, while a large-scale projection of one of Tramaine Townsend’s ethereal dance films enveloped seated dinner guests. Newly anointed Dallas Contemporary Executive Chair Carolina Alvarez-Mathies kicked off dinner with a speech acknowledging the museum’s previous directors, many of whom were in attendance. “The full Dallas Contemporary team and I have not forgotten that the imaginative work we do now to move this museum forward – from exhibitions to education to programming – is because of the work you did in the decades before us,” she shared surrounded by Durham’s stunning florals.
The evening was presented by Sewell Automotive and Headington Companies, the latter of which provided dinner: a trio of unique dishes from Tango Room, Sassetta, and Mirador. Co-chairs Jacquelin Sewell Atkinson, William Atkinson, Brandon Maxwell and Jordan Jones Munoz took the stage to introduce the live auction, which helped raise over $1.6 million for the Dallas Contemporary.
Post-dinner, DJ Sober spun vinyls, LILKOOL projected trippy floral animations, and the people watching (somehow) got even better as more guests trickled in for the after party. After all, the Contemporary doesn’t call for Dallas’ typical gala garb — the sometimes laid-back but often over-the-top fashions are additional works of art.
The evening was a who’s who of Dallas and its art world. Peruse our slideshow to relive the 2023 Dallas Contemporary Gala.