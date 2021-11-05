A Stylish Kickoff For One of Dallas’ Most Fashionable Fundraisers

What: Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show host committee and event leadership members gathered to enjoy specialty cocktails and light bites from the Lela Rose cookbook while shopping in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Where: Lela Rose in Highland Park Village.

The Scene: A precursor to February’s Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show, the fall kick-off soirée offered a beautiful setting to unveil details about the anticipated event. Mid-way through the evening, the 35 fashionable guests gathered in the Village courtyard outside the Dallas-native’s eponymous boutique to announce the 2022 honorees: Susie Barnett, recipient of the Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Award; Amelia Dammen, recipient of the Spirit of Tom Landry Award and blood cancer battler; and the late Tom Landry himself, recipient of the Memorial Hero Award.

The Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show will be held on February 7, 2022, featuring a champagne reception, an awards ceremony, and a runway show produced by couture doyen Jan Strimple featuring Highland Park Village fashions. Since its founding 38 years ago, the annual event has raised more than $13.4 million in funding for blood cancer research in Texas. Sponsorships for the 2022 luncheon and fashion show are currently available.

PC Seen: Saint Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show chairs Lisa Loy Laughlin and Kendall Laughlin; Susie and Mike Barnett; Elsa Norwood; Katherine Coker; Lynn McBee; Jan Strimple; Amy Turner; Melinda Knowles; Nancy Gopez; Maggie Kipp; Nikki Webb; Lindsay Jacaman; Rachel Michell; Cathleen Griffith; Wendy Messman; Regina Bruce; and Arden Ellis.