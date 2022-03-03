The 12th Annual Symphony of Chefs Celebrated the Art of Culinary Composition
Honoring KidLinks, Top Dallas Chefs Made Their Dishes SingBY Caitlin Clark // 03.03.22
Diana Zamora, executive chef of Harvest Project Food Rescue, and her talented team at the 2022 Symphony of Chefs.
The Symphony of Chefs 2022 cookbook, filled with recipes from participating Dallas chefs.
Urban Energy Funds Sponsors Nathan and Bonnie Shea with Caycee and Hunter Holt
Ally Tarleton and KidLinks CEO Diana Crawford
The 2022 Symphony of Chefs emcee Roni Proter, the award-winning host and creator of Dinner Reinvented.
A tablescape at the 2022 Symphony of Chefs.
Symphony of Chefs founding event chairs Nathan and Bonnie Shea
J.W. and Ann Brown browsing silent auction items, featuring pearls from private jeweler Carter Malouf.
Simin and Ron Rinard were two of the evening's big live auction winners.
Michelle Nichols MD and Greg dePrisco MD
Jim Newton and Paul G. Hill, founder and senior producer of KidLinks, respectively.
Herb and Donna Weitzman
Leigh Trevino, KidLinks director of programming with Kylie Purdy, KidLinks community engagement manager.
Executive Chef Giuliano Matarese
Georgia and Marc Lyons
Chef Miriam Jimenez serving sponsors C2 Advisors, Boynton, Brown, Gunawan & Nettle
Chef Dan Landsberg serving new sponsors Sidley Austin LLP
Braised beef with Northern-style yellow curry sauce and fresh egg noodles from Chef Nikky Phinyawatana (Asian Mint).
The Booker T. String Trio set the tone for the 2022 Symphony of Chefs.
Chase and Christina Sanders Executive Chef Eric Dreyer, Lisa and Stuart Sides
Catering by Savor by Samir Catering
Auctioneer Morgan Hopson with private chef Rami Rassas.
The 2022 Symphony of Chefs with KidLinks CEO Diana Crawford
It was a sight to see: SMU’s cavernous, turf-lined indoor arena transformed with elegant dinnerware, white tablecloths, and flickering candles. Instead of shoulder-padded athletes, some of Dallas’ most prominent chefs flexed their talents, preparing unique, four-course meals on-site for the annual Symphony of Chefs event. Just outside the doors of Armstrong Fieldhouse, the Booker T. Strings Trio set the tone for entrants, reminding diners of the evening’s worthy beneficiary: KidLinks, a Dallas-based nonprofit committed to linking kids to healing, hope, and happiness through Therapeutic Music Entertainment (TME).
But before we could indulge in king crab elotes or braised beef with fresh egg noodles — the menu differed depending on which chef’s table you found yourself seated — the night began earnestly, with remarks from KidLinks CEO Diana Crawford, 2022 Symphony of Chefs event chairs Christina and Chase Sanders and Lisa and Stuart Sides, and a live auction featuring exclusive, private dining experiences with Chef Gorgi, Private Chef Rami Rassas, and Monarch Restaurants executive chef Eric Dreyer. The award-winning host and creator of Dinner Reinvented, Roni Proter, served as the evening’s effervescent emcee.
Then, we were through the arena doors and on to the main attraction. Led by honorary chef chairs John Kleifgen and Eric Dreyer (executive chefs at Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse and Monarch Restaurants, respectively), a team of sought-after culinary talents made magic on the field. From Justin Box’s refreshing Hamachi and coconut crudo to cheesy leek empanadas by Diana Zamora, executive chef of Harvest Project Food Rescue.
See below for a full list of the 2022 chefs, and visit the slideshow to relive the chef-driven experience for the senses, and save the date for the KidLinks 40th Anniversary Kickoff Concert on April 1.
The 2022 Symphony of Chefs
Joshua Bonee, Executive Chef at Meddlesome Moth
Personal Chef Justin Box
Aaron Collins, Chef de Cuisine of Café Momentum;
Jake Epstein, Executive Chef at Eataly
Henry Johnson, Executive Chef of Bistro 31
Dan Landsberg, Executive Chef of Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge at HALL Arts Hotel
Taylor Kearney, Corporate Chef of Harwood Hospitality Group
Executive Chef Giuliano Matarese of Chef G
Executive Chef Michael Matis, Chef de Cuisine of Fearing’s Restaurant & Rattlesnake Bar
Brandon Moore, Executive Chef at Ocean Prime
Anastacia Quinones-Pittman, Executive Chef at José
Matt Robinson, Executive Chef Thompson Dallas
Rodman Shields, Culinary Director of Milkshake Concepts
Junior Borges, VP of Culinary and Executive Chef The Village Dallas and Meridian
Nick Walker, Culinary Director of The Village Dallas
Craig Walter, Executive Chef at Dee Lincoln Prime
Nikky Phinyawatana, CEO and Creator of Asian Mint,
Private Chef Rami Rassas of Rami Raw & Elev8 Dining by Rami
Featured Pastry Chef: Elisa Pellegrini, Pastry Chef de Cuisine Eataly Dallas