The 12th Annual Symphony of Chefs Celebrated the Art of Culinary Composition

Diana Zamora, executive chef of Harvest Project Food Rescue, and her talented team at the 2022 Symphony of Chefs.

It was a sight to see: SMU’s cavernous, turf-lined indoor arena transformed with elegant dinnerware, white tablecloths, and flickering candles. Instead of shoulder-padded athletes, some of Dallas’ most prominent chefs flexed their talents, preparing unique, four-course meals on-site for the annual Symphony of Chefs event. Just outside the doors of Armstrong Fieldhouse, the Booker T. Strings Trio set the tone for entrants, reminding diners of the evening’s worthy beneficiary: KidLinks, a Dallas-based nonprofit committed to linking kids to healing, hope, and happiness through Therapeutic Music Entertainment (TME).

But before we could indulge in king crab elotes or braised beef with fresh egg noodles — the menu differed depending on which chef’s table you found yourself seated — the night began earnestly, with remarks from KidLinks CEO Diana Crawford, 2022 Symphony of Chefs event chairs Christina and Chase Sanders and Lisa and Stuart Sides, and a live auction featuring exclusive, private dining experiences with Chef Gorgi, Private Chef Rami Rassas, and Monarch Restaurants executive chef Eric Dreyer. The award-winning host and creator of Dinner Reinvented, Roni Proter, served as the evening’s effervescent emcee.

Then, we were through the arena doors and on to the main attraction. Led by honorary chef chairs John Kleifgen and Eric Dreyer (executive chefs at Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse and Monarch Restaurants, respectively), a team of sought-after culinary talents made magic on the field. From Justin Box’s refreshing Hamachi and coconut crudo to cheesy leek empanadas by Diana Zamora, executive chef of Harvest Project Food Rescue.

See below for a full list of the 2022 chefs, and visit the slideshow to relive the chef-driven experience for the senses, and save the date for the KidLinks 40th Anniversary Kickoff Concert on April 1.

The 2022 Symphony of Chefs

Joshua Bonee, Executive Chef at Meddlesome Moth

Personal Chef Justin Box

Aaron Collins, Chef de Cuisine of Café Momentum;

Jake Epstein, Executive Chef at Eataly

Henry Johnson, Executive Chef of Bistro 31

Dan Landsberg, Executive Chef of Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge at HALL Arts Hotel

Taylor Kearney, Corporate Chef of Harwood Hospitality Group

Executive Chef Giuliano Matarese of Chef G

Executive Chef Michael Matis, Chef de Cuisine of Fearing’s Restaurant & Rattlesnake Bar

Brandon Moore, Executive Chef at Ocean Prime

Anastacia Quinones-Pittman, Executive Chef at José

Matt Robinson, Executive Chef Thompson Dallas

Rodman Shields, Culinary Director of Milkshake Concepts

Junior Borges, VP of Culinary and Executive Chef The Village Dallas and Meridian

Nick Walker, Culinary Director of The Village Dallas

Craig Walter, Executive Chef at Dee Lincoln Prime

Nikky Phinyawatana, CEO and Creator of Asian Mint,

Private Chef Rami Rassas of Rami Raw & Elev8 Dining by Rami

Featured Pastry Chef: Elisa Pellegrini, Pastry Chef de Cuisine Eataly Dallas