Scenes from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s 9th Annual Fashion Notes Luncheon
Art and Style in the Design DistrictBY PC Staff Report // 10.25.22
Lele Sadoughi, Claire Catrino (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kira Nasrat, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Natalie Bays, Molly Brodnax, Sarah Duren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kate Boatright, Erica Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Katy Brooks, Vodi Cook, Melissa Pastora (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Samantha Stewart (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Katy Brooks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Colby Hanks Baer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Nipa Nobel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Anne Hyun (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Julie Jodie, Lucinda Buford, Maliska Haba (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Sandra Mahan, Dena Miller (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Whitney Turner, Bren Underwood (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Samantha Stewart, Anne Hyun (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Patsy Donosky, Janie Condon, Cynthia Beaird (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
What: The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s ninth annual Fashion Notes Design Award Luncheon and Style Show.
Where: Virgin Hotels Dallas in the Design District.
The Scene: The posh Design District hotel set the scene for a raffle and runway show featuring fashions from St. Johns and jewels from Dallas-based Bachendorf’s. The well-heeled guests then sat for a gorgeous luncheon chaired by Sharon Lee Clark and Kira Nasrat. Lele Sadoughi, the Texas native known for her maximalist headbands and accessories, accepted this year’s featured Fashion Designer Award with support from her mother, Jeri Finkelstein, and her daughter, Shanna Bygott- Webb.
The Seen: Those seen observing the runway included DSOL president Cynthia Beaird and the annual event’s 2022 honorary chairs, mother-daughter duo Janie Donosky Condon and Patsy Donosk — the granddaughter and daughter of the late Juanita and Henry Miller, a philanthropic family that has been instrumental in transforming the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas arts community through the years with their support.
Other smartly dressed luncheon guests include Kate Boatright, Laura Price, Nipa Nobel, Samantha Stewart, Anne Hyun, Melissa Pastora, Whitney Turner, and Madelaine Lam.
