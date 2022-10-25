Scenes from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s 9th Annual Fashion Notes Luncheon

What: The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s ninth annual Fashion Notes Design Award Luncheon and Style Show.

Where: Virgin Hotels Dallas in the Design District.

The Scene: The posh Design District hotel set the scene for a raffle and runway show featuring fashions from St. Johns and jewels from Dallas-based Bachendorf’s. The well-heeled guests then sat for a gorgeous luncheon chaired by Sharon Lee Clark and Kira Nasrat. Lele Sadoughi, the Texas native known for her maximalist headbands and accessories, accepted this year’s featured Fashion Designer Award with support from her mother, Jeri Finkelstein, and her daughter, Shanna Bygott- Webb.

The Seen: Those seen observing the runway included DSOL president Cynthia Beaird and the annual event’s 2022 honorary chairs, mother-daughter duo Janie Donosky Condon and Patsy Donosk — the granddaughter and daughter of the late Juanita and Henry Miller, a philanthropic family that has been instrumental in transforming the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas arts community through the years with their support.

Other smartly dressed luncheon guests include Kate Boatright, Laura Price, Nipa Nobel, Samantha Stewart, Anne Hyun, Melissa Pastora, Whitney Turner, and Madelaine Lam.

Visit dallassymphonyleague.com to learn more about the Dallas Symphony League.