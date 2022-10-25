Scenes from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s 9th Annual Fashion Notes Luncheon

3 Lele Sadoughi, Claire Catrino (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
1 Kira Nasrat, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
5 Natalie Bays, Molly Brodnax, Sarah Duren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
4 Kate Boatright, Erica Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
6 Katy Brooks, Vodi Cook, Melissa Pastora (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
17 St. John Model (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
16 Samantha Stewart (2) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
15 Katy Brooks (1) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
18 St John Model (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
13 St. John Model (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
11 Colby Hanks Baer (2) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
14 Nipa Nobel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
12 Anne Hyun (2) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
10 Julie Jodie, Lucinda Buford, Maliska Haba (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
9 Sandra Mahan, Dena Miller (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
8 Whitney Turner, Bren Underwood (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Dallas Symphony League (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
2 Patsy Donosky, Janie Condon, Cynthia Beaird – Copy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
01
18

Lele Sadoughi, Claire Catrino (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

02
18

Kira Nasrat, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

03
18

Natalie Bays, Molly Brodnax, Sarah Duren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

04
18

Kate Boatright, Erica Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

05
18

Katy Brooks, Vodi Cook, Melissa Pastora (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

06
18

A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

07
18

Samantha Stewart (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

08
18

Katy Brooks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

09
18

A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

10
18

A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

11
18

Colby Hanks Baer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

12
18

Nipa Nobel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

13
18

Anne Hyun (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

14
18

Julie Jodie, Lucinda Buford, Maliska Haba (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

15
18

Sandra Mahan, Dena Miller (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

16
18

Whitney Turner, Bren Underwood (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

17
18

Samantha Stewart, Anne Hyun (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

18
18

Patsy Donosky, Janie Condon, Cynthia Beaird (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

3 Lele Sadoughi, Claire Catrino (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
1 Kira Nasrat, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
5 Natalie Bays, Molly Brodnax, Sarah Duren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
4 Kate Boatright, Erica Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
6 Katy Brooks, Vodi Cook, Melissa Pastora (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
17 St. John Model (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
16 Samantha Stewart (2) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
15 Katy Brooks (1) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
18 St John Model (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
13 St. John Model (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
11 Colby Hanks Baer (2) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
14 Nipa Nobel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
12 Anne Hyun (2) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
10 Julie Jodie, Lucinda Buford, Maliska Haba (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
9 Sandra Mahan, Dena Miller (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
8 Whitney Turner, Bren Underwood (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Dallas Symphony League (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
2 Patsy Donosky, Janie Condon, Cynthia Beaird – Copy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Society / The Seen

Scenes from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s 9th Annual Fashion Notes Luncheon

Art and Style in the Design District

BY PC Staff Report // 10.25.22
photography Tamytha Cameron Photography
Lele Sadoughi, Claire Catrino (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kira Nasrat, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Natalie Bays, Molly Brodnax, Sarah Duren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kate Boatright, Erica Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Katy Brooks, Vodi Cook, Melissa Pastora (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Samantha Stewart (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Katy Brooks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Colby Hanks Baer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Nipa Nobel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Anne Hyun (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Julie Jodie, Lucinda Buford, Maliska Haba (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Sandra Mahan, Dena Miller (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Whitney Turner, Bren Underwood (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Samantha Stewart, Anne Hyun (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Patsy Donosky, Janie Condon, Cynthia Beaird (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
1
18

Lele Sadoughi, Claire Catrino (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

2
18

Kira Nasrat, Madelaine Lam, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

3
18

Natalie Bays, Molly Brodnax, Sarah Duren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

4
18

Kate Boatright, Erica Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

5
18

Katy Brooks, Vodi Cook, Melissa Pastora (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

6
18

A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

7
18

Samantha Stewart (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

8
18

Katy Brooks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

9
18

A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

10
18

A runway model wearing St. John. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

11
18

Colby Hanks Baer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

12
18

Nipa Nobel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

13
18

Anne Hyun (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

14
18

Julie Jodie, Lucinda Buford, Maliska Haba (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

15
18

Sandra Mahan, Dena Miller (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

16
18

Whitney Turner, Bren Underwood (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

17
18

Samantha Stewart, Anne Hyun (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

18
18

Patsy Donosky, Janie Condon, Cynthia Beaird (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

What: The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s ninth annual Fashion Notes Design Award Luncheon and Style Show.

Where: Virgin Hotels Dallas in the Design District.

The Scene: The posh Design District hotel set the scene for a raffle and runway show featuring fashions from St. Johns and jewels from Dallas-based Bachendorf’s. The well-heeled guests then sat for a gorgeous luncheon chaired by Sharon Lee Clark and Kira Nasrat. Lele Sadoughi, the Texas native known for her maximalist headbands and accessories, accepted this year’s featured Fashion Designer Award with support from her mother, Jeri Finkelstein, and her daughter, Shanna Bygott- Webb.

3 Lele Sadoughi, Claire Catrino (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Lele Sadoughi, the 2022 recipient of the DSOL’s Fashion Designer Award, and Claire Catrino (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

The Seen: Those seen observing the runway included DSOL president Cynthia Beaird and the annual event’s 2022 honorary chairs, mother-daughter duo Janie Donosky Condon and Patsy Donosk — the granddaughter and daughter of the late Juanita and Henry Miller, a philanthropic family that has been instrumental in transforming the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas arts community through the years with their support.

Other smartly dressed luncheon guests include Kate Boatright, Laura Price, Nipa Nobel, Samantha Stewart, Anne Hyun, Melissa Pastora, Whitney Turner, and Madelaine Lam.

Visit dallassymphonyleague.com to learn more about the Dallas Symphony League.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 2

East Quarter Residences
Now Leasing Call or Text 469.520.5801 to schedule a showing

Featured Properties

Swipe
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma (713) 299-9888 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
3666 Chevy Chase
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3666 Chevy Chase
Houston, TX

$4,550,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3666 Chevy Chase
415 Thamer
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

415 Thamer
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
415 Thamer
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X