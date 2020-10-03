The Social Side of Kips Bay
The Designers and Rooms are Glorious, But So is the FashionBY Billy Fong // 10.03.20
Honorary chair Jamie Drake, co-chair Jan Showers, Kips Bays' Nazira Handal, vice-chairs Jean Liu and Chad Dorsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design, in the kitchen he designed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Cate Ford, Dina Arnott, Libby Ornani (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mark Sikes, Mark D. Sikes Interiors, in his Casa Fiorentina living room (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Catherine Viviano, Olivia Kearney (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Christina Jafar (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
DeeDee Lee, Claire Emanuelson, Shelle Sills (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Michelle Nussbaumer in her Turkish Writer's Lair (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Emma Keller, Margaret Naeve Parker, Courtney Genovese (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lauren Rottet, Rottet Studio, in the foyer she designed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Holly Hutchinson Harris, Audrey Defforey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kelli Hermes, Kristen Nix (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ruth & Neill Davis (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Catherine Viviano, Michael Viviano, Viviano Viviano, in the family room they designed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gonzalo Bueno, Mauricio Lobeira, Ten Plus Three, in their Lounge 13 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Shelby Goff, Traci White (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Todd Fiscus, Jim Showers, Ceron (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Doniphan Moore in the master bath he designed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kristen & Stephen Karlisch (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jan Showers, Jan Showers & Associates, in the Lady's Study she designed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Nazira Handal, Jamie Drake, Daniel Quintero in Mark D. Sikes' Kips Bay room (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mason Williams, Zoe Bonnette, Will Kornegay (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kevin Spearman, Kevin Spearman Design Group, in his Covered Veranda (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Nips at Kips Bay (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Brian Bolke, Faisal Halum (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Cameron Drinkwater, Nancy Gottsacker (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Cami Goff, Lauren Rottet (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Caroline Whitman, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Myrna Schlegel (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Traci Zeller, Traci Zeller Interiors, in her Gossip Powder Room (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Emma Hammer, Felipe Avila, Jennifer Pereira (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jason James Jones, Studio Thomas James, in his Wicked Powder Room (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Karen Schoellkopf, Julie Clark, Lisa Rocchio, Debrorah Scott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Old-school cigs in Mark D. Sikes Casa Fiorentina living room (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Russell Walker, Emily Moon, Brant Mcfarlain (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Vivion Dimas, Selwyn Rayzor, Jessica Nowitzki (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Corbin See, Ross See, Matt Mazur, Sees Design, in their Infinite Sadness Bar (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kerri McCulloch, Jordan Murphy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mark Cravotta, Cravotta Interiors, in his Hi-Fi Lounge (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Rye & Charlie Williamson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
When in Preston Hollow (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Liliana Bloch with a Letitia Huckaby painting, "Sister Rebecca" (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Cathy Kincaid, Cathy Kincaid Interiors, in the Dining Room she designed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Holly Moore, Jane Scott Hodges (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Zooming with Sewell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sarah Blackwell, Laura Harris (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Susan O’Neil with Erin Sander in Erin's Mud Room (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Dina Bandman, Dina Bandman Interiors, in a guest bedroom she designed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Tucker Enthoven, Marie Park (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Alicia Wood, Susan Leath (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Caitlin Wilson, Christopher Donnelly (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
David Heikka, Joe Lucas (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Autumn and Marcus Mohon, Marcus Mohon Interiors, in their Morning Lounge (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Paul Fields, Lambert's, in the Petite Loire Valley front gardens he designed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Francesca & Isah Velez (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sherry Hayslip, Sherry Hayslip Interiors, in the Loft she designed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jayne Butler, Cammie Marrs (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Margaret Naeve Parker, M Naeve, in the Gallery and Formal Powder she designed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mia Smith, Lauren Hudson, Wells Design, in their Traveler's Guest Bedroom (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Joulia Prous, Natasha Magee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ashley Beggert, Martha Farrell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Brooklin Miller, Lauren Juden (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Carly Angert, Billy Ceglia (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Meyers, Susan Owen (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kirsten Fitzgibbons and Kelli Ford, Kristen Kelli Interiors, designed the Master Bedroom for Kips Bay (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Layne Torsch, Lauren Woolsey (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lisa Robison, Ashley Sharp (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Trish Sheats, Trish Sheats Interior Design, in a Boy's Retreat Bedroom (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Melinda Knowles, Sara Stroud (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jason Jones, Angelique Waddell (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sarah Vizard, Rebecca Vizard (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Emily & Weston Jones, Jordan & Nicole Angelos (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Tracy Hardenburg, Tracy Hardenburg Designs, in her Spanish Lounge (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Melissa Morgan, M Interiors, in the Downstairs Landing she designed (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Melissa Gerstle, Melissa Gerstle Design, in her Magari Garden (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas has premiered, and the reviews are in. They are joyous and exalt the interiors created by 27 designers who were accepted, by invitation only, to design a room — some from Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, as well as L.A., NYC, San Francisco, and Charlotte. Overheard at the VIP preview: “I need this glorious de Gournay canary-yellow wallpaper in my guest bedroom.” “Can’t that adorable Chad come over and have my ceiling painted with wondrous birds.” “How I’ve lived without a gossip nook in my powder room, I’ll never know.”
The fashionable flock (obediently and respectfully wearing masks) fortunate enough to score (or rather, purchase a ticket) for their VIP entrance made their way through the stunning Provence-inspired estate at 5828 Woodland Drive in the old-school Woodland Estates enclave of Old Preston Hollow. Since it’s likely been a solid six months since they last preened in their Manolos, I spotted a few girls who, like baby giraffes, were wobbling ever so slightly. Once they had a nip of the cocktails served after check-in (which included a temperature check), they seemed to get their sea legs and glided like swans through room after glorious room designed by Cathy Kincaid, Michelle Nussbaumer, Mark D. Sikes, Dina Bandman, Jan Showers, Chad Dorsey, Michael and Catherine Viviano, Lauren Hudson, Margaret Naeve Parker, Lauren Rottet, Doniphan Moore, Kevin Spearman, Kirsten Fitzgibbons and Kelli Ford, Gonzalo Bueno and Mauricio Lobeira, and more. For the preview days, the Kips Bay Dallas designers were ensconced in their rooms, greeting and touring.
Oh, how the pendulum doth swing. It seems like just yesterday when so many slightly jaded socials were proclaiming JOMO — Joy Of Missing Out. It was the witty acronym that was the anti-FOMO (if you don’t know what that means, you’ve likely been asleep since the Reagan years). JOMO summed up the 2019 notion that we couldn’t bear throwing on another Herrera gown and making our way to another gala. Our Smythson day planners were filled with appearances to make, and we were over it. Then March and COVID landed, and suddenly we were hunkering down. After months of staring at the Schumacher wallpaper on our own walls, we longed to go out. To rip off the Lululemon workout wear and let the Veronica Beard windowpane blazer see the light of day.
If you want the Playbill version of of the creativity at Kips Bay Show House Dallas, check out Rebecca Sherman’s feature on each of the 27 rooms. My favorites? Too many to count, but one has to be darling Doniphan Moore’s suite of his-and-hers closets connected by a stunning master bath. Every detail was thought through, down to the clothing that he curated for the closets. The tuxedo hanging in the men’s wardrobe had a slightly worn pair of black patent lace-up oxfords in situ (his own). In the women’s closet, he said, “The heels higher than four inches belong to my sister, and any below that height are my mother’s.” He also borrowed some clothing from it-girl Zoe Bonnette (who was on my annual Best Dressed List from 2018), including the Thom Browne dress she wore when she attended the Kentucky Derby on his arm.
Over the past two days, I’ve witnessed dozens of joyful eyes (not smiles, since they were covered with masks) as we see friends again. Hey, at this point “even a frenemy will suffice,” I’ve heard more than one remark.
Ooh, on to some fun stuff. Who looked good? Well, too many to list here, but you know me. Standouts included Cate Ford, Melinda Knowles, Sara Stroud, and Deborah Scott (in one of her signature jumpsuits in a blue floral pattern by Ulla Johnson, paired with white heeled IRO ankle boots). I had been getting texts from the Duchess of the Big Easy, Jane Scott Hodges (whose Leontine Linens were spied in numerous rooms), and was overjoyed to feel her tap me on the shoulder. I turned to find her wearing a divine Dovima vertical-patterned tunic dress, leopard flats, and a denim jacket insouciantly draped over her demure shoulders. She looked like a superhero. Her superpower? Monogramming, of course. A mother/daughter duo that never fails to deliver fashion, Myrna Schlegel and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, were both enchanting in day dresses with chic cinched belts (Kim’s was Hermès; Myrna’s, Valentino). My award for best mask? Hands down, Kit Sawers, who went with khaki with a bright red lipsticked pout.
If you haven’t secured your tickets, do so ASAP. (It’s open until October 25.) Not only will it give you inspiration for days, but it benefits Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City; Dwell with Dignity, a Dallas nonprofit that creates soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty; and The Crystal Charity Ball, which supports and makes contributions to children’s charities in Dallas County.