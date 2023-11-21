NBA Star Turned Rock Star Tech Investor Shares His Remarkable Life Story In Houston, Gives the Salvation Army a Boost

What: Salvation Army of Greater Houston annual luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC moment: Former NBA All-Star Michael Redd, a member of the Salvation Army National Advisory Board and champion leader for the Salvation Army’s “Love Beyond Hoops” national campaign, held this well-heeled crowd of Army supporters to rapt attention as he related his life story from the school of hard knocks to remarkable success. The Olympic gold medalist turned tech investor rock star certainly has quite the tale to tell.

Since retiring from the NBA in 2013, Redd has devoted his business interests to building, developing and investing in tech-focused startups. He co-founded 22 Ventures and hosts a podcast dubbed Betting on Yourself, which explores stories of successful entrepreneurs and athletes taking risks to reach their goals.

The sellout Salvation Army luncheon, in the talented hands of chairwoman Dorothy Nicholson, honored the highly-regarded Cathy and Joe Cleary.

Applause, applause for all involved who helped raise more than $750,000 for the Army’s varied programs that nationally include life navigation, youth development and rehabilitation efforts and locally supportive shelters, emergency disaster relief, social services, youth programs, senior programs and adult rehabilitation.

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston has for many decades enjoyed the support of Houston blue bloods as well as that of up and coming community leadership. Among those hall of famers joining this luncheon were Linda McReynolds, Ann Bookout, Lily Andress, Rose Cullen, and Elise Joseph.

PC Seen: Thurmon Andress, Ginny Elkins, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Maureen Higdon, David Harvey, Diane Delaup, Jane and Jim Wise, Holly and Tom Forney, Paula DesRoches, Judy and Bellford Chong, Carol and Mac Sharpe, Gayle Eury, Connie Wallace, Ginger Blanton, Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir, Michelle and Lorne Baine, Diana and Chris DeLaup, Susan Hansen, Mary Maxey, Kristy Liedtke, Ginger Blanton, Debby Leighton, Salvation Army Majors Rob and Carolyn, and Webb and Salvation Army Lt. Colonels Ann and Art Penhale.