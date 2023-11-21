NBA Star Turned Rock Star Tech Investor Shares His Remarkable Life Story In Houston, Gives the Salvation Army a Boost

Vicky West, Michael Redd, Dorothy Nicholson
Major Rob and Carolynn Webb, Joe and Cathy Cleary, Lt. Colonel Art & Ann Penhale
Carol and Mac Sharpe
Linda McReynolds, Paula DesRoches, Anne Duncan, Jenny Elkins
David Harvey
Elise Joseph
Rose Cullen, Lilly Andress
Frances Howard, Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir
Holly and Tom Forney
Ralph Burch, Vicki West
Connie Wallace, Gayle Eury
Kristy Liedtke, Ginger Blanton, Debby Leighton
Maureen Higdon, Major Carolynn Webb
Jim and Jane Wise
Lorne and Michelle Bain
Chris and Diana DeLaup
Susan Hansen, Mary Maxey
Bellford and Judy Chong
01
18

Vicki West, Michael Redd, Dorothy Nicholson at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

02
18

Salvation Army Majors Rob & Carolynn Webb, Joe & Cathy Cleary, Lt. Colonels Art & Ann Penhale at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

03
18

Carol & Mac Sharpe at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

04
18

Linda McReynolds, Paula DesRoches, Anne Duncan, Jenny Elkins at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

05
18

David Harvey at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

06
18

Elise Joseph at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

07
18

Rose Cullen, Lilly Andress at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

08
18

Frances Howard, Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

09
18

Holly & Tom Forney at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

10
18

Ralph Burch & Vicki West at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

11
18

Connie Wallace, Gayle Eury at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

12
18

Kristy Liedtke, Ginger Blanton, Debby Leighton at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

13
18

Maureen Higon, Major Carolyn Webb at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

14
18

Jim & Jane Wise at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

15
18

Lorne & Mchelle Bain at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

16
18

Chris & Diana DeLaup at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

17
18

Susan Hansen, Mary Maxey at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

18
18

Bellford & Judy Chong at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

Vicky West, Michael Redd, Dorothy Nicholson
Major Rob and Carolynn Webb, Joe and Cathy Cleary, Lt. Colonel Art & Ann Penhale
Carol and Mac Sharpe
Linda McReynolds, Paula DesRoches, Anne Duncan, Jenny Elkins
David Harvey
Elise Joseph
Rose Cullen, Lilly Andress
Frances Howard, Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir
Holly and Tom Forney
Ralph Burch, Vicki West
Connie Wallace, Gayle Eury
Kristy Liedtke, Ginger Blanton, Debby Leighton
Maureen Higdon, Major Carolynn Webb
Jim and Jane Wise
Lorne and Michelle Bain
Chris and Diana DeLaup
Susan Hansen, Mary Maxey
Bellford and Judy Chong
Society / Featured Parties

NBA Star Turned Rock Star Tech Investor Shares His Remarkable Life Story In Houston, Gives the Salvation Army a Boost

Blue Bloods and Newcomers Find a Common Cause in $750,000-Plus Luncheon

BY // 11.20.23
Vicki West, Michael Redd, Dorothy Nicholson at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Salvation Army Majors Rob & Carolynn Webb, Joe & Cathy Cleary, Lt. Colonels Art & Ann Penhale at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Carol & Mac Sharpe at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Linda McReynolds, Paula DesRoches, Anne Duncan, Jenny Elkins at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
David Harvey at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Elise Joseph at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Rose Cullen, Lilly Andress at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Frances Howard, Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Holly & Tom Forney at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Ralph Burch & Vicki West at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Connie Wallace, Gayle Eury at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Kristy Liedtke, Ginger Blanton, Debby Leighton at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Maureen Higon, Major Carolyn Webb at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Jim & Jane Wise at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Lorne & Mchelle Bain at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Chris & Diana DeLaup at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Susan Hansen, Mary Maxey at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
Bellford & Judy Chong at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon
1
18

Vicki West, Michael Redd, Dorothy Nicholson at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

2
18

Salvation Army Majors Rob & Carolynn Webb, Joe & Cathy Cleary, Lt. Colonels Art & Ann Penhale at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

3
18

Carol & Mac Sharpe at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

4
18

Linda McReynolds, Paula DesRoches, Anne Duncan, Jenny Elkins at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

5
18

David Harvey at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

6
18

Elise Joseph at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

7
18

Rose Cullen, Lilly Andress at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

8
18

Frances Howard, Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

9
18

Holly & Tom Forney at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

10
18

Ralph Burch & Vicki West at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

11
18

Connie Wallace, Gayle Eury at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

12
18

Kristy Liedtke, Ginger Blanton, Debby Leighton at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

13
18

Maureen Higon, Major Carolyn Webb at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

14
18

Jim & Jane Wise at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

15
18

Lorne & Mchelle Bain at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

16
18

Chris & Diana DeLaup at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

17
18

Susan Hansen, Mary Maxey at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

18
18

Bellford & Judy Chong at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

What: Salvation Army of Greater Houston annual luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC moment: Former NBA All-Star Michael Redd, a member of the Salvation Army National Advisory Board and champion leader for the Salvation Army’s “Love Beyond Hoops” national campaign, held this well-heeled crowd of Army supporters to rapt attention as he related his life story from the school of hard knocks to remarkable success. The Olympic gold medalist turned tech investor rock star certainly has quite the tale to tell.

Since retiring from the NBA in 2013, Redd has devoted his business interests to building, developing and investing in tech-focused startups. He co-founded 22 Ventures and hosts a podcast dubbed Betting on Yourself, which explores stories of successful entrepreneurs and athletes taking risks to reach their goals.

The sellout Salvation Army luncheon, in the talented hands of chairwoman Dorothy Nicholson, honored the highly-regarded Cathy and Joe Cleary.

Applause, applause for all involved who helped raise more than $750,000 for the Army’s varied programs that nationally include life navigation, youth development and rehabilitation efforts and locally supportive shelters, emergency disaster relief, social services, youth programs, senior programs and adult rehabilitation.

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
Major Rob and Carolynn Webb, Joe and Cathy Cleary, Lt. Colonel Art & Ann Penhale
Salvation Army Majors Rob & Carolynn Webb, Joe & Cathy Cleary, Lt. Colonels Art & Ann Penhale at the Salvation Army of Greater Houston Annual Luncheon

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston has for many decades enjoyed the support of Houston blue bloods as well as that of up and coming community leadership. Among those hall of famers joining this luncheon were  Linda McReynolds, Ann Bookout, Lily Andress, Rose Cullen, and Elise Joseph.

PC Seen: Thurmon Andress, Ginny Elkins, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Maureen Higdon, David Harvey, Diane Delaup, Jane and Jim Wise, Holly and Tom Forney, Paula DesRoches, Judy and Bellford Chong, Carol and Mac Sharpe, Gayle Eury, Connie Wallace, Ginger Blanton, Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir, Michelle and Lorne Baine, Diana and Chris DeLaup, Susan Hansen, Mary Maxey, Kristy Liedtke, Ginger Blanton, Debby Leighton, Salvation Army Majors Rob and Carolyn, and  Webb and Salvation Army Lt. Colonels Ann and Art Penhale. 

Special Series

read full series
A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
3207 Sunset Boulevard
West University
FOR SALE

3207 Sunset Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3207 Sunset Boulevard
914 Main Street #1201
Downtown
FOR SALE

914 Main Street #1201
Houston, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
914 Main Street #1201
701 Bering Drive #1003
Woodway Pines
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1003
Houston, TX

$260,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1003
4049 Wickersham Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4049 Wickersham Lane
Houston, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
4049 Wickersham Lane
1123 W Melwood Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1123 W Melwood Street
Houston, TX

$728,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
1123 W Melwood Street
610 Attingham Drive
Memorial West
FOR SALE

610 Attingham Drive
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
610 Attingham Drive
1098 Post Oak Point Road
Fayetteville | Round Top
FOR SALE

1098 Post Oak Point Road
Fayetteville, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Cheryl Stein
This property is listed by: Cheryl Stein (713) 515-7444 Email Realtor
1098 Post Oak Point Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X