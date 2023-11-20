The 2023 ‘An Evening of DocStars’ Honors Three Inspiring Dallas Doctors At The Forefront of Medical Breakthroughs

Dr. Katie Hoge, Dr. Avanthi Tayi Shah
DocStars
DocStars Michael McMahan, Amy McMahan
DocStars
Jonathan and Saryn Dietz, 2023 An Evening with DocStars Chairs
Dr. Marc Nivet, Jonathan Dietz, Saryn Dietz, Michael Gregory, Abby Gregory, Michael McMahan
Toni Mulford, Josie Sewell
LaDarius Lenard
DOCSTARS2023-771
Abby Gregory, Michael Kahn, Josie Sewell, Carl Sewell, Amanda George, Alexandra Kahn
DocStars
01
11

Dr. Katie Hoge, Dr. Avanthi Tayi Shah, Dr. Christina Herrera (Photo by Ren Morrison)

02
11

DocStars highlights the recipients of The Cary Council’s Early-Stage Research Grants and promotes the funding of their groundbreaking endeavors. (Photo by Brandon Wade)

03
11

Michael McMahan and Amy McMahan (Photo by Ren Morrison)

04
11

Guests at DocStars experienced hands-on activities showcasing the future of medicine at UT Southwestern. (Photo by Ren Morrison)

05
11

Jonathan and Saryn Dietz, 2023 An Evening with DocStars Chairs (Photo by Ren Morrison)

06
11

Dr. Marc Nivet, Jonathan Dietz, Saryn Dietz, Michael Gregory, Abby Gregory, Michael McMahan (Photo by Brandon Wade)

07
11

Toni Mulford, Josie Sewell (Photo by Ren Morrison)

08
11

LaDarius Lenard (Photo by Ren Morrison)

09
11

Cat Needham, Kate Morris, Nancy Collins, Alexandra Kahn, Lana Constantine, and guest. (Photo by Ren Morrison)

10
11

Abby Gregory, Michael Kahn, Josie Sewell, Carl Sewell, Amanda George, Alexandra Kahn (Photo by Ren Morrison)

11
11

Lara Pryor, guest, Bridget Barbier-Mueller, and guest. (Photo by Ren Morrison)

Dr. Katie Hoge, Dr. Avanthi Tayi Shah
DocStars
DocStars Michael McMahan, Amy McMahan
DocStars
Jonathan and Saryn Dietz, 2023 An Evening with DocStars Chairs
Dr. Marc Nivet, Jonathan Dietz, Saryn Dietz, Michael Gregory, Abby Gregory, Michael McMahan
Toni Mulford, Josie Sewell
LaDarius Lenard
DOCSTARS2023-771
Abby Gregory, Michael Kahn, Josie Sewell, Carl Sewell, Amanda George, Alexandra Kahn
DocStars
Society / The Seen

The 2023 ‘An Evening of DocStars’ Honors Three Inspiring Dallas Doctors At The Forefront of Medical Breakthroughs

A Celebration of The Future of Medicine at UT Southwestern

BY // 11.20.23
Dr. Katie Hoge, Dr. Avanthi Tayi Shah, Dr. Christina Herrera (Photo by Ren Morrison)
DocStars highlights the recipients of The Cary Council’s Early-Stage Research Grants and promotes the funding of their groundbreaking endeavors. (Photo by Brandon Wade)
Michael McMahan and Amy McMahan (Photo by Ren Morrison)
Guests at DocStars experienced hands-on activities showcasing the future of medicine at UT Southwestern. (Photo by Ren Morrison)
Jonathan and Saryn Dietz, 2023 An Evening with DocStars Chairs (Photo by Ren Morrison)
Dr. Marc Nivet, Jonathan Dietz, Saryn Dietz, Michael Gregory, Abby Gregory, Michael McMahan (Photo by Brandon Wade)
Toni Mulford, Josie Sewell (Photo by Ren Morrison)
LaDarius Lenard (Photo by Ren Morrison)
Cat Needham, Kate Morris, Nancy Collins, Alexandra Kahn, Lana Constantine, and guest. (Photo by Ren Morrison)
Abby Gregory, Michael Kahn, Josie Sewell, Carl Sewell, Amanda George, Alexandra Kahn (Photo by Ren Morrison)
Lara Pryor, guest, Bridget Barbier-Mueller, and guest. (Photo by Ren Morrison)
1
11

Dr. Katie Hoge, Dr. Avanthi Tayi Shah, Dr. Christina Herrera (Photo by Ren Morrison)

2
11

DocStars highlights the recipients of The Cary Council’s Early-Stage Research Grants and promotes the funding of their groundbreaking endeavors. (Photo by Brandon Wade)

3
11

Michael McMahan and Amy McMahan (Photo by Ren Morrison)

4
11

Guests at DocStars experienced hands-on activities showcasing the future of medicine at UT Southwestern. (Photo by Ren Morrison)

5
11

Jonathan and Saryn Dietz, 2023 An Evening with DocStars Chairs (Photo by Ren Morrison)

6
11

Dr. Marc Nivet, Jonathan Dietz, Saryn Dietz, Michael Gregory, Abby Gregory, Michael McMahan (Photo by Brandon Wade)

7
11

Toni Mulford, Josie Sewell (Photo by Ren Morrison)

8
11

LaDarius Lenard (Photo by Ren Morrison)

9
11

Cat Needham, Kate Morris, Nancy Collins, Alexandra Kahn, Lana Constantine, and guest. (Photo by Ren Morrison)

10
11

Abby Gregory, Michael Kahn, Josie Sewell, Carl Sewell, Amanda George, Alexandra Kahn (Photo by Ren Morrison)

11
11

Lara Pryor, guest, Bridget Barbier-Mueller, and guest. (Photo by Ren Morrison)

I come from a medical family. My parents met at Parkland Hospital when my dad, an obstetrician, was completing his residency and my mom, a nurse, was the head of labor and delivery. Genetics sometimes fail us, though. Their daughter, a humble wordsmith, received her lowest grade in college in a Biology 101 lab when she couldn’t find the liver while dissecting a fetal pig. On November 2, I arrived at UT Southwestern Medical Center for “An Evening with the DocStars,” a fundraiser that brings together “some of the brightest minds in the field of medical research with generous hearts in our community.” 

The event was hosted by The Cary Council, which is comprised of young leaders dedicated to advancing early-stage research supporting UT Southwestern Medical Center and presented by the Michael and Abby Gregory Foundation. DocStars highlights the recipients of The Cary Council’s Early-Stage Research Grants and promotes the funding of their groundbreaking endeavors.

Upon arrival, guests interacted with young doctors who manned simulation stations. These hands-on activities, including a brain wave experiment, showcased the cutting-edge medical research and technology that UT Southwestern is known for. 

In 30 minutes, I both sutured a teddy bear and showed off my agile skills with a laparoscope. Then, for my genetic pièce de résistance, I conducted a sonogram where I not only located the baby’s heartbeat (child’s play) but identified the sex (it was a boy) and determined that the baby was breached. 

I walked away and thought, “Am I a doctor?”

LaDarius Lenard
LaDarius Lenard participating in a simulation at DocStars. (Photo by Ren Morrison)

As the event’s name suggests, the real rockstars of the evening, though, were the docs. Three investigators at “the forefront of medical breakthroughs” that “have shown immense promise in their respective fields,” Dr. Christina Herrera, Dr. Katie Hoge, and Dr. Avanthi Tayi Shah received $50,000 seed grants from The Cary Council’s 2023 Early-Stage Research Grants. Through their attendance, these inspiring doctors provided insight into their work and the importance of early-stage research endeavors. 

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts
  • Valobra November 2023 Gifts

Positioning UT Southwestern Medical Center at the forefront of medical research, the 18 past recipients of The Cary Council’s funding have gone on to secure more than $13 million in funding from additional sources.

“North Texas is one of the country’s top regions for meaningful philanthropy and scientific research. The Cary Council has the passion to combine the two and help create profound medical advances,” said Josie Sewell, Chair of The Cary Council. “We are excited to see the impact of our work in the coming years.”

Some sparkly supporters I spotted that night? Lara and Brian Pryor, Bridget Barbier-Mueller, Tori Mulford, Lauren and Ben Baldwin, Madison Strode, Dr. Adare Robinson, Jada and Conner Mowles, and Quint and Lauren Brown

The DocStars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas. 

Don't miss out on Christmas at the Anatole
Where kids' holiday dreams come true over breakfast
LEARN MORE
Breakfast with Santa
Hilton Anatole

Curated Collection

Swipe
4625 N Versailles Avenue
West Highland Park
FOR SALE

4625 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4625 N Versailles Avenue
6531 Northwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6531 Northwood Road
Dallas, TX

$3,390,000 Learn More about this property
Cliff Kessler
This property is listed by: Cliff Kessler (310) 923-2506 Email Realtor
6531 Northwood Road
3505 Turtle Creek #12F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek #12F
Dallas, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek #12F
2848 Woodside Street #4B
Uptown
FOR SALE

2848 Woodside Street #4B
Dallas, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
2848 Woodside Street #4B
6414 Waggoner Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6414 Waggoner Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6414 Waggoner Drive
3500 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3500 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,490,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
3500 Dartmouth Avenue
4408 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4408 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bratton
This property is listed by: Susan Bratton (214) 546-5304 Email Realtor
4408 Lorraine Avenue
5432 Bent Tree Drive
North Dallas
FOR SALE

5432 Bent Tree Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
5432 Bent Tree Drive
4436 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4436 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Brenda Sandoz
This property is listed by: Brenda Sandoz (214) 202-5300 Email Realtor
4436 N Versailles Avenue
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4707 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4707 Bluffview Boulevard
1227 Ottawa Drive
The Reservation in Richardson
FOR SALE

1227 Ottawa Drive
Richardson, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group
This property is listed by: Sergio and Sheila Real Estate Group (469) 767-8819 Email Realtor
1227 Ottawa Drive
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X