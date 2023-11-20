The 2023 ‘An Evening of DocStars’ Honors Three Inspiring Dallas Doctors At The Forefront of Medical Breakthroughs

DocStars highlights the recipients of The Cary Council’s Early-Stage Research Grants and promotes the funding of their groundbreaking endeavors. (Photo by Brandon Wade)

I come from a medical family. My parents met at Parkland Hospital when my dad, an obstetrician, was completing his residency and my mom, a nurse, was the head of labor and delivery. Genetics sometimes fail us, though. Their daughter, a humble wordsmith, received her lowest grade in college in a Biology 101 lab when she couldn’t find the liver while dissecting a fetal pig. On November 2, I arrived at UT Southwestern Medical Center for “An Evening with the DocStars,” a fundraiser that brings together “some of the brightest minds in the field of medical research with generous hearts in our community.”

The event was hosted by The Cary Council, which is comprised of young leaders dedicated to advancing early-stage research supporting UT Southwestern Medical Center and presented by the Michael and Abby Gregory Foundation. DocStars highlights the recipients of The Cary Council’s Early-Stage Research Grants and promotes the funding of their groundbreaking endeavors.

Upon arrival, guests interacted with young doctors who manned simulation stations. These hands-on activities, including a brain wave experiment, showcased the cutting-edge medical research and technology that UT Southwestern is known for.

In 30 minutes, I both sutured a teddy bear and showed off my agile skills with a laparoscope. Then, for my genetic pièce de résistance, I conducted a sonogram where I not only located the baby’s heartbeat (child’s play) but identified the sex (it was a boy) and determined that the baby was breached.

I walked away and thought, “Am I a doctor?”

As the event’s name suggests, the real rockstars of the evening, though, were the docs. Three investigators at “the forefront of medical breakthroughs” that “have shown immense promise in their respective fields,” Dr. Christina Herrera, Dr. Katie Hoge, and Dr. Avanthi Tayi Shah received $50,000 seed grants from The Cary Council’s 2023 Early-Stage Research Grants. Through their attendance, these inspiring doctors provided insight into their work and the importance of early-stage research endeavors.

Positioning UT Southwestern Medical Center at the forefront of medical research, the 18 past recipients of The Cary Council’s funding have gone on to secure more than $13 million in funding from additional sources.

“North Texas is one of the country’s top regions for meaningful philanthropy and scientific research. The Cary Council has the passion to combine the two and help create profound medical advances,” said Josie Sewell, Chair of The Cary Council. “We are excited to see the impact of our work in the coming years.”

The DocStars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas.