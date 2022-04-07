A Rising New York Design Couple Highlights Dallas’ Effortless Style

Alexandra and Michael Toccin, founders of Toccin. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The Toccin fashion presentation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The table setting for Toccin's private luncheon in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Alexandra Toccin and Sharon Lee Clark at Toccin's private luncheon and presentation in Dallas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

What: A private luncheon and presentation for ready-to-wear label Toccin at Neiman Marcus.

Where: The NM Café in NorthPark Center on March 29, 2022.

The Scene: The group of well-heeled Dallasites celebrated the Toccin (NY) Spring 2022 collection, available at Neiman Marcus in stores and online. The ready-to-wear line [pronounced toss·in] is a lifestyle collection by husband-and-wife team Alex and Michael Toccin. Founded in September 2019, the line has evolved from effortless dresses and jackets to a fully developed lifestyle collection featuring an array of soft yet structured trousers, skirts, perfect little tees, tanks, blouses, rich knitwear, and an expanded offering of dresses and jackets — all offering a designer aesthetic at an approachable price.

Guests enjoyed a spring fashion presentation alongside a delicious lunch prepared by the NM Café. The stunning tablescapes were adorned with fresh bouquets by premiere Dallas-based floral design company Avant Garden.

The Seen: Attendees included Lisa Sadoughi, Sharon Lee Clark, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, JoJo Fleiss, Samantha Stewart, Mia Brous, Kira Nasrat, Lesley Vecsler, Vodi Cook, Claire Catrino, and Bina Palnitkar.