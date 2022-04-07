toccin neiman marcus (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Seen / Shopping

A Rising New York Design Couple Highlights Dallas’ Effortless Style

Celebrating Toccin at Neiman Marcus

BY PaperCity Dallas // 04.07.22
photography Jonathan Zizzo
Alexandra Toccin and Sharon Lee Clark at Toccin's private luncheon and presentation in Dallas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Michael Toccin, Sharon Lee Clark, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Alexandra Toccin (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lisa Sadoughi & Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Mia Brous (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Christina Llanes & Arlene Olvera (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Toccin at Neiman Marcus NorthPark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The table setting for Toccin's private luncheon in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Toccin fashion presentation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Toccin fashion presentation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Toccin fashion presentation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The Toccin fashion presentation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
A model wearing Toccin. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Alexandra and Michael Toccin, founders of Toccin. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sharon Lee Clark, Mia Brous (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ellie, Campion, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Bina Palnitkar (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Bina Palnitkar, Kira Nasrat, Sharon Lee Clark, Vodi Cook (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Avant Garden florals. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Alexandra Toccin, Sharon Lee Clark, Michael Toccin (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
What: A private luncheon and presentation for ready-to-wear label Toccin at Neiman Marcus.

Where: The NM Café in NorthPark Center on March 29, 2022.

The Toccin fashion presentation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center in Dallas, Texas. (photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The Scene: The group of well-heeled Dallasites celebrated the Toccin (NY) Spring 2022 collection, available at Neiman Marcus in stores and online. The ready-to-wear line [pronounced toss·in] is a lifestyle collection by husband-and-wife team Alex and Michael Toccin. Founded in September 2019, the line has evolved from effortless dresses and jackets to a fully developed lifestyle collection featuring an array of soft yet structured trousers, skirts, perfect little tees, tanks, blouses, rich knitwear, and an expanded offering of dresses and jackets — all offering a designer aesthetic at an approachable price.

Guests enjoyed a spring fashion presentation alongside a delicious lunch prepared by the NM Café. The stunning tablescapes were adorned with fresh bouquets by premiere Dallas-based floral design company Avant Garden.

The Seen: Attendees included Lisa Sadoughi, Sharon Lee Clark, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, JoJo Fleiss, Samantha Stewart, Mia Brous, Kira Nasrat, Lesley Vecsler, Vodi Cook, Claire Catrino, and Bina Palnitkar.

Michael Toccin, Sharon Lee Clark, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Alexandra Toccin at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center. (photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

