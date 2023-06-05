Guests at Scissortails and Cocktails 2023
Event Chair Evo Lineberry in our Pollinator Garden.
Fount Board and Table catering at Scissortails and Cocktails 2023
TLC Kitchen at Scissortails and Cocktails 2023
John Lill, Kathleen Hiersche, Chair Jerry Hiersche, Park Board Member Tim Dickey, Veletta Forsythe Lill
Event Chair Evo Lineberry with Garrett Boone
Sponsors of Scissortails and Cocktails 2023
A guided hike at Scissor-tails and Cocktails 2023
Viewfinding the Trinity River Audubon Center’s upcoming exhibit.
Boxwood catering at Scissor-tails and Cocktails 2023
Culture / Society / The Seen

The Trinity Audubon Center Hosts the Ultimate Indoor/Outdoor Event in Dallas

With a Bevy of Butterflies and Starry Night Hikes

BY // 06.05.23
If being landed on by a butterfly brings good luck, then every guest at the Trinity River Audubon Center’s 2023 Scissor-tails and Cocktails event should have good fortune through at least 2027. Each year, the benefit offers a chance for the gorgeous nature center in Southeast Dallas to tell its building’s story, share future plans, and pair killer cocktails with a striking sunset hike.

Constructed on the site of a former illegal landfill (then known as Deepwood) in 2008, the Trinity Audubon Center’s eco-friendly building was designed by AIA Gold Medalist architect Antoine Predock as the first LEED-certified building constructed by our city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Stretching beyond the building’s many green features are five miles of trails that guide visitors through bottomland hardwoods, wetlands, and grasslands — a unique mix that comprises the largest urban hardwood forest in the United States.

Event Chair Evo Lineberry in our Pollinator Garden.
Event Chair Evo Lineberry in the Trinity Audubon Center Pollinator Garden.

Naturally, Scissor-tails and Cocktails is the ultimate indoor/outdoor event. Guests, armed with their drink of choice, perused bites from Fount, Dea, Hello Dumpling, Vegan TLC Kitchen, and Boxwood Hospitality — stationed both inside and out — as they walked the breathtaking grounds or mingled close to the DJ booth. Inside, a preview of upcoming plans was available, while a guided outdoor hike was hosted by event chair Evo Lineberry once the sun went down.

Fount Board and Table catering at Scissortails and Cocktails 2023
Fount Board and Table catering at Scissor-tails and Cocktails 2023

Located 10 miles south of downtown Dallas, not everyone is privy to the magic happening at the Trinity River Audubon Center. Scissor-tails and Cocktails (named for the scissor-tailed flycatcher, also known as the Texas bird-of-paradise), the annual event helps raise both funds and awareness for the center, which houses a natural history museum for the National Audubon Society.

X
X