Bun B’s Crazy Popular Trill Burgers Is Very Close to Finally Opening as Sports Celebs and Rappers Get a Tasty Sneak Peek

01
17

Rapper Bun B with Kam Franklin of The Suffers at the preview of his Trill Burgers soon to open brick and mortar burger joint. (Photo by Mark Champion)

02
17

Bun B and Willie D of the Geto Boys at the preview of Bun B's Trill Burgers soon to open brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

03
17

Trill Burgers partners Nick Scurfield, Mike Pham, Fernando Valladares with Bun B at the preview of Bun B's soon to open Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

04
17

NFL Linebacker turned entrepreneur Darryl Sharpton at the preview of Bun B's soon to open Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

05
17

Chef Ryan Lachaine of Riel and Bun B at the preview of his Trill Burgers brick and mortar burger joint. (Photo by Mark Champion)

06
17

Bun B's Trill Burgers brick and mortar burger joint on Shepherd at Richmond. (Photo by Mark Champion)

07
17

Former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and Johnny Carrabba at the preview of Bun B's Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

08
17

Street artist Donkeeboy and friend at the preview of Bun B's Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

09
17

Houston Texans' legend Andre Johnson at the preview of Bun B's Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

10
17

Rapper Slim Thug at the preview of Bun B's Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

11
17

Le$, Bun B, Jorgey at the preview of Bun B's Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

12
17

Nick Scurfield and Houston Rockets legend Mario Ellie at the preview of Bun B's Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

13
17

Friends and family at the preview of Bun B's Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

14
17

The signature smash burgers at the preview of Bun B's soon to open Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

15
17

Friends and family at the preview of Bun B's Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

16
17

The Suffers' Kam at the preview of Bun B's Trill Burgers brick and mortar hot spot. (Photo by Mark Champion)

17
17

Decor at Bun B's Trill Burgers in Montrose. (Photo by Mark Champion)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Bun B’s Crazy Popular Trill Burgers Is Very Close to Finally Opening as Sports Celebs and Rappers Get a Tasty Sneak Peek

VIPs Dive In Early and Only Build More Anticipation

BY // 06.05.23
photography Mark Champion
What was going on at the old James Coney Island, we wondered, as we rolled down Richmond the other night and stopped at the Shepherd traffic light? JCL’s signature red and white were gone replaced with a dusty yellow with Trill Burgers painted across the windows. Yes, beloved rapper Bun B’s long awaited first brick-and-mortar restaurant of his Trill Burgers is very close to opening, making the buzzy burgers that won “Best Burger in America” honors on Good Morning America available to all.

After much teasing of what was to come, Bun B (aka Bernard Freeman) revealed in December that he was finally taking his smash burger concept from pop-up to a permanent restaurant in the old James Coney Island space in Montrose. A recent sneak preview night packed the place with rap royalty, sports celebrities, music stars and other VIPS.

Joining the party were celebrated rappers Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Willie D of the Geto Boys, and Le$. And if those don’t ring a bell with you we bet that celebrated restaurateur Johnny Carrabba and Riel’s Chef Ryan Lachaine are familiar. As would be Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson, former Texans general manager Rick Smith and Houston Rockets hero Mario Elie.

“It was nice to invite some friends over to the new space and cut on the equipment for the first time,” Bun B says. “We learned a lot and realized we are a lot closer than we thought. Stay tuned Houston, we might be open soon.”

Checking in with Bun B’s team on Monday, the answer to the quest for an opening date was “very soon,” a step closer to last week’s “soon.”

What’s all the excitement about: The magical  Trill Burgers are made with 44 Farms beef, the secret Trill sauce, onions and pickles. Throughout this first VIP preview night, the kitchen team grilled and fried as the burgers were consumed with enthusiasm.

PC Seen: Trill Burger partners restaurateurs Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares; plus Bun B’s wife Queenie Freeman, The Suffers’ Kam Franklin, country singer Rich O’Toole, media personality Courtney Zavala, street artist Donkeeboy, sports radio pundit Lance Zierlein, attorney and radio host Charles “Big Angry” Adams, Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, former Texans linebacker Darryl Sharpton, and NFL agent Kennard McGuire.

