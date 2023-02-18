Houston’s Tickled Pink Kickoff Party Stands Up to Breast Cancer — Survivors Make More Than a Fashion Statement

Donna Lewis, Allison Lewis Cattan, Emily Lewis at the American Cancer Society's 'Tickled Pink' evening at Tootsies. They chair the main event set for April 21 at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Pink bubbly, pink cake pops and oodles of pink fashions — there was no question that this evening at Tootsies was a salute to the American Cancer Society’s upcoming “Tickled Pink” luncheon.

Donna Lewis, who owns Tootsies with husband Norman Lewis, will chair the April 21 fundraiser along with their daughters Allison Cattan Lewis and Emily Lewis. Donna Lewis is a breast cancer survivor as is honorary luncheon chair Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman. Also carrying the torch as honorary luncheon chair is Millette Sherman. Luncheon guests understand that pink represents the commitment to aiding the fight to end breast cancer. Thus, expect the hotel ballroom to be even more awash in pink fashions than Tootsies was on this night.

Special guest at this kickoff event was fashion designer Christy Lynn, who has signed on as speaker for the April fundraiser.

Bowman took the spotlight by announcing/introducing the “Tickled Pink” honorees Suzan Deison, Winell Herron, Denise Monteleone, Rosanne Oelfke, Dr. Kent Osborne and Donna Vallone. Each year, the American Cancer Society honors select philanthropic Houstonians at the event, which is the premier fundraising luncheon raising funds for cancer research.

The luncheon proceeds are earmarked for breast cancer research, education and support services. The American Cancer Society has funded major breakthroughs in breast cancer research including mammography and early detection screening. Currently, the American Cancer Society is investing $78 million in breast cancer-specific research. Of that $78 million, more than $3 million is specifically invested in six grants for research projects in the Texas Medical Center.

PC Seen: Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious, Dr. Veronica Curran, Debbie Elias, Lia Vallone, Bob Nelson, Tiffany Halik, Doug Herron, Jana Arnoldy, Debbie Elias, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff, Kim Padgett, Chelsea Sanders, Laurie Sanders, Sonia Soto, Alicia Jansen, Tammie Johnson, Ivy Levingston, Lyndsay Levingston, Marilu Garza, Karen DeGeurin, Jill Watson, Jacquie Baly Craig, Cora Sue Mach and Sue Burnett.