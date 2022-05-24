1The sparkling bombe glacé was the finale of The Women's Fund seventh annual dinner, held at Tony's. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Lavish Dinner at Top Houston Restaurant Boosts The Women’s Fund — With an American Idol Star Assist

Providing Women Free Access to Valuable Tools and Better Health

BY // 05.23.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
The sparkling bombe glacé was the finale of The Women's Fund seventh annual dinner, held at Tony's. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Forbes Durdin, Erin Durdin Jean Durdin, Sharilyn & Gayle Lampson, Granger Durdin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jillian Nel, Katherine Gillman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Danny & Tammy Schroeder (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kara Neumann, Roxanne Neumann, Anna McGrath, Paulina McGrath (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tina Wrotenbery, Tia Baptiste, Gileaña Sonfield (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Philamena & Arthur Baird (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Omar Omar, Melissa Burns, Brandon Hartfield (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jerry & Meghan Hughes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tom Sumner, Tim Wagstaff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brian & Katherine Parsley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eric Gross, Forbes Durdin, Jeremy Doran, Tyler Melton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency 7th annual wine dinner

Where: Tony’s

PC Moment: We love a successful fundraiser that delivers good food and wine that doesn’t curdle in the mouth thus we once again applaud The Women’s Fund for its lavish dinner party at one of Houston’s top fine dining restaurants — Tony’s. The Durdin family — Jean Durdin, Sharilyn and Gayle Lampson, Erin and Forbes Durdin, Granger Durdin and Heather Oglesby — presented the evening that raised $205,000. Additional sponsors included the Parkway Family Chevrolet, Mazda and Kia.

The monies raised aid in the mission of providing Houston-area women and girls free access to tools they need to be advocates for their health through classes, workshops, lectures and publications focused on physical, mental, financial, emotional, health and wellness.

KHOU Channel 11 Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan emceed the program that included a testimonial from Nelly Argueta-Solórzano who spoke on the effectiveness of The Fund’s programming helping young girls in challenging circumstances.

Women's Fund Wine Dinner
Jillian Nel, Katherine Gillman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tony’s executive chef Kate McLean guided guests through the dinner that included long stem Roman artichoke salad, the wildly popular whole salt-crusted flaming red snapper presented in a parade around the dining room, Niman Ranch short ribs with wild mushroom risotto, and for dessert the divine bombe glacé.

Entertainment included silent auction, a live auction led by David Lewis, and a performance from American Idol Season 12 finalist Vincent Powell, along with the Houston Ensemble Band.

PC Seen: Jillian Nell, Paulina and Jim McGrath, Philamena and Arthur Baird, Omar Omar, Melissa Burns, Tammy and Danny Schroeder, Meghan and Jerry Hughes, Anne and John Clutterbuck, Rosann Neumann, Kara Neumann, Katherine and Brian Parsley, Marilyn and Tom Sumner, Lacey Hughes, Rebecca and Tim Wagstaff, and Paula Sutton.

