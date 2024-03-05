Tootsies Takes Over Post Oak’s Swanky New Italian Restaurant With the Power of Fady and a Flock of Fashionistas

PPenne Weidig, Laura Wilburn, Fady Armanious at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kristen Collins, Melissa Moncrief (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Fady Armanious, Donna Lewis, Franck Savoy (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Monica Hartland, Iris Shaftel (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Stacey Lindseth (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Amanda Boffone (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Ashley Calandra (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Ben Berg, Fady Armanious, Tavola (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Beth Zdeblick (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Claire Day, Melissa Moncrief, Tavola (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Caroline Kenney (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dana Barton, Donna Lewis, Cassie Simon (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Debbie Festari, Hallie Vanderhider (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Elia Gabbanelli, Tavola (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Hina Patel (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Jana Giammalva (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kendra Smith (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kristen Collins, Kristen Cannon (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Stephanie Wilcox 2 (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Tammie Johnson (1) (Photo by Jacob Powers)
333_Tavola-Tootsies_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
1_Tavola-Tootsies_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
01
22

Penne Weidig, Laura Wilburn, Fady Armanious at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

02
22

Kristen Collins, Melissa Moncrief at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

03
22

Fady Armanious, Donna Lewis, Franck Savoy at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

04
22

Monica Hartland, Iris Shaftel at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

05
22

Stacey Lindseth at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

06
22

Amanda Boffone at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

07
22

Ashley Calandra at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

08
22

Ben Berg, Fady Armanious at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

09
22

Beth Zdeblick at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

10
22

Claire Day, Melissa Moncrief at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

11
22

Caroline Kenney at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

12
22

Dana Barton, Donna Lewis, Cassie Simon at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

13
22

Debbie Festari, Hallie Vanderhider at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

14
22

Elia Gabbanelli at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

15
22

Hina Patel at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

16
22

Jana Gimmalva at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

17
22

Kendra Smith shops the pop-up at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

18
22

Kristen Collins, Kristen Cannon at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

19
22

Stephanie Wilcox at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

20
22

Tammie Johnson at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

21
22

Lunching ladies at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

22
22

The new Tavola on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

PPenne Weidig, Laura Wilburn, Fady Armanious at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kristen Collins, Melissa Moncrief (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Fady Armanious, Donna Lewis, Franck Savoy (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Monica Hartland, Iris Shaftel (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Stacey Lindseth (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Amanda Boffone (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Ashley Calandra (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Ben Berg, Fady Armanious, Tavola (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Beth Zdeblick (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Claire Day, Melissa Moncrief, Tavola (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Caroline Kenney (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dana Barton, Donna Lewis, Cassie Simon (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Debbie Festari, Hallie Vanderhider (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Elia Gabbanelli, Tavola (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Hina Patel (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Jana Giammalva (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kendra Smith (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kristen Collins, Kristen Cannon (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Stephanie Wilcox 2 (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Tammie Johnson (1) (Photo by Jacob Powers)
333_Tavola-Tootsies_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
1_Tavola-Tootsies_JPP (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Society / Featured Parties

Tootsies Takes Over Post Oak’s Swanky New Italian Restaurant With the Power of Fady and a Flock of Fashionistas

A Tempting Menu and a Pop-Up Shop to Swoon Over

BY // 03.05.24
photography Jacob Powers
Penne Weidig, Laura Wilburn, Fady Armanious at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kristen Collins, Melissa Moncrief at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Fady Armanious, Donna Lewis, Franck Savoy at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Monica Hartland, Iris Shaftel at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Stacey Lindseth at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Amanda Boffone at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Ashley Calandra at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Ben Berg, Fady Armanious at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Beth Zdeblick at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Claire Day, Melissa Moncrief at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Caroline Kenney at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Dana Barton, Donna Lewis, Cassie Simon at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Debbie Festari, Hallie Vanderhider at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Elia Gabbanelli at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Hina Patel at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Jana Gimmalva at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kendra Smith shops the pop-up at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kristen Collins, Kristen Cannon at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Stephanie Wilcox at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Tammie Johnson at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Lunching ladies at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
The new Tavola on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)
1
22

Penne Weidig, Laura Wilburn, Fady Armanious at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

2
22

Kristen Collins, Melissa Moncrief at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

3
22

Fady Armanious, Donna Lewis, Franck Savoy at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

4
22

Monica Hartland, Iris Shaftel at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

5
22

Stacey Lindseth at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

6
22

Amanda Boffone at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

7
22

Ashley Calandra at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

8
22

Ben Berg, Fady Armanious at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

9
22

Beth Zdeblick at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

10
22

Claire Day, Melissa Moncrief at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

11
22

Caroline Kenney at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

12
22

Dana Barton, Donna Lewis, Cassie Simon at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

13
22

Debbie Festari, Hallie Vanderhider at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

14
22

Elia Gabbanelli at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

15
22

Hina Patel at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

16
22

Jana Gimmalva at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

17
22

Kendra Smith shops the pop-up at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

18
22

Kristen Collins, Kristen Cannon at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

19
22

Stephanie Wilcox at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

20
22

Tammie Johnson at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

21
22

Lunching ladies at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

22
22

The new Tavola on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Interestingly, only one individual dressed in Western-inspired chic as a stylish flock swanned into Tavola on Go Texan Day, a day when most everyone in Houston dons boots along with a Stetson, Freya or Teressa Foglia and a wealth of silver and turquoise. The gent beating to his own fashion drummer was Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious.

Although his silvery jeans were Dolce & Gabbana, with his shirt by Monse, there was a certain Western flare to Fady’s ensemble nonetheless. His outfit was enhanced by an authentic cowboy chapeau from The Hat Store. Purists might not forgive the Tod’s footwear but the head-to-toe look was quite favorable.

Monica Hartland, Iris Shaftel (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Monica Hartland, Iris Shaftel at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

And, in truth, a few of the scores of the fab lunchanistas attending the Tavola preview did accessorize with a pair of Western boots and the occasional cowgirl hat in a nod to Houston Rodeo season.

Tootsies hosted the event along with Berg Hospitality Group and The Bastion Collection, partners in the sophisticated Italian restaurant in the newly-imagined digs that originally housed La Table. Ben Berg joined Armanious in welcoming the fashion flock.

While champagne flowed, the clutch feasted on risotto Milanese and avocado crab salad from executive chef Luca Di Benedetto before being treated to decadent desserts of tiramisu and deconstructed Sicilian cannoli. This was divine dining.

In addition to being tempted by the menu, the ladies were enticed to expand their spring/summer wardrobes by a pop-up shop set up on the restaurant’s glassed terrace. In anticipation of the shopping, Armanious gave a trend presentation with tips that included colors of the season — blues, butter hues, white and metallics — how to wear preppie and 1990s revival looks, and how to style with mega accessories.

Kristen Collins, Melissa Moncrief (Photo by Jacob Powers)
Kristen Collins, Melissa Moncrief at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Designers featured in the presentation included Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Valentino, Elie Saab, Bach Mai, Lou Lou Studio and Silvia Tcterassi.

PC Seen: Dana Barton, Hallie Vanderhider, Rachel Regan, Monica Hartland, Iris Shaftel, Donna Lewis, Elia Gabbanelli, Jennifer Cope, Tammie Johnson, Cinthya Reade, Felicia Stone, Lauren Morris, Kristen Collins, Stephanie Wilcox, Margot Delaronde, Jeanie Chandler, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Melissa Juneau, Claire Day, and Melissa Moncrief.

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
5117 Jackson Street
Museum / Medical
FOR SALE

5117 Jackson Street
Houston, TX

$1,035,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ziegler
This property is listed by: Marc Ziegler (281) 236-6131 Email Realtor
5117 Jackson Street
3214 Castlewood Street
Braes Terrace
FOR SALE

3214 Castlewood Street
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
3214 Castlewood Street
9333 Memorial Drive #202
Memorial
FOR SALE

9333 Memorial Drive #202
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Garrison
This property is listed by: Patti Garrison (713) 501-7086 Email Realtor
9333 Memorial Drive #202
2706 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2706 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,075,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ziegler
This property is listed by: Marc Ziegler (281) 236-6131 Email Realtor
2706 Westgrove Lane
1032 Augusta Drive #107
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1032 Augusta Drive #107
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
1032 Augusta Drive #107
9 Southside Circle
Open House
Southside
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/10 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

9 Southside Circle
Houston, TX

$1,490,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Johnson
This property is listed by: Amy Johnson (713) 624-7054 Email Realtor
9 Southside Circle
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X