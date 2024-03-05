Tootsies Takes Over Post Oak’s Swanky New Italian Restaurant With the Power of Fady and a Flock of Fashionistas

Lunching ladies at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Tammie Johnson at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Stephanie Wilcox at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Kristen Collins, Kristen Cannon at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Kendra Smith shops the pop-up at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Jana Gimmalva at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Hina Patel at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Elia Gabbanelli at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Debbie Festari, Hallie Vanderhider at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Dana Barton, Donna Lewis, Cassie Simon at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Caroline Kenney at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Claire Day, Melissa Moncrief at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Beth Zdeblick at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Ben Berg, Fady Armanious at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Ashley Calandra at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Amanda Boffone at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Stacey Lindseth at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Monica Hartland, Iris Shaftel at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Fady Armanious, Donna Lewis, Franck Savoy at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Kristen Collins, Melissa Moncrief at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Penne Weidig, Laura Wilburn, Fady Armanious at Tavola for the luncheon/Tootsies fashion event at the new Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard. (Photo by Jacob Powers)

Interestingly, only one individual dressed in Western-inspired chic as a stylish flock swanned into Tavola on Go Texan Day, a day when most everyone in Houston dons boots along with a Stetson, Freya or Teressa Foglia and a wealth of silver and turquoise. The gent beating to his own fashion drummer was Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious.

Although his silvery jeans were Dolce & Gabbana, with his shirt by Monse, there was a certain Western flare to Fady’s ensemble nonetheless. His outfit was enhanced by an authentic cowboy chapeau from The Hat Store. Purists might not forgive the Tod’s footwear but the head-to-toe look was quite favorable.

And, in truth, a few of the scores of the fab lunchanistas attending the Tavola preview did accessorize with a pair of Western boots and the occasional cowgirl hat in a nod to Houston Rodeo season.

Tootsies hosted the event along with Berg Hospitality Group and The Bastion Collection, partners in the sophisticated Italian restaurant in the newly-imagined digs that originally housed La Table. Ben Berg joined Armanious in welcoming the fashion flock.

While champagne flowed, the clutch feasted on risotto Milanese and avocado crab salad from executive chef Luca Di Benedetto before being treated to decadent desserts of tiramisu and deconstructed Sicilian cannoli. This was divine dining.

In addition to being tempted by the menu, the ladies were enticed to expand their spring/summer wardrobes by a pop-up shop set up on the restaurant’s glassed terrace. In anticipation of the shopping, Armanious gave a trend presentation with tips that included colors of the season — blues, butter hues, white and metallics — how to wear preppie and 1990s revival looks, and how to style with mega accessories.

Designers featured in the presentation included Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Valentino, Elie Saab, Bach Mai, Lou Lou Studio and Silvia Tcterassi.

PC Seen: Dana Barton, Hallie Vanderhider, Rachel Regan, Monica Hartland, Iris Shaftel, Donna Lewis, Elia Gabbanelli, Jennifer Cope, Tammie Johnson, Cinthya Reade, Felicia Stone, Lauren Morris, Kristen Collins, Stephanie Wilcox, Margot Delaronde, Jeanie Chandler, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Melissa Juneau, Claire Day, and Melissa Moncrief.