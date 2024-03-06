Menil by Moonlight Shows Another Side of the Houston Museum Treasure, Showcases the ‘Best Woman Painter in America’

Lauren Valenti and Joe Weisman; Jacquelyn Barish; KC Collins and Michelle Weisman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ricky Gettleman; Len Sobel; Rebecca Rabinow (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carol Brejot; Mike Aurini (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Edward and Rachel Folse; Greg Martin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Erin Thigpen; Alicia Stayzc (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Georgia Aleixo; Stephanie Aleixo, Alex Landon; Peilin Cui; Maddy Landon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jacquelyn Barish (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jill Snyder viewing the Janet Sobel All Over exhibition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathryn and Richard Rabinow (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lidiya Gold (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle White; James Barron and Jeanette Montgomery Barron (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Milton Townsend; Chris Goins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mitra Murthy; Sandra Saenz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter and Cindy Cortez (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rodney Pena (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Janet Sobel Family, Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Menil by Moonlight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
17

Lauren Valenti & Joe Weisman, Jacquelyn Barish, KC Collins & Michelle Weisman at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
17

Ricky Gettleman, Len Sobel, Rebecca Rabinow at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
17

Carol Brejot, Mike Aurini at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
17

Edward & Rachel Folse, Greg Martin at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
17

Erin Thigpen, Alicia Stayzc at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
17

Georgia Aleixo, Stephanie Aleixo, Alex Landon, Peilin Cui, Maddy Landon at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
17

Jacquelyn Barish at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
17

Jill Snyder viewing the Janet Sobel exhibition at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
17

Kathryn & Richard Rabinow at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
17

Lidiya Gold at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
17

Michelle White, James Barron & Jeanette Mongtomery Barron at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
17

Milton Townsend, Chris Goins at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
17

Mitra Murthy, Sandra Saenz at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
17

Peter & Cindy Cortez at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
17

Rodney Pena at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
17

The Janet Sobel family at The Menil Collection for preview of the late artist's exhibition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
17

Before sunset 'Menil by Moonlight' at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lauren Valenti and Joe Weisman; Jacquelyn Barish; KC Collins and Michelle Weisman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ricky Gettleman; Len Sobel; Rebecca Rabinow (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carol Brejot; Mike Aurini (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Edward and Rachel Folse; Greg Martin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Erin Thigpen; Alicia Stayzc (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Georgia Aleixo; Stephanie Aleixo, Alex Landon; Peilin Cui; Maddy Landon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jacquelyn Barish (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jill Snyder viewing the Janet Sobel All Over exhibition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathryn and Richard Rabinow (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lidiya Gold (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle White; James Barron and Jeanette Montgomery Barron (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Milton Townsend; Chris Goins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mitra Murthy; Sandra Saenz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter and Cindy Cortez (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rodney Pena (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Janet Sobel Family, Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Menil by Moonlight (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Menil by Moonlight Shows Another Side of the Houston Museum Treasure, Showcases the ‘Best Woman Painter in America’

Janet Sobel Gets a Centerstage Moment and Her Family Revels In It

BY // 03.05.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Lauren Valenti & Joe Weisman, Jacquelyn Barish, KC Collins & Michelle Weisman at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ricky Gettleman, Len Sobel, Rebecca Rabinow at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carol Brejot, Mike Aurini at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Edward & Rachel Folse, Greg Martin at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Erin Thigpen, Alicia Stayzc at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Georgia Aleixo, Stephanie Aleixo, Alex Landon, Peilin Cui, Maddy Landon at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jacquelyn Barish at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jill Snyder viewing the Janet Sobel exhibition at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathryn & Richard Rabinow at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lidiya Gold at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle White, James Barron & Jeanette Mongtomery Barron at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Milton Townsend, Chris Goins at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mitra Murthy, Sandra Saenz at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter & Cindy Cortez at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rodney Pena at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Janet Sobel family at The Menil Collection for preview of the late artist's exhibition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Before sunset 'Menil by Moonlight' at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
17

Lauren Valenti & Joe Weisman, Jacquelyn Barish, KC Collins & Michelle Weisman at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
17

Ricky Gettleman, Len Sobel, Rebecca Rabinow at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
17

Carol Brejot, Mike Aurini at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
17

Edward & Rachel Folse, Greg Martin at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
17

Erin Thigpen, Alicia Stayzc at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
17

Georgia Aleixo, Stephanie Aleixo, Alex Landon, Peilin Cui, Maddy Landon at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
17

Jacquelyn Barish at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
17

Jill Snyder viewing the Janet Sobel exhibition at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
17

Kathryn & Richard Rabinow at The Menil Collection. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
17

Lidiya Gold at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
17

Michelle White, James Barron & Jeanette Mongtomery Barron at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
17

Milton Townsend, Chris Goins at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
17

Mitra Murthy, Sandra Saenz at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
17

Peter & Cindy Cortez at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
17

Rodney Pena at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
17

The Janet Sobel family at The Menil Collection for preview of the late artist's exhibition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
17

Before sunset 'Menil by Moonlight' at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: “Menil by Moonlight”

Where: The Menil Collection

PC Moment: More than 350 museum members gathered for a preview of the exhibition Janet Sobel: All-Over, which was curated by Natalie Dupêcher, associate curator of Modern Art at The Menil. The Ukrainian-born American artist, a mother of five, came to prominence in the 1940s in a meteoric rise as one of the first Abstract Expressionist artists. The collection is on display through August 11.

Art lovers perused some 30 paintings and drawings by the artist who was once dubbed, by renowned collector Peggy Guggenheim, as “the best woman painter by far (in America).”

Len Sobel, one of the artist’s grandsons and a Houstonian, gifted the Menil a few of her works in 2020 which then became the impetus for creating the exhibition.

Ricky Gettleman; Len Sobel; Rebecca Rabinow (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ricky Gettleman, Len Sobel, Rebecca Rabinow at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The family enthusiastically welcomed the museum’s exhibition and a few lent additional works to the show. In fact, a dozen members of Sobel’s extended family, including her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren flew in from across the country — from Maryland, California, Rhode Island and New York to attend.

The Menil at Sunset

The special event for Menil Collection members began near sunset for a visually dramatic start to the evening with cocktails served beneath festive lights on the Menil campus in Montrose where Studio 64 provided a lively soundtrack to the festivities. Inside the museum Bergner & Johnson decorated with florals featuring purple alliums and maroon orchids, others created from purple mums, white snap dragons and lilac roses.

Milton Townsend; Chris Goins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Milton Townsend, Chris Goins at The Menil Collection (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jackson & Company provided hors d’oeuvres of sweet potato with avocado salpicon, herb-stuffed mushrooms, Tiger Cries beef skewers with cilantro lime sauce and grilled rosemary chicken with parmesan on a sliced toasted baguette. Desserts included fruit tarts, raspberry red velvet cake bites, blondies and double chocolate chip cookies.

PC Seen: The Menil Collection director Rebecca Rabinow, board of trustees president Doug Lawing, Isabel and Ransom Lmmis, Lidiya Gold, Henrietta Alexander, Sarah Balinskas, Bob Ackerley, Chris Goins and Josh Pazda, Jacquelyn Barish, Lee Huber, Paula Daly, Azie Aziz, Victoria Salem, and Anne Tucker. 

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$549,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$535,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
915 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

915 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
915 Old Lake Road
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
5740 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5740 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5740 Kiam Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1602 Ennis Street
East End Revitalized
FOR SALE

1602 Ennis Street
Houston, TX

$373,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1602 Ennis Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
5802 Valkeith Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5802 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5802 Valkeith Drive
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$998,450 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X