Society / The Seen

Houston Young Professionals Embrace Urban Harvest’s Garden and Local Food Mission — Meet The Cultivators

Growing Gardens and Enriching Lives

BY // 08.24.22
What: Urban Harvest’s Cultivators Kickoff

Where: Christopher Martin Gallery

PC Moment: Guests attending this inaugural gathering of Urban Harvest’s new Cultivators, young professional volunteers supporting Urban Harvest’s mission of growing gardens and enriching lives, were treated to insights on starting an art gallery. They were presented by Christopher Martin Gallery director Ally Ondarza and associate director Abigail Henningsen. In addition, Urban Harvest team members offered tips on growing a personal garden for the first time.

“Our events are about creating community across all our many program areas. We educate and connect people to local food and those who grow it, raise it, catch it and cook it,” Urban Harvest executive director Janna Roberson told the gathering. “We are proud that our events showcase an amazing array of gardeners, farmers, ranchers and fishermen, creating unique meals and experiences for Houston’s foodies eating for a good cause.”

In fact, Chef German Mosquera created a selection of hors d’oeuvres made with ingredients from  local vendors who present their wares at the Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market. Bartender Joseph Seahorn created seasonal cocktails with ingredients sourced from Urban Harvest’s teaching garden.

The evening attracted a colorful collection of chefs, foodies, educators, growers and entrepreneurs. They all joined Urban Harvest’s Cultivators to support Urban Harvest’s programs that include food access, farmers markets, adult gardening education, school programs and community gardens. To learn more about how to become a Cultivator, visit UrbanHarvest.Events/Cultivators.

PC Seen: Elizabeth Gallant, Nick Muscara, Shiva Taakoli, Chris Dendtler and Alyse Grumbes, Blaine and Sarah Self, Crystin Pactor, Bhakti Salunkhe, Janna Roberson, Blaine Self, Sarah Self, Alyse Grumbles, and Madison Seeker.

