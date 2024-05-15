Houston’s $1.5 Million VICTORY Night Rocks the 713 Music Hall With Intense Bidding, Serious Dancing and a Dreamy Private Dinner

Candace Smith, Riley Canfield, Whitney Barber, Katie Degwitz – Wilson Parish
Kathryn Noser, Jessica Younger, Jennifer Barron #1 – Wilson Parish
Cynthia Wolff, Michael Marchitella – Wilson Parish
Frank Billingsley – Jacob Power
Joni and John Ballis – Jacob Power
Taylor Kidd, Kate Lucrezi – Wilson Parish
Jessica Younger, Dr. Michael Taylor, Elizabeth Fulghum – Wilson Parish
Shelby Kibodeaux, Cheryl Byington, Bruce Padilla – Wilson Parish
Johnny Bravo, John Falik bidding – Wilson Parish
Price DuBose, Kittsie Klaes – Jacob Power
Stephen and Kate Raffaele – Wilson Parish
Elizabeth Stein, Cissy Abel, Hallie Vanderhider – Wilson Parish
Erin Dyke – Jacob Power
Jeff and Jody Dyke – Wilson Parish
Bebe and John Falik – 2- Jacob Power
Heath and Brooke Lubojasky – Jacob Power
Veronica Medina, Lance Vanover hitting the dance floor – Jacob Power
01
17

Candace Smith, Riley Canfield, Whitney Barber, Katie Degwitz at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
17

VICTORY Rally Ball chairs Kathryn Noser, Jessica Younger, Jennifer Barron (Photo by Wilson Parish)

03
17

Cynthia Wolff, Michael Marchitella at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
17

VICTORY Rally Ball emcee Frank Billingsley, KPRC Channel 2 chief meteorologist. (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
17

Joni & John Ballis at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
17

Taylor Kidd, Kate Lucrezi at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

07
17

Jessica Younger, Dr. Michael Taylor, Elizabeth Fulghum at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

08
17

Shelby Kibodeaux, Cheryl Byington, Bruce Padilla at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

09
17

John Falik bids at auctioneer Johnny Bravo at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
17

Price DuBose, Kittsie Klaes at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
17

Stephen & Kate Raffaele at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
17

Elizabeth Stein, Cissy Abel, Hallie Vanderhider at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
17

Erin Dyke bidding at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
17

Jeff & Jody Dyke at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
17

Bebe & John Falik at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
17

Heath & Brooke Lubojasky at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
17

Lance Vanover, Veronica Medina dancing at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Candace Smith, Riley Canfield, Whitney Barber, Katie Degwitz – Wilson Parish
Kathryn Noser, Jessica Younger, Jennifer Barron #1 – Wilson Parish
Cynthia Wolff, Michael Marchitella – Wilson Parish
Frank Billingsley – Jacob Power
Joni and John Ballis – Jacob Power
Taylor Kidd, Kate Lucrezi – Wilson Parish
Jessica Younger, Dr. Michael Taylor, Elizabeth Fulghum – Wilson Parish
Shelby Kibodeaux, Cheryl Byington, Bruce Padilla – Wilson Parish
Johnny Bravo, John Falik bidding – Wilson Parish
Price DuBose, Kittsie Klaes – Jacob Power
Stephen and Kate Raffaele – Wilson Parish
Elizabeth Stein, Cissy Abel, Hallie Vanderhider – Wilson Parish
Erin Dyke – Jacob Power
Jeff and Jody Dyke – Wilson Parish
Bebe and John Falik – 2- Jacob Power
Heath and Brooke Lubojasky – Jacob Power
Veronica Medina, Lance Vanover hitting the dance floor – Jacob Power
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s $1.5 Million VICTORY Night Rocks the 713 Music Hall With Intense Bidding, Serious Dancing and a Dreamy Private Dinner

All This Fun Helps Fight Cancer With Local Funding

BY // 05.14.24
Candace Smith, Riley Canfield, Whitney Barber, Katie Degwitz at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
VICTORY Rally Ball chairs Kathryn Noser, Jessica Younger, Jennifer Barron (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cynthia Wolff, Michael Marchitella at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
VICTORY Rally Ball emcee Frank Billingsley, KPRC Channel 2 chief meteorologist. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Joni & John Ballis at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Taylor Kidd, Kate Lucrezi at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jessica Younger, Dr. Michael Taylor, Elizabeth Fulghum at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Shelby Kibodeaux, Cheryl Byington, Bruce Padilla at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
John Falik bids at auctioneer Johnny Bravo at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Price DuBose, Kittsie Klaes at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stephen & Kate Raffaele at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Elizabeth Stein, Cissy Abel, Hallie Vanderhider at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Erin Dyke bidding at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jeff & Jody Dyke at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bebe & John Falik at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Heath & Brooke Lubojasky at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lance Vanover, Veronica Medina dancing at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
17

Candace Smith, Riley Canfield, Whitney Barber, Katie Degwitz at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
17

VICTORY Rally Ball chairs Kathryn Noser, Jessica Younger, Jennifer Barron (Photo by Wilson Parish)

3
17

Cynthia Wolff, Michael Marchitella at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
17

VICTORY Rally Ball emcee Frank Billingsley, KPRC Channel 2 chief meteorologist. (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
17

Joni & John Ballis at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

6
17

Taylor Kidd, Kate Lucrezi at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

7
17

Jessica Younger, Dr. Michael Taylor, Elizabeth Fulghum at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

8
17

Shelby Kibodeaux, Cheryl Byington, Bruce Padilla at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

9
17

John Falik bids at auctioneer Johnny Bravo at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
17

Price DuBose, Kittsie Klaes at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
17

Stephen & Kate Raffaele at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
17

Elizabeth Stein, Cissy Abel, Hallie Vanderhider at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
17

Erin Dyke bidding at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
17

Jeff & Jody Dyke at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
17

Bebe & John Falik at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
17

Heath & Brooke Lubojasky at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
17

Lance Vanover, Veronica Medina dancing at the VICTORY Rally Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: VICTORY Houston Rally Ball

Where: The 713 Music Hall at POST Houston

PC Moment: When this group of dedicated cancer fighters gathers under one roof, it’s always a good time. On this night the fundraising positivity was generated by chairs Jennifer Barron, Kathryn Noser and original VICTORY founding member Jessica Younger. Proof of the power of vibrant festivities, this evening garnered $1.5 million fulfilling the VICTORY nonprofit’s mission of “fighting cancer, funding locally.”

VICTORY Rally Ball chairs Kathryn Noser, Jessica Younger, Jennifer Barron (Photo by Wilson Parish)
VICTORY Rally Ball chairs Kathryn Noser, Jessica Younger, Jennifer Barron (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Contributing to the excitement of this VICTORY night was a live auction that added mightily to the bottom line. With Johnny “Bravo” Holloway encouraging the bidding, the paddles were racing to the sky. One highlight was the 2024 Ford Bronco Badlands four-door 4×4 which went so quickly that Sonic Automotive exec Jeff Dyke donated a second vehicle, with Bebe and John Falik immediately matching the high bid.

Other auction items to be coveted were a private dinner with Johnny Carrabba (which had attendees quickly outbidding each other), diamonds donated by Diamonds Direct, a cocktail party courtesy of Steak 48, custom-built kids’ playhouse donated by Newmark Homes, and an exclusive dove hunt provided by MGW Outfitters.

Joni &amp; John Ballis at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Joni & John Ballis at the VICTORY Rally Ball. (Photo by Jacob Power)

KPRC Channel 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley emceed the evening for which Churrasco’s did the catering and Skyrocket kept the dance tunes churning. What would a party be without adult beverages? In addition to bar service, tequila and whiskey tastings came courtesy of Suntory Global Spirits.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day 2

PC Seen: VICTORY president Kelsey Wright and John Wright, Joni and John Ballis, Diane Watson Cain, Susie and Scott Bender, Judi and Jack Johnson, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobbie Dees, Michael Vanderhider, Lisa and Sean McCoy, Susan and Mike Blaney, Craig Daniels, Ben Pakuts, Sandy and Will Parsons, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Cissy Burgess, Miriam Overton, Anne and Dr. Bahey Salem, James Hughes, Arturo Gutierrez, Dr. Sujith Joseph, Jenny Ninan, Kathleen and Dr. Ramsey Camp, Diane Benson and Edward Ruffin, Dr. Vidya Gopalakrishnan, Mei Rui and Dr. Nicholas Navin, and Shari and Dr. Gregory Friedman.

Hilton Anatole
It's all Play here
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Featured Properties

Swipe
3815 Drake Street
Open House
Sunset Terrace
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/19 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3815 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$4,299,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3815 Drake Street
1 Longfellow Lane
Shadyside | Museum Area
FOR SALE

1 Longfellow Lane
Houston, TX

$11,250,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
1 Longfellow Lane
4417 Betty Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4417 Betty Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
4417 Betty Street
3746 Darcus Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3746 Darcus Street
Houston, TX

$4,449,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
3746 Darcus Street
235 Jennings Lane
Lake Livingston
FOR SALE

235 Jennings Lane
Livingston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
235 Jennings Lane
2505 Truxillo Street
Open House
Washington Terrace
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/19 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

2505 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
2505 Truxillo Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X