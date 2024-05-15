Houston’s $1.5 Million VICTORY Night Rocks the 713 Music Hall With Intense Bidding, Serious Dancing and a Dreamy Private Dinner

What: VICTORY Houston Rally Ball

Where: The 713 Music Hall at POST Houston

PC Moment: When this group of dedicated cancer fighters gathers under one roof, it’s always a good time. On this night the fundraising positivity was generated by chairs Jennifer Barron, Kathryn Noser and original VICTORY founding member Jessica Younger. Proof of the power of vibrant festivities, this evening garnered $1.5 million fulfilling the VICTORY nonprofit’s mission of “fighting cancer, funding locally.”

Contributing to the excitement of this VICTORY night was a live auction that added mightily to the bottom line. With Johnny “Bravo” Holloway encouraging the bidding, the paddles were racing to the sky. One highlight was the 2024 Ford Bronco Badlands four-door 4×4 which went so quickly that Sonic Automotive exec Jeff Dyke donated a second vehicle, with Bebe and John Falik immediately matching the high bid.

Other auction items to be coveted were a private dinner with Johnny Carrabba (which had attendees quickly outbidding each other), diamonds donated by Diamonds Direct, a cocktail party courtesy of Steak 48, custom-built kids’ playhouse donated by Newmark Homes, and an exclusive dove hunt provided by MGW Outfitters.

KPRC Channel 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley emceed the evening for which Churrasco’s did the catering and Skyrocket kept the dance tunes churning. What would a party be without adult beverages? In addition to bar service, tequila and whiskey tastings came courtesy of Suntory Global Spirits.

SHOP FOR MOM Swipe

















Next

PC Seen: VICTORY president Kelsey Wright and John Wright, Joni and John Ballis, Diane Watson Cain, Susie and Scott Bender, Judi and Jack Johnson, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobbie Dees, Michael Vanderhider, Lisa and Sean McCoy, Susan and Mike Blaney, Craig Daniels, Ben Pakuts, Sandy and Will Parsons, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Cissy Burgess, Miriam Overton, Anne and Dr. Bahey Salem, James Hughes, Arturo Gutierrez, Dr. Sujith Joseph, Jenny Ninan, Kathleen and Dr. Ramsey Camp, Diane Benson and Edward Ruffin, Dr. Vidya Gopalakrishnan, Mei Rui and Dr. Nicholas Navin, and Shari and Dr. Gregory Friedman.