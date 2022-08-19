Khizar Hanif, Zoya Hanif, Nancy Almodovar, Jose Almodovar (Photo by Nan Studios)
Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights.

Eddie & Jennifer Delaney at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights.

Diana Alvarado, Mayra Ramos, Nancy Ramos, Denise Nunez at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights.

Fatema & Wasim Khan at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights.

Jonathan & Laura Bonck at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights.

Betty & David Enriquez, Jarrell Gomez, Michelle Arreguin at Nan & Company Properties' party during White Linen Night in The Heights.

Alina Saad at Nan & Company Properties' party during White Linen Night in TheHeights.

Jessica Rodriguez-Wahlquist, Jessica Wahlquist at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights.

Marco Messner, Karla Villanueva at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights.

Mike & Lauren Amaro at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights.

Tyler & Nikki Hohman, Alana & Michael Adams at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights.

Nan & Company Properties' COO Jose Almodovar & CEO Nancy Almodovar at their party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights.

The Wild Pony Express bar was part of the fun at the Nan & Company Properties White Linen Night in The Heights party.

Nan & Company Properties headquarters at 725 Yale in The Heights.

Society / Featured Parties

Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats

A New Orleans Tradition Grows In Houston

BY // 08.19.22
photography Nan Studios
Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Eddie & Jennifer Delaney at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Diana Alvarado, Mayra Ramos, Nancy Ramos, Denise Nunez at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Fatema & Wasim Khan at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Jonathan & Laura Bonck at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Betty & David Enriquez, Jarrell Gomez, Michelle Arreguin at Nan & Company Properties' party during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Alina Saad at Nan & Company Properties' party during White Linen Night in TheHeights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Jessica Rodriguez-Wahlquist, Jessica Wahlquist at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Marco Messner, Karla Villanueva at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Mike & Lauren Amaro at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Tyler & Nikki Hohman, Alana & Michael Adams at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Nan & Company Properties' COO Jose Almodovar & CEO Nancy Almodovar at their party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
The Wild Pony Express bar was part of the fun at the Nan & Company Properties White Linen Night in The Heights party. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Nan & Company Properties headquarters at 725 Yale in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)
Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Eddie & Jennifer Delaney at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Diana Alvarado, Mayra Ramos, Nancy Ramos, Denise Nunez at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Fatema & Wasim Khan at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Jonathan & Laura Bonck at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Betty & David Enriquez, Jarrell Gomez, Michelle Arreguin at Nan & Company Properties' party during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Alina Saad at Nan & Company Properties' party during White Linen Night in TheHeights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Jessica Rodriguez-Wahlquist, Jessica Wahlquist at the Nan & Company Properties party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Marco Messner, Karla Villanueva at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Mike & Lauren Amaro at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Tyler & Nikki Hohman, Alana & Michael Adams at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Nan & Company Properties' COO Jose Almodovar & CEO Nancy Almodovar at their party held in association with White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios)

The Wild Pony Express bar was part of the fun at the Nan & Company Properties White Linen Night in The Heights party. (Photo by Nan Studios)

After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.

White Linen Night came to Houston, adapted from a venerable New Orleans tradition, in 2006 when the initial throng of 10,000 dressed in the best whites for the family-oriented evening of entertainment; perusing boutiques, shops and art galleries; and joining in the high spirits of the unique neighborhood’s restaurants and eclectic bars. Among those that hosted special happenings this year were Casa Ramirez Folkart Gallery, Little Woodrow’s Heights with its White Linen Glow Party, Railway Heights Market with its Doggy White Linen Party, and La Coqueta‘s Two to Tango event.

Perhaps the chicest party of the night took place just a block from Heights Boulevard at Nan & Company Properties‘ sleek headquarters at 725 Yale where founder and CEO Nancy Almodovar and COO Jose Almodovar welcomed more than 100 guests, each of whom dressed in their very best all-white ensembles.

“We are so excited to host our first White Linen Night event,” Nancy Almodovar says. “This is the perfect match for us. The history behind this night began as a way to support local businesses and artists in a fun, family friendly event that connected the community.

“That was exactly the inspiration behind our vision when we built this office and what truly drives Jose and me to focus on building the community around us – everywhere we are.”

Nan White Linen Party – Wild Pony Express Bar (Photo by Nan Studios)
The Wild Pony Express bar was part of the fun at the Nan & Company Properties White Linen Night in The Heights party. (Photo by Nan Studios)

Guests schmoozed beneath all-white party tents and across the parking lot while tours of the new office introduced visitors to the art installations by local artists that are hung throughout the 6,000-square-foot building. Thirsts were quenched with the signature cocktail of the night dubbed White Haute, provided by Wild Pony Express Bar. DJ Freddy provided the music and Coyote Happy Tacos delivered on the sustenance.

PC Seen: Betty and David Enriquez, Jennifer and Eddie Delaney, Jarrell Gomez, Michelle Arreguin, Fatema and Wasim Khan, Laura and Jonathan Bonck, Zoya and Khizar Hanif, Lauren and Mike Amaro, Nikki and Tyler Hohman, and Alana and Michael Adams.

