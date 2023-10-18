Top Women Entrepreneurs Jet Into Houston to Share the Secrets of Their Success — Leading Women Get the Zadok Spotlight

The glamorous interiors of Zadok Jewelers Upstairs at Zadok stage for the 'Leading Women' champagne brunch and program. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Four powerhouse entrepreneurs from around the country provided enough business insights during Zadok Jewelers’ third “Leading Women” champagne brunch and panel discussion that those attending could have possibly qualified for an MBA. (Statistics not included.) The panel of women, interviewed by this writer, shared their personal stories of starting out, overcoming challenges and rising to the top in their respective fields.

Joining the discussion were Zoë Chicco of her namesake jewelry line, who jetted in from home base in Los Angeles for the event; fashion accessories icon Lele Sadoughi in from Dallas; and Houstonians award-winning Master Chef and restaurateur Christine Ha, aka the Blind Chef, and Britney Winters, who put her Harvard MBA to work creating Upgrade Beauty, a tech-enabled platform offering high-quality customized wigs and hair products.

While each had an individual story to share, there were parallels among them. Developing initial financing, landing the best staff, dealing with varied obstacles to success and the importance of trusting gut feelings all rang through.

The invitation-only clutch of well-heeled women, totaling 75, made their way through the dazzling first floor array of diamonds, watches and jewels to “Upstairs at Zadok” where they were welcomed with mimosas, Vietnamese coffee and cucumber mint water. Before the program, attendees ventured into the sleek Nina Magon Lounge for a generous array of pastries, soufflés and fruit from Swift + Company.

While perusing the jewelry offerings on two, the lucky invited guests were also able to shop Lele Sadoughi accessories and Zoë Chicco jewelry. A percentage of sales from both were destined for Homemade Hope. a nonprofit partner in the event and represented by CEO Blair Bentley.

Welcoming guests were Helene Zadok and her two daughters-in-law Amy Zadok and Lisa Zadok, who head the marketing department at the family owned and operated jeweler.

PC Seen: GLAM founder Joy Hutton, award-winning TV journalist Katherine Whaley, Victoria Pappas Bludorn of Bludorn and Navy Blue restaurants, CEO & Chairman of Beth Wolff Realtors Beth Wolff, BOOM Media and Image Consulting owner Tamara Washington, March of Dimes senior executive director Jennifer Torres, Compass real estate agent Katie Brass, PaperCity group publisher Monica Bickers, Tutorville president and CEO Jess Rogers and buying consultant and wardrobe stylist Paulina Padilla.