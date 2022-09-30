Dallas Piercing Concept, Wildlike, Launches Its New Fall Collection With a Jaw-Dropping Party

Community is at the heart of everything Wildlike does, both inside and outside the piercing studio.

More than 40 of Dallas' most influential tastemakers gathered to preview the new product line.

Wildlike, a revolutionary piercing concept in the heart of Highland Park, has taken the piercing world by storm since its opening in 2021. The bright, bold, and welcoming store offers an unparalleled, upscale experience that has welcomed clients from surgeons to teachers — and everyone in between.

Founded by retail veteran and Ylang 23’s second-generation owner Alysa Teichman, Wildlike has flourished during its first year of business. With more than 35 years of experience in jewelry and customer service, the Dallas company is a safe place to get a piercing while also providing access to some of the world’s most luxurious earrings.

And with four piercers on staff, both Dallasites and visitors alike flock to Wildlike to get new piercings in celebration of all types of occasions — from milestone birthdays to cancerversaries and graduations. All in the name of self-expression, community, and style.

To celebrate the start of the fall season (and staying true to the community integral to the company’s DNA), Wildlike hosted a jaw-dropping launch party to showcase its new products. With 40 of Dallas’ most influential tastemakers, the bustling group of it-girls gathered for a first-look at Teichman’s Signature Collection on Tuesday, September 13 at Beverley’s Bistro & Bar on Fitzhugh.

Beats by Dallas’ own renowned DJ Ivy Awino pulsed through the buzzy restaurant as attendees clamored over diamonds, jewels, and surprises. Attendees gushed over the setting, eyed the new products, and reunited with dear friends following summer escapes.

Similar to the concept’s brick-and-mortar aesthetic, dynamic and bright colors decorated the restaurant. Stunning floral arrangements, perfectly reflecting the brand’s color palette, accented each table. To top it off, each guest’s plate was finished with Wildlike’s signature lightning bolt.

Notable guests in attendance included NBC 5 anchor Laura Harris, WFAA anchor Kara Sewell, The Birthday Party Project Founder Paige Chenault, tastemaker Rebekah Finley, tastemaker Darlise Blount Harrison, tastemaker Jaz’Myne Finney-Smith, tastemaker Melissa Pastora, Real Estate Agent Jennifer Miller, and Wildlike’s team.

If you’re ready to do something wild for yourself, Wildlike is located at 4218 Oak Lawn Avenue and is open seven days a week.