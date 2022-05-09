The Best Things To Do This Weekend — EarthX Film Festival, AAPI Heritage Month Celebrations, and Olivia Rodrigo

From the return of the EarthX Film Festival to Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrations, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

EarthX Film Festival

On Thursday at 1 pm, EarthX Film Festival kicks off with screenings at various theaters in the Dallas Arts District. Showcase films, including Deep in the Heart, Fire of Love, We Feed People, and The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez will screen throughout the weekend at Strauss Square and Moody Hall. Buzzy local musicians, including Abraham Alexander and Will Hoge, will also be on hand for special performances before each big showing.

This year’s EarthX Film Fest includes a virtual component if you’d prefer watching films from home. Tickets are available here.

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo is heading to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this Saturday night on her “Sour Tour.”

Olivia Rodrigo

Sandoitchi brings the Japanese sando to Dallas. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebrations

On Saturday from noon to 6 pm, you can attend a AAPI Heritage Month block party hosted by Asian Grub in DFDUB on the Bishops Arts District block that’s home to Krio — a local Asian Cajun restaurant. Popular Japanese sando pop-up Sandoitchi will also be serving hot honey pies, along with their popular sandwiches.

And on Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm, the AT&T Discovery District is hosting a celebration for AAPI Heritage Month. There will be performances of Chinese opera and dance, Hula, Thai dance, and Philippine bamboo dance.

Uptown’s McKinney and Olive is hosting a dog friendly festival this weekend. (Courtesy)

Sip & Drool Dog Festival and Spring Market

This Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm, head to Uptown’s McKinney and Olive for a free dog-friendly festival benefiting The Saving Hope Animal Rescue. Bring your furry friend for a day filled with mini pet spa treatments, dog massages, obstacle courses, and treats. There will also be food, drinks, and live entertainment for humans as well.

Head to Sweet Pass Sculpture Park this weekend to see the opening of “Bottomland.” (Courtesy)

Sweet Pass Sculpture School Presents “Bottomland”

Head to West Dallas’ Sweet Pass Sculpture Park this Saturday from 3 pm to 8 pm for the opening of “Bottomland.” This exhibition was created through the Sculpture School by six multidisciplinary artists who were selected to explore the Texas Blackland Prairie.

After exploring the Dallas landscape, Nathalie Alfonso, Susana Oliveros Amaya, Brook-Lynne Clark, Isaac Dunne, Emily Lee, and Hélène Schlumberger are presenting their site-responsive works, which were developed over the past year inside Sweet Pass. “Bottomland” will be on display until September.

The ArtPark in Trinity Groves. (Courtesy)

Sip and Shop Pop-Up Market at ArtPark

On Sunday from noon to 6 pm, the ArtPark in Trinity Groves is hosting a Sip and Shop Pop-Up Market with Happily Ever Crafty. Guests can browse local female-owned vendors and sip cocktails while you shop.