Ylang 23 Hosts a Fiesta To Remember In Honor of Rosanne Karmes

If there’s one name in Dallas that’s synonymous with jewelry, it’s Ylang 23. The family-owned business has provided unparalleled curation of the best designer jewelry around the globe and extraordinary service to Dallasites for more than 35 years. The brand prides itself on personally meeting its designers and examining their collections, and then working hand-in-hand with customers to find, or better yet, create their dream collection.

The highly-acclaimed fine jewelry collection Sydney Evan was founded by Rosanne Karmes in Los Angeles in 2001, with one pave diamond horseshoe necklace. True to her philosophy and values, Karmes dedicated Sydney Evan to her family and named the collection after her two children Sydney and Evan, as well as her father SY.

Eighteen years later, the line has grown from a handful of styles to becoming one of the most coveted fine-meets-fashion jewelry collections worldwide. Made with 14 karat gold and a luxurious mix of precious and semi-precious stones, this collection is meticulously crafted with a classic yet whimsical sensibility. Her pieces celebrate the uniqueness of our lives, with strong roots in family, protection, love, luck, and good fortune.

Sydney Evan routinely adorns the most fabulous women in the world of celebrity, including Miley Cyrus, P!NK, Emma Roberts, Eva Chen, Nina Agdal, Rihanna, Kate Bosworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Rocky Barnes, Jennifer Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Roselyn Sanchez, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, and Emma Stone.

Famed Dallas restaurant José created an idyllic backdrop for the soiree.

On a gorgeous Thursday night at the end of March, Ylang 23 hosted an intimate Fiesta Dinner in honor of Karmes and her brand.

With energy abuzz and excitement in the warm spring air, MO&CO Custom Events created a celebratory, festive evening including flowers from Dallas-based luxury florist Venus & Co Flowers at one of the hottest restaurants in Dallas (and 2022 James Beard Award Semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality) — José. As one would expect with a Ylang 23 affair, guests were dressed to the nines and there was a plethora of gorgeous, show-stopping jewelry on display.

The outdoor soirée’s aesthetic included colorful, Fiesta-themed colors (think bold blues, whites, reds, yellows, and more), as well as an abundance of on-hand sombreros to set the tone. Partygoers dined on custom bites designed by José’s culinary geniuses, including mini ahi tuna tostadas, elote, mini chicken and cheese flautas, Mexican shrimp cocktail, carne asada, salmon al pastor, roasted chicken and green mole, and savory sweets such as coconut tres leches, churros and seasonal sorbet.

Of course, no Fiesta Dinner is complete without a margarita, or three. Guests sipped on three types of margaritas (including fresh Squozen margaritas) and José’s iconic take on traditional Texas ranch water.

The celebrations of Karmes and brainchild Sydney Evan continued the following day, with a trunk show at Ylang 23 featuring all of the brand’s quintessential pieces — the perfect way for Dallasites to round out their collections ahead of the summer season.

Attendees included Kara Goss, Jennifer Karol, Joanne & Charles Teichman, Jodi Lazar, Alysa Teichman, Kendra Allen, and Tiffany Davros.