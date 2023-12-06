Houston’s Own Ski Night Makes This Zadok Holiday Party Swoon Worthy — Glitz, Glamour and Goodwill Meet

It was a night of glitz, glamour and goodwill with Zadok Jewelers hosting its third annual holiday party. The Houston fine jewelry store’s multi-level, 28,000 square-foot space in Post Oak Place came alive with festive cheer as more than 300 guests came together to celebrate the season,

Staying true to the Aprés Ski theme, many attendees showed up sweaters, puffer jackets and other snow-themed apparel. A roaming photo booth, manned by J&D Entertainment, snapped selfies of the ski-wear-clad. The signature cocktails were themed as well. On tap were an Aprés Martinski (mixed with vodka of the drinker’s choice), a Mezcal Muleski (sponsored by Izo Spirits) and an Old Fashioned ski bum (made with whiskey, simple syrup and bitters).

Of course, no holiday party is complete without festive music and decor. Jazzy holiday tunes and throwback jams filled the air, courtesy of Houston-based artist and former American Idol contestant Adrian Michael and The Greenway Band. Decorations, provided by Swift + Company and River Oaks Plant House, included adorable polar bear statues at the entrance and a winter sleigh for photo ops. Zadok lavishly decorated holiday trees also dotted the scene.

Silver Stone Events served hors d’oeuvres, including Guinness-braised short rib sliders, roasted tomato soup with pesto grilled cheese and potato pancakes, as well as a special holiday sweet treat — hot chocolate shooters with toasted marshmallows.

Everyone noshed on these delicious bites while admiring the fine jewelry and watches on display. This wasn’t just a party, though. It also turned into a shopping spree. Representatives from several of the brands Zadok features, including Pomellato, Nouvelle Heritage, Pasquale Bruno and Sethi Couture, were on site, offering their expertise.

The Zadok family — Dror and Helene Zadok, with sons Jonathan, Segev and Gilad — are well-known philanthropists in addition to jewelers. For this event, the family-owned company partnered with Houston Area Women’s Center, an organization that helps survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Zadok donated luxury jewelry and watches for a raffle, the proceeds of which benefited the Houston Area Women’s Center.

At the end of the evening, lucky guests departed with goodie bags containing a copy of Evoke by interior decorator Nina Magon, who designed Zadok’s second-floor lounge.

PC Seen: The Zadok family: Helene and Dror Zadok, Lisa and Gilad Zadok, Amy and Segev Zadok, and Michelle and Jonathan Zadok; Rachel and Levi Strauss; Laura and Ryan Zehl; Emmy award-winning TV journalist Courtney Zubowski; Melissa Braniff of Melissa Braniff Designs; CEO and chairman of Beth Wolff Realtors Beth Wolff; influencer and TV personality Jasmine Nguyen; Dr. James Suliburk and Rachel Suliburk; and Brie and Craig Peña.