Spanish Luxury Fashion House Loewe Makes Its Texas Debut With a Playful New Store in Highland Park Village

Loewe Highland Park Village opening
Michael Phelps, Daisha Board
Loewe Highland Park Village
Reed Robertson, Sharon Lee Clark
Sierra Baham, Angelina Rivera
Mark & Cary Deuber
Rochelle Gores, Meghan Looney
Loewe Highland Park Village
Ann Hobson, Billy Fong, Christen Wilson
Abi Perpall, Annika Cail
Victoria Snee, Ramiro Garcia, Terri Provencal
Bela Cooley, Missy Peck, Brian Bolke
Nancy Carlson, Sofi Sugasti
Laura Price, Julie Gilbert
Meghan Looney, Zoe Bonnette
Matt Brooker
Rosa Cole, Marisa Howard
Julie Glover
Jennifer & Peter Roberts
Alysa Teichman, Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy
Loewe opening dinner
Zoe Bonnette, Renato Romero, Reed Robertson, Megan Jones
Christy Flanagan, Laura Price
Meghan Guffey, Rachel Stocker, Amy Havins
Selwyn Rayzor, Ralph & Nicole De La Torre
Brian Bolke, Rochelle Gores, Sharon Lee Clark
Pat Gould, Courtney Watkins
Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Stephanie Seay, Annika Cail, Catalina Gonzalez
01
29

Loewe Highland Park Village opening (Photo by John Daniel Powers)

02
29

Michael Phelps, Daisha Board (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

03
29

Loewe Highland Park Village (Photo by John Daniel Powers)

04
29

Reed Robertson, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

05
29

Sierra Baham, Angelina Rivera (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

06
29

Mark & Cary Deuber (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

07
29

Rochelle Gores, Meghan Looney (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

08
29

Loewe Highland Park Village (Photo by John Daniel Powers)

09
29

Ann Hobson, Billy Fong, Christen Wilson (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

10
29

Abi Perpall, Annika Cail (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

11
29

Victoria Snee, Ramiro Garcia, Terri Provencal (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

12
29

Bela Cooley, Missy Peck, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

13
29

Nancy Carlson, Sofi Sugasti (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

14
29

Laura Price, Julie Gilbert (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

15
29

Meghan Looney, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

16
29

Matt Brooker (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

17
29

Rosa Cole, Marisa Howard (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

18
29

Julie Glover (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

19
29

Jennifer & Peter Roberts (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

20
29

Alysa Teichman, Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

21
29

Loewe opening dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

22
29

Zoe Bonnette, Renato Romero, Reed Robertson, Megan Jones (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

23
29

Christy Flanagan, Laura Price (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

24
29

Meghan Guffey, Rachel Stocker, Amy Havins (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

25
29

Selwyn Rayzor, Ralph & Nicole De La Torre (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

26
29

Brian Bolke, Rochelle Gores, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

27
29

Pat Gould, Courtney Watkins (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

28
29

Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

29
29

Stephanie Seay, Annika Cail, Catalina Gonzalez (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

Loewe Highland Park Village opening
Michael Phelps, Daisha Board
Loewe Highland Park Village
Reed Robertson, Sharon Lee Clark
Sierra Baham, Angelina Rivera
Mark & Cary Deuber
Rochelle Gores, Meghan Looney
Loewe Highland Park Village
Ann Hobson, Billy Fong, Christen Wilson
Abi Perpall, Annika Cail
Victoria Snee, Ramiro Garcia, Terri Provencal
Bela Cooley, Missy Peck, Brian Bolke
Nancy Carlson, Sofi Sugasti
Laura Price, Julie Gilbert
Meghan Looney, Zoe Bonnette
Matt Brooker
Rosa Cole, Marisa Howard
Julie Glover
Jennifer & Peter Roberts
Alysa Teichman, Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy
Loewe opening dinner
Zoe Bonnette, Renato Romero, Reed Robertson, Megan Jones
Christy Flanagan, Laura Price
Meghan Guffey, Rachel Stocker, Amy Havins
Selwyn Rayzor, Ralph & Nicole De La Torre
Brian Bolke, Rochelle Gores, Sharon Lee Clark
Pat Gould, Courtney Watkins
Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Stephanie Seay, Annika Cail, Catalina Gonzalez
The Seen / Fashion / Shopping

Spanish Luxury Fashion House Loewe Makes Its Texas Debut With a Playful New Store in Highland Park Village

Inside the Swanky Reception

BY // 12.06.23
Loewe Highland Park Village opening (Photo by John Daniel Powers)
Michael Phelps, Daisha Board (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Loewe Highland Park Village (Photo by John Daniel Powers)
Reed Robertson, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Sierra Baham, Angelina Rivera (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Mark & Cary Deuber (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Rochelle Gores, Meghan Looney (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Loewe Highland Park Village (Photo by John Daniel Powers)
Ann Hobson, Billy Fong, Christen Wilson (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Abi Perpall, Annika Cail (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Victoria Snee, Ramiro Garcia, Terri Provencal (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Bela Cooley, Missy Peck, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Nancy Carlson, Sofi Sugasti (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Laura Price, Julie Gilbert (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Meghan Looney, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Matt Brooker (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Rosa Cole, Marisa Howard (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Julie Glover (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Jennifer & Peter Roberts (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Alysa Teichman, Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Loewe opening dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Zoe Bonnette, Renato Romero, Reed Robertson, Megan Jones (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Christy Flanagan, Laura Price (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Meghan Guffey, Rachel Stocker, Amy Havins (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Selwyn Rayzor, Ralph & Nicole De La Torre (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Brian Bolke, Rochelle Gores, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Pat Gould, Courtney Watkins (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Stephanie Seay, Annika Cail, Catalina Gonzalez (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
1
29

Loewe Highland Park Village opening (Photo by John Daniel Powers)

2
29

Michael Phelps, Daisha Board (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

3
29

Loewe Highland Park Village (Photo by John Daniel Powers)

4
29

Reed Robertson, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

5
29

Sierra Baham, Angelina Rivera (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

6
29

Mark & Cary Deuber (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

7
29

Rochelle Gores, Meghan Looney (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

8
29

Loewe Highland Park Village (Photo by John Daniel Powers)

9
29

Ann Hobson, Billy Fong, Christen Wilson (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

10
29

Abi Perpall, Annika Cail (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

11
29

Victoria Snee, Ramiro Garcia, Terri Provencal (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

12
29

Bela Cooley, Missy Peck, Brian Bolke (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

13
29

Nancy Carlson, Sofi Sugasti (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

14
29

Laura Price, Julie Gilbert (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

15
29

Meghan Looney, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

16
29

Matt Brooker (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

17
29

Rosa Cole, Marisa Howard (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

18
29

Julie Glover (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

19
29

Jennifer & Peter Roberts (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

20
29

Alysa Teichman, Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

21
29

Loewe opening dinner (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

22
29

Zoe Bonnette, Renato Romero, Reed Robertson, Megan Jones (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

23
29

Christy Flanagan, Laura Price (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

24
29

Meghan Guffey, Rachel Stocker, Amy Havins (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

25
29

Selwyn Rayzor, Ralph & Nicole De La Torre (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

26
29

Brian Bolke, Rochelle Gores, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

27
29

Pat Gould, Courtney Watkins (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

28
29

Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

29
29

Stephanie Seay, Annika Cail, Catalina Gonzalez (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

Loewe has finally made its Texas debut. The Spanish luxury fashion house’s first stand-alone boutique in our state (a Houston opening is around the corner) has arrived in Dallas’ Highland Park Village, and celebrated with a buzzy opening party and private dinner. I had secretly hoped for a sighting of Maggie Smith and Jamie Dornan (both were recent models for the label), but alas. I did, however, witness Dallas’ most cooly coiffed and fashionable clique.

The evening began with private shopping in the sleek new space, located in between the newly remodeled Veronic Beard and Akris – which also happened to be having a party that night hosted by Joyce Goss. After checking in with the door attendant and grabbing a flute of champagne, those spotted shopping the brand’s signature puzzle bags and Loewe’s recent collaboration with the Kyoto-based ceramic studio Suna Fujita included Daisha Board, Nancy Carlson, Cary and Mark Deuber, and Ramiro Garcia.

Michael Phelps, Daisha Board
Michael Phelps, Daisha Board (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

Post shopping, a select group was whisked via sprinter van to the newly unveiled Hotel Swexan. Several fashion standouts sported Loewe that evening. Rochelle Gores in a gray dress and black cocoon coat that I’ve begged (multiple times) to borrow. Bela Cooley flashed some green fringed Loewe heels. Zoe Bonnete was wearing a vintage number she scored on a Park House trip to Palm Beach from a place she couldn’t recall the name of. “I think Elephant’s Trunk,” Bonnette mused. “Something quirky like that.” And Christen Wilson and Kit Sawers looking straight out of an old-school MGM Christmas flick wearing short white faux fur coats.

Loewe opening dinner
The Loewe Dallas store opening dinner at Hotel Swexan. (Photo by Rebecca Patton)

Others looking their holiday finest included Loewe’s Highland Park Village store’s Director Pablo Arellano, Ann Hobson, Meghan Looney, Amy Havins, Annika Cail, Brian Bolke, Marissa Howard, Sharon Lee Clark (whose actress sister, Greta Lee, is a brand ambassador for Loewe), Elisa and Stephen Summers, Reed Robertson, Selwyn Razor, Joyce Glover, and Holly Hutchison Harris.

The evening was perhaps fitting of paraphrasing Etta James’ At Last — “you [Loewe] smiled, you smiled. Oh, and then the spell was cast. And here we are in [retail] heaven.”

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
Loewe Highland Park Village opening
Michael Phelps, Daisha Board
Loewe Highland Park Village
Reed Robertson, Sharon Lee Clark
Sierra Baham, Angelina Rivera
Mark & Cary Deuber
Rochelle Gores, Meghan Looney
Loewe Highland Park Village
Ann Hobson, Billy Fong, Christen Wilson
Abi Perpall, Annika Cail
Victoria Snee, Ramiro Garcia, Terri Provencal
Bela Cooley, Missy Peck, Brian Bolke
Nancy Carlson, Sofi Sugasti
Laura Price, Julie Gilbert
Meghan Looney, Zoe Bonnette
Matt Brooker
Rosa Cole, Marisa Howard
Julie Glover
Jennifer & Peter Roberts
Alysa Teichman, Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy
Loewe opening dinner
Zoe Bonnette, Renato Romero, Reed Robertson, Megan Jones
Christy Flanagan, Laura Price
Meghan Guffey, Rachel Stocker, Amy Havins
Selwyn Rayzor, Ralph & Nicole De La Torre
Brian Bolke, Rochelle Gores, Sharon Lee Clark
Pat Gould, Courtney Watkins
Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton)
Stephanie Seay, Annika Cail, Catalina Gonzalez
Special Series

Astros Playoffs

His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
read full series
A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
701 Bering Drive #1003
Woodway Pines
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1003
Houston, TX

$260,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1003
3739 Albans Road
West U
FOR SALE

3739 Albans Road
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
3739 Albans Road
546 Stoneleigh Drive
Memorial West
FOR SALE

546 Stoneleigh Drive
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
546 Stoneleigh Drive
845 E 23rd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

845 E 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
845 E 23rd Street
914 Main Street #1201
Downtown
FOR SALE

914 Main Street #1201
Houston, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
914 Main Street #1201
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X