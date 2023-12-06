Spanish Luxury Fashion House Loewe Makes Its Texas Debut With a Playful New Store in Highland Park Village

Loewe has finally made its Texas debut. The Spanish luxury fashion house’s first stand-alone boutique in our state (a Houston opening is around the corner) has arrived in Dallas’ Highland Park Village, and celebrated with a buzzy opening party and private dinner. I had secretly hoped for a sighting of Maggie Smith and Jamie Dornan (both were recent models for the label), but alas. I did, however, witness Dallas’ most cooly coiffed and fashionable clique.

The evening began with private shopping in the sleek new space, located in between the newly remodeled Veronic Beard and Akris – which also happened to be having a party that night hosted by Joyce Goss. After checking in with the door attendant and grabbing a flute of champagne, those spotted shopping the brand’s signature puzzle bags and Loewe’s recent collaboration with the Kyoto-based ceramic studio Suna Fujita included Daisha Board, Nancy Carlson, Cary and Mark Deuber, and Ramiro Garcia.

Post shopping, a select group was whisked via sprinter van to the newly unveiled Hotel Swexan. Several fashion standouts sported Loewe that evening. Rochelle Gores in a gray dress and black cocoon coat that I’ve begged (multiple times) to borrow. Bela Cooley flashed some green fringed Loewe heels. Zoe Bonnete was wearing a vintage number she scored on a Park House trip to Palm Beach from a place she couldn’t recall the name of. “I think Elephant’s Trunk,” Bonnette mused. “Something quirky like that.” And Christen Wilson and Kit Sawers looking straight out of an old-school MGM Christmas flick wearing short white faux fur coats.

Others looking their holiday finest included Loewe’s Highland Park Village store’s Director Pablo Arellano, Ann Hobson, Meghan Looney, Amy Havins, Annika Cail, Brian Bolke, Marissa Howard, Sharon Lee Clark (whose actress sister, Greta Lee, is a brand ambassador for Loewe), Elisa and Stephen Summers, Reed Robertson, Selwyn Razor, Joyce Glover, and Holly Hutchison Harris.

The evening was perhaps fitting of paraphrasing Etta James’ At Last — “you [Loewe] smiled, you smiled. Oh, and then the spell was cast. And here we are in [retail] heaven.”