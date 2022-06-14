Texas Art Force Returns to Partying With Several Creative Twists — Glasstire Keeps It Edgy
Channeling the Lone Star State's Arty Spirit Helps Break RecordsBY Catherine D. Anspon and Vivian Phillips // 06.14.22
Tara Conley, Laura Rathe (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Chairs Joseph Cohen & Lindsay Davis, Brandon Zech, honorees Julie Kinzelman & Christopher Tribble, chairs Liz & David Anders (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
John Guess Jr. & Melanie Lawson (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Rainey Knudson, Brandon Zech (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Jereann Chaney, Holland Chaney (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Ricky & Toi Anderson (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Dorene & Frank Herzog (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
John Blackmon & John Roberson, Chris & Harriet Alexander (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Carli van der Kerkhof, Alison de Lima Greene (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Dacia & Robert Gonzales, Gury & Pratik Doshi, honorees Julie Kinzelman & Christopher Tribble, Bethany & Chad Pedley (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
David Brittain III, Lauren Arocha, Mary & Bernie Arocha (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Alton DuLaney, Anthony Bob (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Leyla Ballantyne, Kerry Inman, Sara Cain (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Sir Mark Fehrs Haukohl, Christina Girard (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Jeff Shore & Lucy Anderson (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Jeff & Megan Miller, Eleanor Williams, Jennifer Grace (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Wilson Griffith, Mary Rodman Crawford, Robert McNeil, Gillian Sarofim, Grayson Crady, Frances Lummis, Harris Lummis, João Silva (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Jessica Seff, Brandon Blossman, Michelle Lewis, Anna Walker (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Cindee Klement, Jeanne Jones (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Anne-Marie Soza, Mary Rodman Crawford, Louisa Lummis, Gillian Sarofim, Frances Lummis, Maggie Lummis (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Reggie & Leigh Smith, Heidi & David Gerger (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Kerry Inman, John Roberson, honorees Julie Kinzelman & John Blackmon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Jason Fuller, Margaret Rogers, Virginia Reynolds, Stephen Reynolds (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Leyla Ballantyne, Eve French, Alexis Argeroplos, Meribeth Privett, Sarah Foltz, Erika Alonso (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Meredith & Andy Beaupre (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Catherine & Jim Evans (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Chris Kimbrough, Alex Gottschalk, Julia & John Stallcup, Daniel Gottschalk (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
David Crabtree, Patrick & Allison Miller (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Bradley Kerl & Whitney Radley, David Politzer, Bill Willis (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Salim Zakhem, Kenichi Yagi, Justin Segal (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Grayson Crady, Janet Moore, Kim McGaw, Jason Fuller (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Bret Whitacre, Gin Braverman, Matt Fries & Kathryn McDougal (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Glasstire gala goers take in the silent auction. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Texas-founded arts website (one of America’s first online arts magazines) Glasstire hosted its first party in three years in Houston. The award-winning art force’s Roaring Twenties bash, scheduled for March 2020, was a victim of the pandemic. The eagerly awaited evening for the art set took place in the edgy east downtown venue dubbed The Space HTX.
The clever, well attended benefit — a throng of collectors, gallerists and artists flocked to it — marked the nonprofit’s most successful fundraiser since its founding in 2001. The impactful fête honored a power couple of the arts — Julie Kinzelman of Kinzelman Art Consulting and Christopher Tribble, co-founder of TYArt.
The well-connected quartet of Liz and David Anders, and Lindsay Davis and Joseph Cohen stepped up to chair the record-setting benefit, which filled Glasstire’s coffers with more than $198,000, thanks to benevolent sponsors and a lively silent auction. More than 30 Texas-based talents contributed artworks, while Glasstire gave back 50 percent of each work’s proceeds to every artist (the artists also received a comp pair of party tickets), all in keeping with the nonprofit’s artist-focused mission.
Paintings from Dallas-based artists Zeke Williams and Riley Holloway were the top lots, respectively Grand Wash, Capitol Reef, 2021, and Surround Yourself with Legends, 2022. Each work generated more than $4,000 for the cause, while finding new homes with astute collectors.
For music, DJ iPod Ammo took the stage. Little Kitchen HTX curated hors d’oeuvres and cuisine, while spirits from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, a sponsor, kept the vibe flowing. Revelers also partook of the night’s specialty cocktail, a hibiscus margarita, which matched the color scheme of the event, and was devised by the chairs and Glasstire’s multi-talented publisher Brandon Zech.
Social Canvas: Glasstire founder Rainey Knudson; party underwriters Jereann Chaney and daughter Holland Chaney; eponymous gallerists Kerry Inman, Sarah Foltz, Laura Rathe, Erin Dorn and Sharon Graham of McClain Gallery; John Roberson and John Blackmon in from Austin; Brianne Strong and James Pattison in from Dallas; Mrs. and Mr. Pop Art Dorene and Frank Herzog; Julia and John Stallcup; Yvette and Scott Hill; Andrew Raab in from Los Angeles; Leigh and Reggie Smith; Heidi and David Gerger; and Houston’s own Medici, Lester Marks.
Also making the scene: MFAH curator Alison de Lima Greene, Lucy Anderson and Jeff Shore, Allison and Patrick Miller, David Crabtree, Gury and Pratik Doshi, Dacia and Robert Gonzales, Bethany and Chad Pedley, Glasstire board prez Kathryn McDougal and partner Matt Fries, Eleanor Williams, and Rockport Center for the Arts executive director Luis Puron and board member Lucy Nye.
More acolytes of art who attended included Megan and Jeff Miller, Glasstire board member Gillian Sarofim, Sloan Crady, Frances Lummis, Louisa Lummis, Maggie Lummis, Harris Lummis, Wilson Griffith, Sir Mark Haukohl, Christina Girard, Mary and Bernie Arocha with daughter Lauren; joined by a cache of artists in attendance including auction headliners Orna Feinstein, John Forse, Bradley Kerl, Alexis Pye, Bill Willis, David Politzer, and Rachel Livedalen in from Fort Worth.