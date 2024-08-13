ARTECHOUSE HOUSTON _ Time and Space 16
Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Intangible Forms" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Eternal Life" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Intangible Forms" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Eternal Life" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Intangible Forms" (Photo courtesy of Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Arts / Museums

New Galactic World Touches Down In The Heights — Artechouse Brings Its Immersive Museum Wonders to Houston

Working With NASA and a Pioneering Japanese Artist

BY Sofia Westerman // 08.13.24
Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Intangible Forms" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Eternal Life" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Intangible Forms" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Eternal Life" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Intangible Forms" (Photo courtesy of Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse Houston's "Beyond the Light" (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Artechouse, a pioneer in reimagining the public presentation of art, has brought one of its unique immersive museum worlds to Houston. This galactic experience, dubbed Time and Space, explores the intersection between science, technology and art.

The new Houston immersive museum is the fourth Artechouse flagship in America and the first to accommodate more than one exhibition at a time. Its 17 installations are spread across three distinct exhibitions. The 26,000-square-foot space is located just a five-minute walk away from the M-K-T mixed-use center in The Heights.

While two of the three exhibitions, Beyond the Light and Intangible Forms, have been previously seen in other Artechouse locations, Eternal Life is on view for the first time since its debut at the Nobel Prize Museum in Sweden.

Eternal Life is based on T.S. Eliot’s “Four Quartets” collection of poems. Its circular structure represents unity presenting a hopeful future, with the exhibit itself embodying life on earth underneath a microscope. Using Nobel Prize-winning discoveries such as celestial orbits, gene editing technology and black holes, Eternal Life explores discoveries that shifted humans’ understanding of themselves and the surrounding world. 

Artechouse Houston's <em>Beyond the Light</em> (Photo courtesy Artechouse)
Artechouse Houston’s Beyond the Light (Photo courtesy Artechouse)

Beyond the Light, an Artechouse and NASA collaboration that has been in the works since 2018, uses real and latest images from the James Webb Space and Hubble Space Telescopes mixed with artificial intelligence to create an artistic expression of NASA’s scientific findings. 

The main attraction of Beyond the Light is a high-resolution 18-kilopixel immersive cinematic show, featuring still imagery from the telescopes, which Artechouse transformed into a dynamic experience. Beyond the Light hits close to home for Houston natives, as the Hubble Telescope was tested at the nearby Johnson Space Center. 

