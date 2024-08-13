New Galactic World Touches Down In The Heights — Artechouse Brings Its Immersive Museum Wonders to Houston

Artechouse, a pioneer in reimagining the public presentation of art, has brought one of its unique immersive museum worlds to Houston. This galactic experience, dubbed Time and Space, explores the intersection between science, technology and art.

The new Houston immersive museum is the fourth Artechouse flagship in America and the first to accommodate more than one exhibition at a time. Its 17 installations are spread across three distinct exhibitions. The 26,000-square-foot space is located just a five-minute walk away from the M-K-T mixed-use center in The Heights.

While two of the three exhibitions, Beyond the Light and Intangible Forms, have been previously seen in other Artechouse locations, Eternal Life is on view for the first time since its debut at the Nobel Prize Museum in Sweden.

Eternal Life is based on T.S. Eliot’s “Four Quartets” collection of poems. Its circular structure represents unity presenting a hopeful future, with the exhibit itself embodying life on earth underneath a microscope. Using Nobel Prize-winning discoveries such as celestial orbits, gene editing technology and black holes, Eternal Life explores discoveries that shifted humans’ understanding of themselves and the surrounding world.

Beyond the Light, an Artechouse and NASA collaboration that has been in the works since 2018, uses real and latest images from the James Webb Space and Hubble Space Telescopes mixed with artificial intelligence to create an artistic expression of NASA’s scientific findings.

The main attraction of Beyond the Light is a high-resolution 18-kilopixel immersive cinematic show, featuring still imagery from the telescopes, which Artechouse transformed into a dynamic experience. Beyond the Light hits close to home for Houston natives, as the Hubble Telescope was tested at the nearby Johnson Space Center.

Intangible Forms features showstopping laser art from Japanese artist Shohei Fujimoto, who Artechouse has been working with since 2020. Intangible Forms re-emerges in its fourth “evolution” at Artechouse Houston — its biggest expression yet with 12 installations and unique choreography programmed by Fujimoto for the new environment. The multisensory exhibit explores what it means to be human outside of the constraints of time and space.

There is no time limit after entry into the exhibition space, and viewers have been spending upwards of three hours taking in this universe. Artechouse typically changes exhibits two to four times a year, but is keeping Time and Space around for Houstonians to explore. An official welcome party is set to take place in early October.

Artechouse Houston can be found at 600 W 6th Street in The Heights. Time and Space ticket prices start at $17 for kids and $30 for adults, and are available for purchase here. For more informaton, check out Artechouse’s Instagram.