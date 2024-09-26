The Best Art Events in Dallas This Fall — A Brené Brown-Inspired Exhibit, MadexMom, and More

It’s about to get really busy in Dallas as the temperature cools down and the art scene heats up. To help you narrow down the must-attend exhibitions, fairs, and festivals, we’ve rounded up the best art events in Dallas this fall.

And if you haven’t already checked out our list of the best museum exhibits this fall, these hot shows at the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Contemporary, and The Nasher are also not to miss.

Objects of Desire at Akim Monet Fine Art

Through November 30, this new art gallery in Dallas’ Design District presents its inaugural show — Objects of Desire. It’s a group show featuring sculptures by modern masters Auguste Rodin, Joseph Beuys, George Grosz, and Man Ray and a collection of contemporary artists — Dallas-based Mélanie Clemmons, Lita Albuquerque, and Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot fame, and more. For several of the artists, this will mark the first time being exhibited in a gallery show in Dallas.

ALG Fine Art Visiting Artist Show’s: Own Your Story; Write Your Own Ending

From October 4 through 26, head to the Dallas Design District’s ALG Fine Art showroom for a Brené Brown-inspired exhibition featuring 20 DFW artists. Formerly ALG Collective, the gallery was founded in 2019 by glass artist Anna Curnes. This new show features the works of artists who responded to the Brené Brown quote: “When we deny our stories, they define us. When we own our stories, we get to write the ending.” Artists include Jenny Grumbles, Christi Meril, Julia Stanger, and more.

Cottonwood Art Festival

On October 5 and 6, Richardson hosts its annual art festival at Cottonwood Park. The featured artist this year is mixed media artist Jay Long. There’s also an exhibiting artist gallery, a children’s art stop, and a sidewalk chalk art contest. The event also boasts two stages for live music — Remy Reilly, Monte Montgomery and Dolby Kings, and Jon Christopher Davis Band are a few of the artists.

MOM’s I DON’T DREAM ABOUT THE FUTURE

From October 5 through November 15, Dallas contemporary, multidisciplinary artist Brooke Chaney (aka MOM) presents a solo exhibition at Oak Cliff Cultural Center’s OC3 Gallery. Chaney co-founded local artist co-op and studio TRADE Oak Cliff and has created art for several local community efforts, as well as national brands. The new exhibit features “vibrant colors, abstract forms, and dimensional elements to construct landscapes that evoke dreams, memories, and parallel realities — spaces where past, present, and future converge.” A reception will take place on October 5, with an artist talk on November 9.

6th Annual Vignette Art Fair

From October 18 through 19, head to Dallas Market Hall for the 2024 Texas Vignette Art Fair. Curated by Dr. Vivian Li, the event features 86 works by 36 women artists from cities across the state. One hundred percent of the artwork value from sale proceeds goes directly to the artists. Local artists include Victoria Brill, Sam Lao, Karen Edwards, and more.

Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival

On November 9 and 10, the annual Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival takes place at Reverchon Park. The fine arts festival features up to 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalworkers, glass blowers, jewelers, and crafters. There are also artist demonstrations, live music, a children’s play area, and festival foods.