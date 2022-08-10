Arts / Museums

6 Must-See Art Exhibits to Catch in Dallas This Fall — Shepard Fairey, Nairy Baghramian, Gabrielle Goliath, and More

Immersive Installations, Sculptural, and Painted Works to Look Forward To

BY // 08.10.22
Shepard Fairy

Shepard Fairy's "AR-15 lily, 2021." (Courtesy of the artist)

From immersive installations by powerful female artists to larger-than-life sculptural works, these are six must-see art exhibits to catch in Dallas this fall.

 

3053
Gabrielle Goliath’s “Chorus” will be on display at Dallas Contemporary this fall. (Photo by Hayden Phipps)

Dallas Contemporary

Starting on September 25, Dallas Contemporary is introducing two new exhibits. The first is Backward Forward by Shepard Fairey, the popular American muralist and major figure within the contemporary street art movement. Fairey is perhaps best known for designing the “Hope” poster for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, and will return to Dallas this fall with new and recent works that comment on critical issues in the U.S. and the world.

The second will be an immersive installation by artist Gabrielle Goliath, a South African artist who focuses on the conditions of Black, brown, femme, and queer life. Called Chorus, the 23-minute audio-visual piece honors the victims of gender-based violence in South Africa and features a performance by The University of Cape Town choir.

 

Matthew Ronay Nasher Dallas Art Exhibits
Matthew Ronay’s “The Crack, the Swell, an Earth, an Ode” will be on display beginning this October. (Courtesy)

Nasher Sculpture Center

This October, the Nasher Sculpture Center is presenting two new exhibitions. First up, 2022 Nasher Prize Laureate Nairy Baghramian will be showing her the first works she’s created since she earned the honor. The sculptural artist’s exhibit will be on display from October 15 through January 2023. For this exhibition, “Baghramian will create a new series of sculptures that explore the provisional body as the site of trauma by disrupting the habits of the conditioned eye.”

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products

On October 22, Matthew Ronay‘s The Crack, the Swell, an Earth, an Ode will open at the Nasher. The Brooklyn-based artist is known for handmade, colorful sculptures. Showing in the Nasher’s Lower Level Gallery this fall, Ronay’s latest piece — a 24-foot-long sculpture — will be his most ambitious to date.

 

Matthew Wong Dallas Art Exhibits
The Dallas Museum of Art, the only museum that collected Wong’s work during his lifetime, presents the first museum retrospective and U.S. museum exhibition devoted to the self-taught artist. (Courtesy)

Dallas Museum of Art

On September 18, the DMA is opening Movement: The Legacy of Kineticism — a collection of works by artists from three historical eras. Located in the Barrel Vault, the pieces will “utilize optical effects or mechanical or manipulable parts to engage the viewer physically or perceptually.”

Also showing in the Hoffman Galleries on October 16, Matthew Wong‘s The Realm of Appearances is the first museum retrospective and U.S. museum exhibition devoted to the self-taught artist. The Canadian painter had a short career, spanning just six years before his death in 2019. The exhibit will include around 60 landscape paintings from the artist.

Featured Properties

Swipe
13904 Hiram Clarke Rd
Southmont Annex
FOR SALE

13904 Hiram Clarke Rd
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Shannon Torbett and Roland Bodden
This property is listed by: Shannon Torbett and Roland Bodden (310) 770-3536 Email Realtor
13904 Hiram Clarke Rd
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
3820 Willowick Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3820 Willowick Rd
Houston, TX

$9,500,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
3820 Willowick Rd
2148 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton Rd
9 Exbury Way
Homewood
FOR SALE

9 Exbury Way
Houston, TX

$1,375,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
9 Exbury Way
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X