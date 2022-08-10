6 Must-See Art Exhibits to Catch in Dallas This Fall — Shepard Fairey, Nairy Baghramian, Gabrielle Goliath, and More

From immersive installations by powerful female artists to larger-than-life sculptural works, these are six must-see art exhibits to catch in Dallas this fall.

Dallas Contemporary

Starting on September 25, Dallas Contemporary is introducing two new exhibits. The first is Backward Forward by Shepard Fairey, the popular American muralist and major figure within the contemporary street art movement. Fairey is perhaps best known for designing the “Hope” poster for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, and will return to Dallas this fall with new and recent works that comment on critical issues in the U.S. and the world.

The second will be an immersive installation by artist Gabrielle Goliath, a South African artist who focuses on the conditions of Black, brown, femme, and queer life. Called Chorus, the 23-minute audio-visual piece honors the victims of gender-based violence in South Africa and features a performance by The University of Cape Town choir.

Nasher Sculpture Center

This October, the Nasher Sculpture Center is presenting two new exhibitions. First up, 2022 Nasher Prize Laureate Nairy Baghramian will be showing her the first works she’s created since she earned the honor. The sculptural artist’s exhibit will be on display from October 15 through January 2023. For this exhibition, “Baghramian will create a new series of sculptures that explore the provisional body as the site of trauma by disrupting the habits of the conditioned eye.”

On October 22, Matthew Ronay‘s The Crack, the Swell, an Earth, an Ode will open at the Nasher. The Brooklyn-based artist is known for handmade, colorful sculptures. Showing in the Nasher’s Lower Level Gallery this fall, Ronay’s latest piece — a 24-foot-long sculpture — will be his most ambitious to date.

Dallas Museum of Art

On September 18, the DMA is opening Movement: The Legacy of Kineticism — a collection of works by artists from three historical eras. Located in the Barrel Vault, the pieces will “utilize optical effects or mechanical or manipulable parts to engage the viewer physically or perceptually.”

Also showing in the Hoffman Galleries on October 16, Matthew Wong‘s The Realm of Appearances is the first museum retrospective and U.S. museum exhibition devoted to the self-taught artist. The Canadian painter had a short career, spanning just six years before his death in 2019. The exhibit will include around 60 landscape paintings from the artist.