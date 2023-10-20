Inside the Green Family’s Bold Entry Into the Dallas Art Scene

Flash forward to this summer. A trek to Dallas providentially coincided with an email from Adam Green, who invited me to visit his family’s foundation in their new location. I strolled into the handsome space anchoring a sleek high-rise building (which, I learned, the foundation occasionally programs), where a front-desk vestibule led to polished, light-filled galleries and a topical exhibition that’s been a year in the making: “Full and Pure: Body, Materiality, Gender.” The convivial, laser-focused Adam Green gave the tour.

“The show has about 40 artists of varying generations and touches on gender fluidity, which is somewhat of a sensitive topic here in Texas,” said Green, a trustee of the foundation established by his parents, collectors and philanthropists Debbie and Eric Green. “But we thought it was important to do this show. There are a lot of artists in this field that are making great work … I think it’s sometimes too controversial for a museum to do a show like this. Fortunately, having a foundation and not having any kind of board or having to really answer to anyone, we can make this happen.”