Towering Murals Create a Vibrant Street Art Wonderland In Downtown Houston — Artists Get a New Very Public Showcase

"We All Wear the Mask, But How Long Will It Last" by Louis Masai in progress (Photo by Street Art for Mankind)

"We All Wear the Mask, But How Long Will It Last" by Louis Masai (Photo by Egidio Narvaez Photography)

A towering multi-colored bear. Majestic and introspective portraits. The silhouettes of ballerinas. A giant hand grasping at planet Earth. These are just some of the new artworks that now adorn buildings across Downtown Houston, giving the city a new and meaningful burst of color and creativity.

It is all part of season two of the Big Art. Bigger Change art exhibition. Nineteen new murals from acclaimed street artists from around the world were unveiled to the public late last month, adding to the 10 murals that were put up for season one in 2022. The outdoor exhibition aims to raise awareness for social and environmental issues through murals and street art in Houston and beyond.

Big Art. Bigger Change is co-produced by Street Art for Mankind (SAM), a global nonprofit organization founded by Audrey and Thibault Decker that works with acclaimed street artists to raise awareness for social and environmental justice. Their work helped gather the 19 artists to create this latest installation of murals. The chosen artists are Aec Interesni Kazki, Aches, Adry del Rocio, Alex Arzu, Emmanuel Jarus, Ernest Zacharevic, Hera of Herakut, Hopare, Icy and Sot, Louis Masai, Moh Awudu and Ablade Glover, Mr. Cenz, Mr. D 1987, Nomad Clan, Smug, Vesod, W3r3on3, Vinie Graffiti, and Giselle Oviedo.

Arzu, Mr. D 1987, and W3r3on3 are all based in Houston, while Oviedo is a student from the University of Houston-Downtown.

The scale of the murals is awe inspiring, and each and every one is striking in its unique art styles and evocative subject matter. The attention-grabbing nature of the murals is central to their purpose— to raise awareness around global problems and inspire people to make a difference, while also democratizing access to incredible artwork.

“I think what is really important is to be able to be to face these huge murals,” Audrey Decker, one of the founders of SAM, notes. “You don’t have to go to the museum, they come to you, and they are even part of your daily route. So that’s absolutely the power of urban art, is that you don’t have to go to see it.

“Or you don’t even have to go to the social media. It comes to you.”

Each of the murals features themes aligning with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) created by the United Nations, which are blueprints for establishing global peace and prosperity. From women’s economic empowerment to climate change to mental health, all 17 SDGs and various other salient causes are all powerfully represented by the massive murals. To gain even deeper access, observers can download the Behind the Wall app and scan the murals — either live or on social media — and listen to audio recordings explaining the story of the artwork and various ways to take action.

Mr. D 1987, an internationally-recognized artist and the owner and CEO of Eyeful Art and Designs, created “Keep Your Eyes on the Road.” The piece centers on road safety and brings awareness to both the beauty and danger of traveling on roadways, encouraging observers to make better choices behind the wheel and in their daily lives.

It intentionally uses bright colors to bring life to the Downtown Houston cityscape while offering an impactful visual for interpretation and reflection.

As a locally-based artist and seasoned creator of numerous murals around Houston, Mr. D 1987 is impressed with the scale and impact of Big Art. Bigger Change and what the exhibition represents for the future of the city’s art scene.

“They want downtown to be the mural capital of the world,” he tells PaperCity, referencing the strong political and community support for the creation of more murals. “I’ve never seen anyone do something so well organized. And with such a large vision.

“And all the murals have social components, social themes, that do benefit every aspect of the population.”

The Big Art. Bigger Change exhibition is further made possible by Houston Downtown Management District, Harris County Precinct 1, the City of Houston, corporate partner TotalEnergies and the efforts of County Commissioner Rodney Ellis.