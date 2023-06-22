Headband Queen Lele Sadoughi Jumps Into Sports With New MLB Collaboration — And Both the Astros & Rangers Make the Fashion Cut

The Lele Sadoughi X MLB Collaboration capsule collection, online only, launched on the first day of summer.

It's bling for the Houston Astros with this glitzy headband from Lele Sadoughi.

The Lele Sadoughi X MLB Collaboration capsule collection, available exclusively online, launched on the first day of summer.

When Lisa “Lele” Sadoughi was in Houston in March for the opening of her boutique in River Oaks District, the Dallas-based designer hinted that she was expanding her bejeweled headband and accessories empire to include professional sports in her fashion purview. As of Wednesday, the first official day of summer, her Lele Sadoughi line introduced a selection of headbands saluting Major League Baseball. Available online only.

The starting lineup of nine MLB teams includes both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers. Add the New York Mets, the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox to the mix. The full complement of headbands in bejeweled ($150) and embroidered ($85) can be accessed here.

The Lele Sadoughi x MLB Collaboration consists of 18 headbands showing the selected teams love with official logos and artwork. Each headband features custom logo gold charms, pearls and crystals to represent each of the nine teams. There is the promise of more teams to come next season.

Back in March, Sadoughi hinted at Dallas Cowboys ( and perhaps Houston Texans) headbands and allowed that she had created a special headband for the Dallas Cattle Baron’s Ball.

“We see the partnership with MLB as a long-standing collaboration and plan to expand to more teams each season,” Sadoughi says in a statement.

The launch was celebrated in all Lele Sadoughi stores on the first day of summer, with popcorn and American-themed treats. Sadoughi, along with her son, joined the party in the West Village store in Manhattan.

Fans will recall that Sadoughi, a Southern Methodist University grad who spent a decade in New York designing for top brands, opened her first brick and mortar store in her hometown of Dallas in 2021 and followed with a new store in Houston’s River Oaks District last March. She also has her signature tiny boutiques in Newport Beach and the aforementioned store in New York’s West Village neighborhood.