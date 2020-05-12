As more and more Texas businesses have begun opening their doors, many of our beloved Dallas and Fort Worth art museums have remained temporarily closed, continuing to work on strategies to ensure their hallowed galleries can offer the safest experience possible for everyone. Of course, we still miss visiting our local arts institutions for inspiration, or just to lose ourselves in the canvases of Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko. So, we decided to reach out to our museum friends to create a new series focused on keeping on view those works of art we miss dearly or perhaps have yet to see — we call it “Museums Delivered.”

So far, we’ve been able to feature curator created videos from the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and its neighbor the Kimbell Art Museum online for your enjoyment.

Today we are pleased to have Pedro Alonzo, the Dallas Contemporary‘s adjunct curator share with us highlights from the Jose Dávila exhibition, “Directional Energies.” Trained as an architect, the Mexican sculptor’s show opened at the Museum shortly before the order came for us to shelter-in-place. Dávila’s large-scale installations address issues of form and content. The site-specific work for the Contemporary resembles the artist’s studio in Guadalajara and makes use of the museum’s open floor plan, industrial concrete foundation and high ceilings as part of his creative process.

This exhibition, along with Joël Andrianomearisoa’s “Serenade Is Not Dead” and friendswithyou*’s “The Dance” had opened shortly before the order came to shelter-in-place and the Dallas Contemporary had to close its doors. We are hopeful that they — like our many other world renowned arts institutions in Dallas-Fort Worth — will find a way to reopen soon safely. But until then, we hope you enjoy the videos in this series.