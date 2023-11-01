The Orange Show Builds Anticipation For Houston’s Wildest Party Ever — Where the Art Things Rule

Will Robinson, Bob Schultz, Rob Rogers at The Orange Show Gala kickoff at deBoulle (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

DeBoulle jewelry was on display at The Orange Show Gala kickoff at deBoulle (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Get ready for a truly wild Houston night. The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art is hosting its 42nd annual gala this Saturday, November 4 at its World HQ on Munger Street. And the anticipation’s been building.

Chaired by Luz Garcini and Marc Melcher with Debbie Greenbaum and Hance Myers, this year’s gala has a fierce theme: “Where The Wild Things ART.” Get ready for zany decor and even zanier outfits, all inspired by Maurice Sendak’s beloved children’s book Where The Wild Things Are.

To kick off what is bound to be a beastly bash, The Orange Show held a cocktail reception at de Boulle Diamond and Jewelry’s showroom in River Oaks District. The crowd of 100 sipped on aperol spritz and champagne while nibbling on Italian bites from Bari Ristorante and enjoying the disco and 1990s hip-hop rhythms of DJ Hoyet.

At the kickoff, guests were also able to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win the 2023 Orange Show Gala prize: an exquisite pair of 18K yellow gold de Boulle collection turquoise earrings valued at $9,900. De Boulle, a sponsor of the Orange Show Gala, also invited guests at the reception to try on their luxury jewelry pieces, all designed in-house by the Boulle family.

Raffle tickets are on sale online and will be on sale at the gala, with the raffle winner getting revealed this Sunday, November 5.

This year‘s Orange Show Gala will feature live music from soul and funk band Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and Houston jazz singer Raquel Cepeda. Gala goers also will be treated to hors d’oeuvres and a seated dinner from Jackson & Company and cocktails dreamed up by Robin Berwick of Double Trouble Caffeine and Cocktails.

As always, this gala is not just a party, but a carnival of attractions, with a silent auction, tarot and fortune tellers, performance art and an immersive art installation from sculptor Patrick Renner. The 2023 Orange Show Gala promises to be a stampede of surprises.

PC Seen: Orange Show Gala co-chairs Debbie Greenbaum and Hance Myers, Luz Garcini and Marc Melcher, de Boulle’s Nick Boulle, Melissa and Paul Dobrowski, Aliyya Stude, Katherine and Chris Gillman, Franny Koelsch Jeffries and John Jeffries, Lynn Mathre and Stewart O’Dell, Laurie Foxx, Sue Payne, Paige Johnson, Tracy Levit Larner, Joanie and Lafayette Herring, Sabrina DiMichele, Fredricka Brecht, Karen Lubetkin Desenberg, Gerry and Lou Waters; Sharon and Gus Kopriva, and Bob Schultz.

The Orange Show’s 42nd Annual Gala will be held this Saturday, November 4 from 7 pm to midnight at The Orange Show World HQ, 2401 Munger Street. For more information and tickets, go here.