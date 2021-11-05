Rothko Chapel’s 50th Anniversary Brings Arty Wonders — and a London Dream

Rothko Chapel Benefit Auction Lot 18: Susie Rosmarin's "Untitled (SR 444)," 2013. If the last name is familiar it's because her late brother, Mickey Rosmarin, founded Tootsies, where the artist once worked, an experience that influenced her geometrically refined canvases.

Lot 17 is so in keeping with the aesthetics of the Rothko Chapel: David McGee's "Meditation Yellow," 2020. McGee's work is in the permanent collection of The Menil Collection, whose founders, Dominique and John de Menil, also founded the Rothko Chapel.

Venice Biennale-exhibited James Drake's charcoal on paper, "City of Tells, La Malinche," 2004, is Lot 19 in the Rothko Chapel Benefit Auction. Find the auction on Artsy; bidding closes Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 9 pm CDT, and is open to the public.

Lot 6 in the Rothko Chapel Benefit Auction has attracted interest: Sol LeWit's "Windows, 1980. It features 72 chromogenic photographic prints, so it's like getting six dozen works in one.

The restored Rothko Chapel, fall 2020. The monument to art, spirituality, and activism celebrates a half century with a gala set for Saturday, November 6, 2021, paired with a art auction curated by Houston gallerist Barbara Davis. (Photo by Paul Hester)

In keeping with its mission as a destination for one of the 20th century’s most compelling suites of painting, the Rothko Chapel’s 50th Anniversary Gala — titled Illumination and set for this Saturday, November 6 — will offer an art auction of rare importance, via Artsy.

Note: Collectors do not need to attend the gala to register and bid on the auction.

Curated by doyenne Barbara Davis of Art Basel Miami Beach-exhibited Barbara Davis Gallery, the auction features 20 assiduously chosen lots as well as Lot 21, the chance to experience the exquisitely restored Rothko Chapel in solitude or with a private tour. (More on that auction package in a moment.)

The artworks featured include artists who are part of art history — Ed Ruscha, Sol LeWitt, Larry Bell — as well as contemporary international and national talents such as Andrea Bianconi, Gilad Efrat and Danny Rolph, alongside a slew of notables who are based in Texas or who have called Texas home, including Venice Biennale-exhibited James Drake, two-time Whitney Biennial participant Trenton Doyle Hancock, Menil-collected David McGee, CAMH-exhibited Robert Hodge and Susie Rosmarin and Glassell School director Joe Havel (represented by one of his collectible shirt-label works).

Italian talent Andrea Bianconi’s ink on canvas, “Prisoner of Love,” 2019, Lot 11 in the Rothko Chapel Benefit Auction

Besides the artists who stepped up to generously donate their creations, their participating dealers played a magnificent part including the iconic Pace Gallery, as well as Houston’s finest — Moody Gallery, Texas Gallery, Inman Gallery, Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino, David Shelton Gallery, Josh Pazda Hiram Butler, Foto Relevance and Barbara Davis Gallery.

Bidders can top off their collecting action by an unforgettable art experience, vying for Rothko Chapel Gala Artsy Lot 21: a private Rothko Chapel tour, offered — by your choice — either in solitude or led by Chapel executive director David Leslie, paired with dinner for two at Montrose’s clubby Tonight & Tomorrow restaurant within the La Colombe d’Or hotel, and a two-night stay at The Post Oak Hotel.

Then after you’ve placed your bid on the esteemed art lots, check out the coveted auction packages and goodies selected by auction chairs Joyce Echols and Steve Wyatt, and Christina and Troy Porter.

London Calling

A lavish London trip capped by a Fabergé experience and a bespoke ruby ring will go to the fortunate raffle winner.

And don’t forget to sign up for the posh Fabergé/London raffle. A $100 ticket gets you a chance for this unique trip paired with a beautiful bijoux, both bespoke.

The Rothko Chapel describes the over-the-top trip: “Once arriving in London, the winner will be whisked off to Fabergé and treated to a series of private events, where they will collaborate directly with jewelry masters on a one-of-kind piece made just for them.

“The experience comes as part of a three-day trip to London, accommodations included, where you will participate in every part of the creative journey to witness the creation of a stunning 2.01-carat red ruby bespoke ring.”

Artwork registration and bidding here. Note: Auction open to all; gala attendance is not required. Auction closes this Saturday, November 6 at 9 pm CDT.

To bid on special luxury offerings and experiences, click here.

Acquire raffle tickets here.