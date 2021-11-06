New Sushi Restaurant Brings Roll and Cocktail Power to City Place — Sushi Rebel is Here

Daniel Chang is making restaurant waves again. The veteran restaurant owner who brought Houston Uptown Sushi in Uptown Park 15 years ago has just opened his newest restaurant called Sushi Rebel in the new City Place development in Springwoods — between Spring and The Woodlands.

Collaborating with his wife Peggy Chang on Sushi Rebel, the duo fashioned the interiors of the 3,800 square foot restaurant with a minimal, organic design in mind. Think clean-lined quartz-topped tables paired with walnut chairs and plush, ocean blue Ultrasuede banquettes. Pull a seat up to the cocktail bar, and you’ll find a fun custom wallpaper backdrop that takes you vicariously to the depths of the ocean. Or sit captivated by the sushi masters at the sushi bar, one wrapped in cool, sculptural louvered wood panels.

“The goal was to create a comfortable environment with a look and feel that would change from day into night,” Peggy Chang tells PaperCity. “In the evening, the lighting and music bring a very upbeat energy, especially on the weekend.”

Daniel Chang says the menu at Sushi Rebel will mirror the selections at Uptown Sushi while also playing on the cross-cultural flavors he’s long been known.

“While there are certainly guest favorites that remain consistent, we are constantly tweaking items to keep things interesting and on-trend while always spotlighting fresh, premium ingredients,” he says.

Sushi Rebel is embracing the new City Place development. (Photo by Photos John Kim)

With separate day and evening menus, you’ll find lunch bites like truffle tuna ($17), maguro sashimi drizzled with white truffle-infused oil and crisp garlic chips, Kobe beef hot rock ($19) with prime graded akaushi beef seared tableside, and sushi bar sets ($21) like Sushi Rebel’s daily special roll served with miso. After dark, indulge in dishes such as Kobe cubes ($15.50), ground Kobe beef atop crisp rice cakes and a quail egg fried sunny side up, and “new style salmon” ($17) made with sashimi salmon, roasted cauliflower puree, Yuzu tobacco and fried taro chips.

Happy hour (from 4 to 6 pm) brings special food and drinks with cocktails like the guava splash with Irish whiskey, ginger syrup, citrus, guava puree — and a Gunsmoke Martini made with tequila, mezcal, and spiced with firewater bitters.

Sushi Rebel at City Place. Hours: Mondays through Wednesdays from 11 am until 9:30 pm, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 are until 10 pm, Saturdays from noon until 10 pm, and Sundays from noon to 9:30 pm. For more information, visit sushi-rebel.com or call (281) 323-4783.