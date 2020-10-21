PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Houston's Sparkling New $35 Million Theater Complex to Host Special Happy Hours

Last March, less than two months after Stages grandly celebrated the opening of its new home, the $35 million theater complex known as The Gordy, COVID-19 dropped the curtain on all performances, Beginning next week, lights go up again, if briefly, as the iconic repertory theater introduces an enticing link between the theater and its friends.

“Thursdays at the Gordy” happy hours, complete with musical entertainment, launch October 29 and will continue on Thursdays through November 19.

As the Stages website details: “We so miss the feeling of community that’s created when audiences and artists gather at our venue, filling the lobby with laughter and storytelling while enjoying a beverage before a performance. While we can’t host performances in our theaters today, we have found a way to open The Gordy for cocktails!”

The reservations-only early evening gatherings run from 5 to 8 pm and, as would be expected, pandemic protocols are in place. Reservations are limited to four per table with no other parties seated at a reserved table. Temperatures will be taken and masks will be required for entering and moving around the theater.

No eavesdropping here as tables will be scattered throughout The Gordy’s public spaces including the Edmundson Gallery, Albert and Ethel Herzstein Lobby and Radoff Family Patio. As with all happy hours, the cash bar will offer an array of cocktails, wines and beer.

Cover charge for the intimate gatherings is $25 unless you want to upgrade to the chic Edmundson Gallery where the cover charge is $50.

Reservations are available here.

