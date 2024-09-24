Catching Up With Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos At The North Texas Screening Of The Celebrity Cowboy’s New Short Film

"I don't know a hero cowboy friend of mine that doesn't have a strong woman," Adan Banuelos says of girlfriend Bella Hadid. (Photo by Walt Burns)

An international supermodel meets a salt-of-the-earth, handsome cowboy at a horse show. He doesn’t know who she is. Despite coming from such different worlds, they fall in love. She leaves the bright lights and big city behind, moving to a small town near Fort Worth, Texas where they ride horses, side by side, into the sunset. I think I’ve seen this film before. Following a distinctly Hallmarkian plot line, Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos’ love story merits a spot in the weekly rotation of E! channel’s “Movies We Love.” And for seven minutes last Monday night, I proudly played Third Wheel.

“We’re going to do the interview in the car so that there’s air conditioning,” a publicist relatably explained as I briskly trailed her down a hill in my new Tecovas boots at TR9 Ranch in Weatherford.

That evening, sports-media-slash-lifestyle-company Teton Ridge hosted a screening of “Horse Sense,” the first film in a six-part series called Window to the West that highlights individuals who embody the spirit of the American West. Banuelos, the reigning Cutting Horse national champion, stars in the first film.

After a quick shaking of the hands (Banuelos calls all women, regardless of age “ma’am”), I climbed into the backseat of a giant black pickup truck with tinted windows and the horse trailer still attached. I got right to the point because cowboys don’t mince words, and cold beer stood on the other side of this interview. So, what makes a cowboy?

Calling cowboys “the original athlete,” Banuelos answered, “I think there are cowboys out there that have never seen a horse, never been on a ranch. They might be sitting in some office or sitting on a battlefield or being a schoolteacher for all I know. Doing the best you can without sacrificing your morals. On your worst day, still opening the door for someone and making them feel good.”

It was hard to believe the humble cowboy in front of me just returned from New York City, where, four days earlier, he and Hadid closed out New York Fashion Week with a live Cutting Horse demonstration in the heart of the Meatpacking District. The spectacle, also hosted by Teton Ridge, generated international publicity that exposed a new audience to the equestrian competition where a rider separates a cow from the herd in a dance of technicality and skill.

Hadid, who now calls Texas home, also participates in the sport.

“Hi, I’m Bella” and “nice to meet you, too” would be the only words I’d hear from her, though. She rode shotgun and listened in silence. Clearly, Hadid was there to stand by her man (and utilize her seasoned media training if needed).

As if I was the cowboy trying to separate a cow from the herd (i.e. ask about Hadid without asking about Hadid), I asked Banuelos, “What’s the spirit of a cowgirl?”

“Being a good mama even if you don’t have kids” and “putting up with a cowboy,” Banuelos replied.

Gently stroking Hadid’s hand, he continued, “I don’t know a hero cowboy friend of mine that doesn’t have a strong woman that… even if they’ve got a full day, they’re still worrying about if you ate breakfast. The better cowboy you are, the tougher it is. Finding somebody that can go through that with you, somebody that can pick you up. You won’t fully appreciate it until you get it… and hopefully never lose it.”

Bella, I get it. Hallmark, your move.

Teton Ridge’s short film series, “Window to the West,” and the first episode, “Horse Sense,” featuring Adan Banuelos and presented by Brumbaugh’s Furniture & Design, will be released on September 26 on www.tetonridge.com.