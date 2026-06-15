The Biggest Fourth of July Celebrations Across North Texas

Allen USA is one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in North Texas. (Courtesy)

Addison's Kaboom Town is known to be one of the biggest fireworks shows in the country.

Addison's Kaboom Town has one of the best firework shows in the country. (Courtesy of Visit Addison)

The United States of America is turning 250 years old this Independence Day, making this July 4th holiday bigger than ever before. Whether your favorite part of the Fourth of July is the food, fireworks, or drone shows, we’re breaking down the biggest events for your ultimate guide to Independence Day in North Texas.

Addison Kaboom Town

One of the best fireworks shows in the country returns to Addison Circle Park on Friday, July 3, from 5 pm to 11 pm. Celebrate 41 years of the famed North Texas event with live music from popular party bands, the Addison Airport Air Show, and the Addison Kaboom Town! fireworks at 9:30 pm.

Fair Park Fourth

On July 3, Fair Park will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks show. This year’s event was moved up a day earlier to accommodate the FIFA Fan Festival currently going on through July 19. The fireworks will follow the final match shown on that day. Holiday weekend entertainment will include Turnpike Troubadours on July 4 at 7:30 pm.

Fort Worth’s Fourth

Panther Island Pavilion will host its 19th Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 4 at 5 pm. The free event includes festival food, drinks, kids’ activities, live music, and fireworks along the banks of the Trinity River.

Allen USA

On Saturday, June 27 from 6 pm to 10 pm, the city of Allen is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration at Celebration Park. There will be live music from Endless Summer and Music City Queens, food trucks, a skydiving show, and one of the largest fireworks displays in North Texas. Make sure to reserve your spot with a free ticket.

Irving’s Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate July Fourth this year with Irving’s Sparks & Stripes. The annual event features fireworks and a drone show, live music, and a patriotic flyover at Levy Event Plaza on July 4 from 7 to 10 pm.

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Klyde Warren Park

On Saturday, July 4, from 7 pm to 9:30 pm, head to Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park for its annual Independence Day Celebration featuring live music, access to food trucks, and a fireworks show.

Arlington Independence Day Parade & Fireworks

Light Up Arlington takes place on Sunday, July 5 from 6 pm to 10:30 pm with fireworks beginning at 9:50 pm. Festivities include local music acts across four stages around Downtown Arlington, kids’ activities, food trucks, vendors, and more. On July 4 at 9 am, the annual Independence Day parade will take place with a theme of “Arlington 150, America 250 – Proud Past, Bright Future” this year.

All American 4th in Plano

Head to Plano’s Oak Point Park (where they put on the incredible hot air balloon festival each year) on July 4 at 6 pm for fireworks, food, and games. Bring a lawn chair and blanket to catch the show that begins at 9:30 pm. The event is open to the public.

Frisco Freedom Fest

On July 3 and 4, the Dallas suburb is celebrating Independence Day on July 3 and 4. Friday kicks things off at Kaleidoscope Park with Paws & Stripes from 6 pm to 8:30 pm, featuring a pet festival. Then on Saturday, there will be a Party in the USA 5k, cornhole tournament, block party, and fireworks.

Grapevine’s July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Each year, Grapevine puts on an incredible fireworks show at Grapevine Lake. This year’s event will take place on July 4 at 9:30 pm. The firework launch will be over Lake Grapevine.

And if you’re still looking for a destination to escape the Texas heat this holiday, check out our guide to 10 Great Places to Travel to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary.