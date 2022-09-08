Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Culture / Entertainment

The Best New Comedy TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV Finds

Dramedies and Dark Comedies That'll Charm You

BY // 09.08.22
"The Resort" stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as a married couple that is drawn into a mystery that took place 15 years ago.

From a British dramedy about four twenty-something women to darker comedies surrounding murder and disappearances, these are the best new comedy TV shows to stream right now.

Based on the memoir by Dolly Alderton, “Everything I Know About Love” is now streaming on Peacock.

Everything I Know About Love (Peacock)

Based on the memoir by British author Dolly Alderton, this charming BBC series is now streaming on Peacock. It follows the main character Maggie, and her twenty-something roommates (Birdy, Amara, and Nell) as they move into their first London home together. When Maggie’s childhood best friend Birdy gets into a serious relationship, the two struggle with their friendship and what they mean to each other as adults.

All seven episodes are now streaming.

 

The Resort (Peacock)

A new mystery comedy (Peacock original) series, The Resort stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as a married couple who goes on vacation in the Yucatan. They soon discover that two college kids went missing in the vacation town 15 years ago and take it upon themselves to solve the mystery. The show also stars Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Violet’s father, one of the young adults that went missing.

All eight episodes are now streaming.

Bad Sisters Comedy TV Shows
“Bad Sisters” is a dark comedy set in Ireland.

Bad Sisters (Apple TV +)

An Irish dark comedy, this new Apple TV+ series was created by Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) — who plays one of five sisters living in Dublin. Based on the Flemish series Clan, the story follows the sudden death of one of the sister’s husbands, John Paul, who the rest of the siblings call “The Prick.” After his life insurers launch an investigation into the death for malicious intent (the claim is a hefty sum), the sisters must work together to make sure the truth about John Paul doesn’t get out (especially to their sister Grace, who was married to him).

New episodes stream on Fridays.

 

Mo Comedy TV Shows
“Mo” stars comedian Mo Amer as a Palestinian refugee living in Houston with his family.

Mo (Netflix)

Comedian Mohammed Amer stars in this new Netflix comedy about a Palestinian refugee and his family in Houston, Texas. After getting fired from his job at a mobile shop because he is undocumented, Mo finds a new job selling fake watches and merch out of his car. He soon finds himself in trouble as he also works to take care of his girlfriend Maria, mom, and brother all while trying to gain asylum for U.S. citizenship.

All eight episodes are currently streaming.

