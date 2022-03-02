Maroon 5, a $150 Million Super Yacht and Billionaire Family Fun — Inside the Fertitta Family Galveston Mardi Gras Magic

Blayne Fertitta at the 2022 San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras, pictured here on The Boardwalk, her fatherTilman Fertitta's 77-meter super yacht. (Photo by Rhea Hemming)

The Events Company transforms the Galveston Convention Center at the San Luis into a Moulin Rouge-inspired setting. (Photo by Gary Fountain)

The Events Company transforms the Galveston Convention Center at the San Luis into a Moulin Rouge-inspired setting. (Dave Rossman photo)

The Knights of Momus duchesses flank Queen Libbie Lee Ansell and Tilman Fertitta at the annual San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Dave Rossman photo)

Two kings, a queen, 30 duchesses, a $150 million yacht, 2,000 revelers and Maroon 5 . . . What more could the Fertitta family possibly deliver with the 25th annual San Luis Salute? How about gallons of Veuve Cliquot and Adam Levine’s Calirose Tequila served amid splendid Moulin Rouge-inspired decor?

So it was that once again hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta, aka King of Galveston Mardi Gras, reigned over the black-tie night in late February that sold out before Christmas with record attendance. No invitations necessary.

Blake, Patrick, Blayne, Paige, and Michael Fertitta at the Fertitta family’s annual San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras. (Dave Rossman photo)

Highlight of the evening for VIPs and the Knights of Momus royalty was the private, pre-gala champagne reception held in a lavish party tent dockside at Pier 21 where Fertitta’s 252-foot, we must say it — fabulous — super yacht, The Boardwalk, was anchored. An Instagram moment for certain.

Next it was on to the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort for the ball where Richard Flowers and The Events Company gave a nod to the Galveston Mardi Gras theme “Midnight in Paris” with elaborate red and black decor. Think red lighting, 12,000 red roses, ostrich plumes, black and white damask linens, silver candelabras and golden chiavari chairs.

Following the crush of a champagne reception, guests entered the ballroom to find Broadway star Ben Chavez, clad head-to-toe in red sequins, performing from a mirrored piano that was suspended from the convention center ceiling. This was just the start of nonstop entertainment, including CanCan and burlesque dancers, that jazzed the crowd throughout the night.

Dave Jacquin, Mark Birnbaum, Tilman Fertitta, Eugene Remm at the annual San Luis Salute. (Dave Rossman photo)

The Big Beyond party band rocked the scene, warming up for Maroon 5’s hour-long, high-octane performance that packed the dance floor as fans boogied and sang along to such hits as “Moves Like Jagger,” “This Love” and “Harder to Breathe.”

Fertitta family members enjoying front row seats along the dance floor were Paige Fertitta, Blake Fertitta with Dana Wempe, Blayne Fertitta with Thomas Reckling, Michael Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta, Todd Fertitta, Tilman’s parents Joy and Vic Fertitta, Kelli Fertitta Woods and husband Josh Woods.

As is tradition, the extravaganza supported the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and, this year, honored Dr. Barbara Thompson, professor in the Department of Family Medicine.

PC Seen: Momus King Frank Dominguez and Momus Queen Libbie Lee Ansell, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, University of Houston chancellor and president Renu Khator and husband Suresh Khator, Texas A&M Galveston president Michael Fossum and wife Melanie, UTMB president Dr. Ben Raimer and Dr. Sharon Raimer, Cynthia and Bucky Allshouse, Laura and Dr. Mike Sweeney, Tonya and Dr. David Callendar, Maria and Neil Bush, Deanna and Gary Barton, Dianne and Fred Burns, Joan and Dr. Bill Mileski, and Jo Lynn and Russell Scheirman.